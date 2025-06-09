Australian-born replacement for Lions as prop ruled out of tour

Ireland and Connacht tight-head Finlay Bealham has been called up by the British and Irish Lions after Scotland’s Zander Fagerson was ruled out of this summer’s British and Irish Lions tour through injury.

Australian-born Bealham, 33, who won his 50th cap for Ireland during this year’s Guinness Men’s Six Nations, joined the rest of the squad as they assembled in Dublin today ahead of the six-day training camp in Portugal.

In a press release, the Lions said the squad will travel to Quinta do Lago tomorrow, with those involved in the Premiership Rugby and URC finals, joining the squad in Ireland next week ahead of the 1888 Cup match in Dublin against Argentina.

England’s Jamie George and Asher Opoku-Fordjour will also travel to Portugal to train with the squad. Saracens hooker George was a Lions Tourist in 2017 and 2021 – while Sale Sharks prop Opoku-Fordjour made his debut for England against Japan last November.

Lions Head Coach Andy Farrell said: “It’s tough on Zander to miss out so close to the Tour, but now Finlay gets an opportunity to come in and add to the group. This is, unfortunately, part

and parcel of the game, so we always have to be prepared for that.

“But it’s great to finally be at the stage where we can get onto the training ground and get to work with these players.

“Portugal will be really important for us as we look to get our house in order with only a few training sessions before we take on Argentina in the 1888 Cup in Dublin.”

The British & Irish Lions Squad (Portugal Camp)

Forwards:

Finlay Bealham (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Tadhg Beirne (Munster Rugby/Ireland) #838

Luke Cowan-Dickie (Sale Sharks/England) #851

Scott Cummings (Glasgow Warriors/ Scotland)

Tom Curry (Sale Sharks/England) #853

Ben Earl (Saracens/England)

Jamie George (Saracens/England) #819

Ellis Genge (Bristol Bears/England)

Maro Itoje (Saracens/England) #825 (C)

Jac Morgan (Ospreys/Wales)

Asher Opoku-Fordjour (Sale Sharks/England)

Henry Pollock (Northampton Saints/England)

Pierre Schoeman (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland)

Backs:

Bundee Aki (Connacht Rugby/Ireland) #837

Elliot Daly (Saracens/England) #822

Tommy Freeman (Northampton Saints/England)

Mack Hansen (Connacht Rugby/Ireland)

Huw Jones (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Alex Mitchell (Northampton Saints/England)

Fin Smith (Northampton Saints/England)

Marcus Smith (Harlequins/ England) #855

Sione Tuipulotu (Glasgow Warriors/Scotland)

Duhan van der Merwe (Edinburgh Rugby/Scotland) #841

Tomos Williams (Gloucester Rugby/Wales)

