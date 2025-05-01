Les Kiss' promotion 'provides great clarity' for uncertain Wallabies

Test halfback Tate McDermott believes the appointment of his Queensland coach, Les Kiss, to the Wallabies’ top job will help keep players in Australia.

Kiss was this week announced as the successor to current Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt, set to take over in mid-2026 following next year’s Super Rugby Pacific season after he sees out the remainder of his contract with the Reds.

McDermott said the appointment of the popular Kiss would be an attraction for players to remain in Australia rather than take their career off-shore.

Playmaker Noah Lolesio recently admitted the uncertainty over the next Wallabies coach had been part of his decision to play in Japan.

“The boys absolutely love playing under him (Kiss) and I think it’s a great move from Rugby Australia, so I’m really excited to see how it all pans out,” McDermott said from Suva ahead of the Reds’ clash with Fijian Drua.

“At least now, boys looking to sign long term, know and understand who’s going to be in that role, so 100 per cent I think it provides great clarity and, I think it’s also an attraction because of how good Les is as a coach.”

With New Zealander Schmidt vastly improving the Wallabies’ stocks since taking over from Eddie Jones last year, and Kiss pledging to follow his template, McDermott felt the transition between coaches would be seamless.

Kiss previously worked alongside Schmidt in the Ireland national side set-up.

He said the pair were quite similar as coaches, although described his Queensland mentor as more of a “larrikin”.

“They’re actually pretty similar in the way they see the game, they’ve both got really good minds in and around how to attack teams, how to break teams apart, both great communicators to the players,” McDermott said.

“I’d say Joe’s probably a little bit more serious, whereas, Les is a larrikin, but I think the way that they see the game and the way they approach training, the week, the way they approach games are I think very similar.

“I think the transition will be seamless there and they’ve obviously worked with each other in the past and I’m sure they’ll be communicating throughout the whole process.

“It’s great news to have a little bit of familiarity for the playing squad and also just Rugby Australia in general.”

The Reds are currently fourth on the Super Rugby ladder while the Drua sit last but McDermott dismissed the disparity, predicting a tough encounter on Saturday in Suva where his team have lost their last two matches.

“You only have to look at our past results here, we’re yet to win a game in Fiji.

“The Fijian sides are unpredictable and incredibly strong in front of home fans and we’re expecting exactly the same.

“We’re expecting a strong pack … and they’re going to be dangerous so we’re going to make sure we do the fundamentals well.

“If we stick to what we do well, for long periods of time, it should be a good day, but we’re very wary of the threat that the Fijians pose and we need to respect that and try and nullify it as best as we can.”