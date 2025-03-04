Brumbies shake up starting lineup for clash with defending champs

Coach Stephen Larkham has made five changes to the ACT Brumbies’ starting lineup ahead of this week’s match against the Blues at Auckland’s Eden Park. The Brumbies are looking to end their two-match tour of New Zealand on a high after falling short in Hamilton last Saturday.

Lachlan Lonergan, Lachlan Shaw, Tom Hooper and Harrison Goddard have been promoted to the Brumbies’ starting side as the men from Australia’s capital look to hand the Blues what would be their third loss in four matches to start their title defence.

David Feliuai, who joined the Brumbies from the Melbourne Rebels during the off-season, has also been named to don the club’s colours for the first time after being named at inside centre alongside midfield partner Len Ikitau.

The rest of the team packs a punch, with James Slipper, milestone man Lachlan Lonergan and Allan Alaalatoa lining up as the front rowers. This will be Lonergan’s 50th appearance for the Blues after debuting against the Chiefs in 2020.

Shaw and Nick Frost will pack down as the two locks, while Hooper, Rory Scott and Charlie Cale round out the starting forward pack as the loose forwards. Luke Reimer is one to watch off the bench, with the backrower standing out during the round one win over the Fijian Drua.

Former LA Giltinis scrum-half Goddard joins Declan Meredith in the halves. Meredith has performed well over the last couple of weeks, having been given some opportunities in the No. 10 jumper in place for Noah Lolesio.



Head-to-Head Last 5 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 1 Wins Average Points scored 28 18 First try wins 40% Home team wins 60%

Feliuai and Ikitau are the centres, while speedsters Corey Toole and Andy Muirhead will line up on the wings once again. Wallaby Tom Wright is the starting fullback for the Brumbies.

“We know what to expect from the Blues, they are one of the best rugby teams in the world and last year’s competition winners,” Larkham said in a statement.

“They may have had a tough start to the competition, but they showed what they are capable of in last weekend’s win against the Hurricanes.

“It’s made a huge difference not to have to do two trips back and forth from Canberra. We spent a few days in Hamilton after the game on Saturday, so the boys were able to recover before making the short trip to Auckland yesterday.

“We’ve had more time to look into last weekend’s loss against the Chiefs and have given ourselves the best possible preparation for the Blues.”

This match at Eden Park will kick off at 5:35 pm AEDT on Saturday.

Brumbies team to take on Blues

James Slipper Lachlan Lonergan** Allan Alaalatoa Nick Frost Lachlan Shaw Tom Hooper Rory Scott Charlie Cale Harrison Goddard Declan Meredith Corey Toole David Feliuai* Len Ikitau Andy Muirhead Tom Wright

Finishers:

Billy Pollard

Blake Schoupp

Feao Fotuaika

Cadeyrn Neville

Luke Reimer

Ryan Lonergan

Jack Debreczeni

Ollie Sapsford

*denotes club debut **denotes 50th appearance for the Brumbies

Injury list:

Short-term

Noah Lolesio (concussion) – has completed graded return to play protocol

Rob Valetini (hamstring tear) – timeline TBC

Long-term

Tevita Alatini (knee – ACL reconstruction rehabilitation)

Ben O’Donnell (hamstring operation)

Harry Vella (knee – ACL reconstruction rehabilitation)

Tuaina Taii Tualima (dengue) – timeline TBC