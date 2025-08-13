Northern Edition
International

Bath to host historic England A clash in November

BATH, ENGLAND - FEBRUARY 9:A general view of The Recreation Ground, home of Bath Rugby during the Six Nations Under 20s Championship match between England U20 and Wales U20 at Recreation Ground on February 9, 2024 in Bath, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford - CameraSport via Getty Images)

International rugby will return to Bath this November, with The Recreation Ground hosting a historic clash between England A and the All Blacks XV.

The home of last season’s treble winners has been chosen as the venue for the first-ever meeting between the teams, on Saturday, 8 November, kick-off 1.15pm.

Given Bath’s success last year, there is a good chance that the Premiership, European Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup champions will be well represented in the England A squad to further whet the appetite of local fans.

England A fielded an all-Bath midfield of Will Butt and Max Ojomoh when they beat Ireland A 28-12 at Ashton Gate in Bristol in February, while Rec fans’ favourite, Alfie Barbeary was also in the starting line-up.

Additionally, Bath’s attack coach, Lee Blackett, served as attack coach for the Australia XV game and was head coach and attack coach for the Ireland game, and an announcement about the make-up of this year’s coaching team will be made in due course.

Lee Blackett, England A
LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 17: England’s Attack Coach Lee Blackett during the international friendly match between England A and Australia XV at The Stoop on November 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

England A have won all three games since they were reinstated as England’s second team in November 2023, having also beaten Portugal 91-5 and Australia XV 38-17 in 2024, but the All Blacks XV will put that record to the test.

The All Blacks XV, comprising a mix of capped and non-capped players, won both of their games in their November tour last year, beating Munster 38-24 and Georgia 31-13, and will go into the England A fixture with a game under their belts.

The All Blacks XV are scheduled to play the Barbarians the week before at London Irish’s former ground, Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

RFU Executive Director of Performance, Conor O’Shea, is delighted that England A will taking on such high-calibre opposition this Autumn.

“Any time a side representing New Zealand has set foot on English soil, it serves up a fantastic fixture and is a fitting opening to an exciting and challenging campaign for the England A team,” he said.

“The men’s A programme has served our senior men’s team brilliantly in 2025 with a number of players earning what we hope to be the first of many caps. We look forward to developing the talents of a refreshed cohort in a testing international arena.

“The Recreation Ground has been a fantastic venue for the U20 men in recent years with vibrant and youthful crowds that we’re confident will match the occasion of a touring All Blacks XV this November.”

Tarquin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer at Bath Rugby, said: “We are incredibly proud to host this clash between England A and the All Blacks XV.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for fans to witness top-tier international talent at our home ground, and a proud moment for our club to see several of our own players representing England.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters from across the country for what will undoubtedly be a special occasion at the Rec.”

Tickets for the England A vs All Blacks XV match go on general sale on Friday 15th August at 10am and are available via this link, with a 48-hour pre-sale now open for Bath Rugby season ticket holders and members. Adult tickets start from £25 and kids (U16) from £15.

ADVERTISEMENT
5 Comments
M
MC 6 days ago

But you guys wrote that it would be against Spain in Valladolid on 8th November back in May. What happened to that fixture?

J
Jon 5 days ago

I’ll investigate

J
Juanjo 5 days ago

You are right. I’m not able to find anything about that…

M
MC 6 days ago

https://www.rugbypass.com/news/england-a-to-take-on-spain-as-host-city-lined-up/

C
Can I have a word your Honour? 6 days ago

It should be a good watch that game. Just hope the tide is out & it’s not raining…

Comments on RugbyPass

O
Over the sideline 8 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

The next RC will be more telling I think.

158 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 9 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Two wagons passing on the highway. First the Nienaber family wagon heading up to Dublin from SA, and then more recently the Brown wagon heading south from Japan, or is it from NZ, after a break from the Land of the Rising Sun ? Jacques working on changing Leinster and Ireland to a more defensive mindset, Tony going the other way. Interesting times as teams and coaches look for edges that can make the difference. Great article, Nick.

158 Go to comments
J
JW 11 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Snide remarks are really unbecoming Nick.

I really don’t know what you’re trying to say. Those you’ve highlighted are part of the 16 turnovers they gave up though aren’t they? To make it clear what I am saying, South Africa didn’t have an alarming amount of turnovers.



