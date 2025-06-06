Bath player ratings vs Bristol | 2024/25 Gallagher Premiership semi-finals

Bath player ratings: Bath overcame a 6-13 half-time deficit to beat their rivals Bristol Bears 34-20 to book their place in the Gallagher Premiership final on Friday.

As the scoreline suggests, it was a game of two halves, and ultimately Bath could convert their pressure into points better than their opponents when they were on top.

With that said, there were some shaky displays in the first 40, but it came good for the home side as they can now look towards Twickenham’s Allianz Stadium.

Here’s how the players rated:

Match Summary 2 Penalty Goals 2 4 Tries 2 4 Conversions 2 0 Drop Goals 0 111 Carries 187 6 Line Breaks 14 7 Turnovers Lost 15 4 Turnovers Won 3

15 Tom de Glanville – 7.5

Showed the kind of footwork before contact that helped his side make some hard metres after Bristol came out the blocks firing. His perfectly weighted kick set up Joe Cokanasiga’s try and his pass put Will Muir in for a try soon after. A fine, well-rounded display.

14 Joe Cokanasiga – 7

Taksed with trucking the ball up the middle, not necessarily with a great return. Was then rewarded with a try in the second half, making the most of a mix-up in the Bristol defence.

13 Max Ojomoh – 8

Such a complete player, and he showed it in front of his home crowd. Some momentum-shifting tackles, perfectly-timed passes and a try to go with his display.

12 Cameron Redpath – 7

Replacing Will Butt in the backline, but changes the style of play entirely. Works very well in tandem with Ojomoh, with a silky skilset between them.

11 Will Muir – 7

Quiet in the first half, and was tasked with chasing kicks more than anything else. Came alive after the break as Bath took complete control of the game. His try in the corner required some finishing.

10 Finn Russell – 7.5

Passing choice was varied, but maybe did not always choose the wisest option in the first half- perhaps the side-effect of having so many tools in your arsenal. Came out with a point to prove in the second half, swooping round the corner to set up a try for Ted Hill. His penalty over the ball was unexpected, but much-need from Bath. Perfect kicking display as well.

9 Ben Spencer – 8

A game of two halves by the scrum-half, which probably reflects the influence he has on this Bath side. Imperious in the second half, as Bath ran away with it.

1 Beno Obano – 6

Nothing wrong with the prop’s display, although not hugely effective during his hour on the field.

2 Tom Dunn – 7.5

The workhorse of the first half for Bath when Bristol were throwing the kitchen sink at them- 13 tackles and eight carries before the second half had even started was the kind of effort that allowed Bath to hang on to the Bears’ coat tails. A black eye, blood pouring out his ear and blood pouring out his nose: the hooker’s face summed up how he put his body on the line with 21 tackles.

3 Will Stuart – 6

The Lion was not at his best at the Rec, being caught out isolated on the floor a couple of times (although his team-mates can be blamed for that).

4 Quinn Roux – 6.5

Quietly effective, with a commendable 11 tackles during his hour on the field.

5 Charlie Ewels – 6

Another middle-of-the-road display from one of Bath’s forwards, which is perhaps why they were on the back foot for the first 40 minutes of the match. Not to say the England lock had a bad game, but the loose game that it was was not one for second-rows.

6 Ted Hill – 8

Ignited Bath’s comeback in the second half with his try, but his covering tackle to prevent Ravouvou from scoring in the corner was infinitely better – possibly match-defining as the Bears failed to score until late on.

7 Guy Pepper – 8.5

A terrier at the breakdown as Bristol came at them like a whirlwind, which paid off sometimes and was a hindrance to his side on occasion too. Things started to go his way a lot more after the break though. First England cap incoming?

8 Alfie Barbeary – 6

Forced off at half-time after a busy 40 minutes with a high output. Kalaveti Ravouvou’s high tackle on the No.8 earned his side three points.

Replacements – 9

Whether it was Ciaran Donoghue kicking a 50:22 or Thomas du Toit eating up the metres in the tight or the front row winning scrum penalties, the Bath bench comprehensively outplayed their counterparts. The hosts were already starting to take control of the game when Johann van Graan starting to roll out the changes, and they carried them home.