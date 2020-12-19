Saturday’s European Challenge Cup game featuring Benetton against Agen in Italy has been cancelled. Tournament organisers European Professional Club Rugby said: “EPCR has been informed of positive Covid-19 tests recorded by members of the Benetton Rugby testing pool.

“As a consequence, the Benetton Challenge Cup preliminary stage match against Agen, which was scheduled for today at Stadio di Monigo, is cancelled.

“As per its Covid-19 protocol, EPCR will convene a match result resolution committee to determine the result of the cancelled match, and the decision of the committee will be communicated as soon as practicable. ”

Agen, beaten at home by London Irish in their Challenge Cup opener last weekend, can realistically expect to be awarded five points from the fixture against their Italian opponents.

Three matches in the Heineken Champions Cup this weekend were cancelled, and one postponed, because of Covid-related issues.

La Rochelle, Lyon and Toulouse were all awarded five points from cancelled games against Bath, Glasgow and Exeter, respectively.

EPCR, meanwhile, postponed Friday’s game between the Scarlets and Toulon after the French club decided not to play following a positive Covid-19 test in the Scarlets squad. A decision on points allocation from that match has not yet been made.