...

158 Go to comments
N
NH 13 minutes ago
‘There was so much to love about a Wallabies win no-one saw coming’

Great piece Brett, you hit alot of good points. Did you see anything change in the wallabies D from minute 20? As one of their remaining weak points (a shrinking list thankfully), did you see any change in tactics etc that explained the boks going scoreless? They certainly made plenty of uncharacteristic errors themselves, but I felt like Kellaway really helped steady the ship so to speak and while the defence still soaked and bent, it stopped breaking so to speak. The other guy I'll tip my hat to is nongorr. I was critical of him in his early days at the reds as being unfit/slow in d, but now he is anything but. Still work to do at the scrum, but around the park he was hungry and physical. Genuine third option now I think at TH.

13 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 15 minutes ago
How the All Blacks can reintegrate Richie Mo'Unga for World Cup quest

ARG bench would be my hope, D-Mac at #10, BB gets a rest. But yeah, more likely AUS &/or EOYT.

20 Go to comments
O
Over the sideline 16 minutes ago
'We're aware of it': Scott Robertson addresses All Blacks' backline woes

Agree Spew….. when you think what Aus just achieved with a 36yo 10 who hasn’t played test rugby for years, then you realise its never about 1 individual.

Yes JB is an excellent player but as you say… Is NZ using him correctly. I think we are probably starting to move away from the duel playmaker set-up but it keeps sliding back in…



...

38 Go to comments
N
NH 19 minutes ago
‘There was so much to love about a Wallabies win no-one saw coming’

I felt like I noticed Len at 13 more in D Brett. Do you think this was the case?

13 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 23 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Yes. My point exactly. The on-field executive needs work. Regardless of plan A, B, or C.

158 Go to comments
O
OutRun22 24 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Boks will revert to type anyway, the problem is they didn’t adjust while aussie were making their comeback, new Zealand did adjust after a similar thing happened when we made changes while being up on the score board and within a min argy scored under the bar. Rassie made 2 changes or forced kolessie came off kwagga came off and they had no breakdown turnover pressure. Ab’s have kirifi a genuine turnover specialist(tackling most of the time not many t/ov), boks do not kwagger was out of his depth there coming off a holiday in japan where he spent most of the time chip kicking and playing touch rugby. aussie came off what should have been a hard fought series victory over the average Lions team so they were ‘battle Tested’ the boks played Georgia, case closed.

158 Go to comments
J
JW 24 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Maybe out Wallaby the Wallabies? I was actually surprised both sides where just clean and hard, I only expected the Springbok to knuckle down and maybe gain an advantage from Aussie trying to needle them but it was a saintly game in comparison wasn’t it?

Could be different for game two though!



...

158 Go to comments
W
Wayneo 26 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Could you just imagine a rugby team capable of playing both Tony ball as well as traditional Springbok type rugby?

If I wasn’t a Saffa, that prospect would scare the bejesus out of me.



...

158 Go to comments
J
JW 27 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Just as long as that Crusader is not Chay Fihaki!

158 Go to comments
J
JW 29 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Actually that might be when he started going quite, a favourite Queensland player performing for the Crusaders!

158 Go to comments
N
NB 35 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Let’s see what the second game reveals!

158 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Haha yeah idk, is it different now though? I have often tried to recollect that point, one out pick and goes have always been a strong part right, but i’ve got so frustrated with a deep carrier whos most static and only tries to run into the line.

To me I thought I’ve seen that developed/used as a weak tactic to progress the phase, and “move” the opposition around. It’s such a weak and pathetic tactic imo.



...

158 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

No but they will start with the foundations of their own game.

158 Go to comments
N
NB 36 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Read the article before you comment. You’ll find a table of how much attacking ball went into each area of the field.

And ‘18 turnovers’ does not mean 18 turnovers at the BD.



...

158 Go to comments
N
NB 39 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Taking advice from Tony now?😁

158 Go to comments
N
NB 40 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Sure JW, ‘minced’ by four points over two games.

158 Go to comments
J
JW 41 minutes ago
Is Tony Brown leading South Africa down the wrong path?

Yes more recently, really look at it as a way of enhancing that “direness” Spew is talking about.

158 Go to comments