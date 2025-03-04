Beauden Barrett back in favoured No.10 jersey for Blues as back row rejigged

All Black superstar Beauden Barrett is back in the No.10 jersey for the Blues as they prepare to face the strength of the Brumbies on Friday night.

Barrett replaces Plummer at first five in a rejigged backline, with Cole Forbes getting a chance to start at fullback. Plummer moves to the bench for late game impact.

In other forced changes with No.8 Hoskins Sotutu suspended for a challenge against Hurricanes loose forward Peter Lakai, Cam Christie starts at blindside with Anton Segner moving to openside. Versatile forward Cameron Suafoa will play in the No.8 jersey.

Lock Tristyn Cook will make his debut from the bench in the 19 jersey.

“The challenge against the Hurricanes is what we have come to expect in this competition, and we expect nothing less against the Brumbies who have led the way for Australian teams in this competition for many years,” head coach Vern Cotter said.

“We must continue to improve week-on-week in every aspect of our game. What is clear this year is that every team is stepping up for the whole 80 minutes.

“We showed improvement and when we got on the front foot, we showed that we have game-winners capable of breaching any defence.”

Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 28 18 First try wins 40% Home team wins 60%

Blues team to play Brumbies, Friday night, 7.35pm, Eden Park

1. Joshua Fusitu’a (24)

2. Ricky Riccitelli (41)

3. Angus Ta’avao (69)

4. Patrick Tuipulotu (112) (c)

5. Josh Beehre (14)

6. Cam Christie (1)

7. Anton Segner (26)

8. Cameron Suafoa (27)

9. Finlay Christie (57)

10. Beauden Barrett (33)

11. Caleb Clarke (67)

12. AJ Lam (46)

13. Rieko Ioane (115)

14. Mark Tele’a (70)

15. Cole Forbes (19)

Reserves

16. Nathaniel Pole (1)

17. Ofa Tu’ungafasi (152)

18. Marcel Renata (56)

19. Tristyn Cook (Debut)

20. Che Clark (1)

21. Sam Nock (74)

22. Harry Plummer (78)

23. Corey Evans (16)

Players not considered: Kurt Eklund (groin), Laghlan McWhannell (face); PJ Sheck (shoulder), Zarn Sullivan (foot), Stephen Perofeta (calf), Ben Ake (shoulder), Hoskins Sotutu (suspended), Dalton Papali’i (head injury), Reon Paul (shoulder), Taufa Funaki (shoulder), Adrian Choat (knee), James Mullan (head injury), Sam Darry (shoulder, season)