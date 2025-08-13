Bath to host historic England A clash in November

International rugby will return to Bath this November, with The Recreation Ground hosting a historic clash between England A and the All Blacks XV.

The home of last season’s treble winners has been chosen as the venue for the first-ever meeting between the teams, on Saturday, 8 November, kick-off 1.15pm.

Given Bath’s success last year, there is a good chance that the Premiership, European Challenge Cup and Premiership Rugby Cup champions will be well represented in the England A squad to further whet the appetite of local fans.

England A fielded an all-Bath midfield of Will Butt and Max Ojomoh when they beat Ireland A 28-12 at Ashton Gate in Bristol in February, while Rec fans’ favourite, Alfie Barbeary was also in the starting line-up.

Additionally, Bath’s attack coach, Lee Blackett, served as attack coach for the Australia XV game and was head coach and attack coach for the Ireland game, and an announcement about the make-up of this year’s coaching team will be made in due course.

LONDON, ENGLAND – NOVEMBER 17: England’s Attack Coach Lee Blackett during the international friendly match between England A and Australia XV at The Stoop on November 17, 2024 in London, England. (Photo by Bob Bradford – CameraSport via Getty Images)

England A have won all three games since they were reinstated as England’s second team in November 2023, having also beaten Portugal 91-5 and Australia XV 38-17 in 2024, but the All Blacks XV will put that record to the test.

The All Blacks XV, comprising a mix of capped and non-capped players, won both of their games in their November tour last year, beating Munster 38-24 and Georgia 31-13, and will go into the England A fixture with a game under their belts.

The All Blacks XV are scheduled to play the Barbarians the week before at London Irish’s former ground, Brentford’s Gtech Community Stadium.

RFU Executive Director of Performance, Conor O’Shea, is delighted that England A will taking on such high-calibre opposition this Autumn.

“Any time a side representing New Zealand has set foot on English soil, it serves up a fantastic fixture and is a fitting opening to an exciting and challenging campaign for the England A team,” he said.

“The men’s A programme has served our senior men’s team brilliantly in 2025 with a number of players earning what we hope to be the first of many caps. We look forward to developing the talents of a refreshed cohort in a testing international arena.

“The Recreation Ground has been a fantastic venue for the U20 men in recent years with vibrant and youthful crowds that we’re confident will match the occasion of a touring All Blacks XV this November.”

Tarquin McDonald, Chief Executive Officer at Bath Rugby, said: “We are incredibly proud to host this clash between England A and the All Blacks XV.

“It’s a fantastic opportunity for fans to witness top-tier international talent at our home ground, and a proud moment for our club to see several of our own players representing England.

“We look forward to welcoming supporters from across the country for what will undoubtedly be a special occasion at the Rec.”

Tickets for the England A vs All Blacks XV match go on general sale on Friday 15th August at 10am and are available via this link, with a 48-hour pre-sale now open for Bath Rugby season ticket holders and members. Adult tickets start from £25 and kids (U16) from £15.

