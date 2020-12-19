5:46am, 19 December 2020

Saturday’s European Challenge Cup game featuring Benetton against Agen in Italy has been cancelled. Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said: “EPCR has been informed of positive Covid-19 tests recorded by members of the Benetton Rugby testing pool.

ADVERTISEMENT

“As a consequence, the Benetton Challenge Cup preliminary stage match against Agen, which was scheduled for today at Stadio di Monigo, is cancelled.

“As per its Covid-19 protocol, EPCR will convene a match result resolution committee to determine the result of the cancelled match, and the decision of the committee will be communicated as soon as practicable. ”

Ryan Wilson tells an epic Christmas story about Fijian Niko Matawalu

Agen, beaten at home by London Irish in their Challenge Cup opener last weekend, can realistically expect to be awarded five points from the fixture against their Italian opponents.

Three matches in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend were cancelled, and one postponed, because of Covid-related issues.

"I could probably take him on over five metres now but after that, no chance of me catching him" – @chrisjonespress ??? on Saturday's night special Akker and @duhanvdmerwe reunion in Manchester @SaleSharksRugby @EdinburghRugby

#HeinekenChampionsCup https://t.co/tST7aJumUt — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 19, 2020

La Rochelle, Lyon and Toulouse were all awarded five points from cancelled games against Bath, Glasgow and Exeter, respectively.

ADVERTISEMENT

EPCR, meanwhile, postponed Friday’s game between the Scarlets and Toulon after the French club decided not to play following a positive Covid-19 test in the Scarlets squad. A decision on points allocation from that match has not yet been made.

Watch European Rugby on BT Sport. Click here to buy now

"Neil Best is the life and soul of the party. We had a Christmas party a few years ago and something I learned as a captain is taking a team into public places is a no-no" – Dylan Hartley recalls one epic 12 pubs of Christmas night out at Northampton https://t.co/pYA9Zz8GwN — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) December 19, 2020