Northern Edition
Select Edition
Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
New Zealand New Zealand
France France
49 - 6
FT
31 - 32
FT
18 - 33
FT
6 - 16
FT
23 - 27
FT
28 - 32
FT
25 - 17
FT
14 - 32
FT
33 - 19
FT
24 - 23
FT
34 - 21
FT
46 - 19
FT
26 - 19
FT
24 - 33
FT
28 - 18
FT
PWR

Austerberry hails 'outstanding' Saracens ahead of Bristol clash

BARNET, ENGLAND - MARCH 1: Saracens director of rugby Alex Austerberry looks on during the Premiership Women's Rugby Semi Final match between Saracens and Harlequins at StoneX Stadium on March 1, 2025 in Barnet, England. (Photo by Gaspafotos/MB Media/Getty Images)

Saracens Director of Women’s Rugby, Alex Austerberry, branded his team’s win against Harlequins as “outstanding”.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 47-10 result against their London rivals got the three-time Premiership Women’s Rugby winners off the mark for the league season and provided an instant response to their 40-14 defeat in Round 1 to Gloucester Hartpury.

Getting back to winning ways was a must for a club that is looking to end a four year hiatus as English champions this season.

It was a result which Austerberry was buoyed by, although he knows that there is still work to be done by his team.

“It was an outstanding result at the weekend, but there are still bits we’ve got to learn from the Quins game,” Austerberry said.

“The key to the Gloucester result was taking learnings from there. There was still some positives but the scoreline was not where it needed to be.

“We’re really happy with the result, really happy with the way that we’re progressing.”

What was clear from Saracens’ seven try victory was that they had stayed true to themselves.

There was no shirking of ideology or fading into the background for the Londoners, who opened the scoring through Alysha Corrigan with less than two minutes on the clock for her first of the contest.

Fixture
PWR
Bristol Bears Women
12 - 33
Full-time
Saracens Women
All Stats and Data

“I think you look at the entrances into the 22m in Round 1 and Round 2, they’re not too dissimilar in terms of volume,” Austerberry said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“But the end product was much higher. This weekend we were far more clinical in those areas, took the opportunities early and then got the momentum of back-to-back scores.

“And then the key to it as well, set piece. Working off a far higher percentage of set-piece gives you a lot of lot of platform.”

This Sunday the North London club will travel to the South West to take on Bristol Bears.

It will be Bears’ second league outing of the season. Under the guidance of new head coach Scott Lawson, Bristol subjected Leicester Tigers to a 74-0 drubbing in which Millie David scored four tries.

ADVERTISEMENT

The two clubs tested one another in the PWR Cup. On that occasion Saracens were 45-28 winners at StoneX Stadium.

Related

Lucy Packer: 'I’d tend to avoid people. Now I’m more in the middle.'

Over the past three years England and Harlequins scrum-half Lucy Packer has seen plenty of change in herself.

Read Now

Two months on from that encounter Austerberry expects that the West Country side will not be too dissimilar from the outfit they have been in recent years.

“We have had a test of what the new version of Bristol is, with a new coaching team in place,” he said.

“That, twinned with the other fixtures that we saw in the Cup and the game against Leicester, there’s still similar trends

“They’re looking to move the ball, they’ve got incredible threats on the edge, and we know they’ve got a fairly decent pack when they’ve got everyone there.

“They’re a team that will challenge you around set piece and will look to manipulate you in space and put you away.

“There’s been some subtle changes but there’s a lot of similarities to the teams that have been very successful for Bristol over the last couple of years.”

Recommended

Lucy Packer: 'I’d tend to avoid people. Now I’m more in the middle.'

INTERVIEW

PWR: Chisholm faces questions on Quins' inconsistencies as round 3 approaches

Sophie Hopkins aims to bring 'why not' attitude back from year in France

INTERVIEW

England's Sale Sharks: Cokayne's hidden injury and representing the north

INTERVIEW


Watch the latest episodes of Stronger Than You Think on RugbyPass TV now

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Liv Apps: 'It’s good timing for me to experience something new'

1
2

Nadine Roos underlines need for Springbok success at Rugby Africa Women’s Sevens

3

Allan Bunting departs Black Ferns following Rugby World Cup review

5
4

'Some comments were barbaric... I chose to take a step back from social media'

5

Black Ferns call in replacement 2 days after losing Amy du Plessis

6

Alex Codling: The man behind Ireland's lineouts and the infamous ‘jukebox’

1
7

Most-capped Wallaroos duo benched for Canada quarter-final

8

Laura Delgado: 'It was a bitter end for me, but I will always be Leona number 181'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

‘It's brilliant to see someone not deviate from his unique talent’ – Deadly Darcy in numbers

The Scotland star "has stayed true to his natural ability" to become one of the world's most prolific wings.

LONG READ

Ireland look to Caelan Doris for big fix as former captain chides 'hysterical' fans

Andy Farrell is planning for all eventualities which means a few of his trusted lieutenants are wondering if their time is up

1
LONG READ

'Forget the quarter-final hoodoo - Ireland's victories and history are what really counts'

Ireland have never made a World Cup semi-final, but to suggest they are not one of the most accomplished sides of the 21st century is to misread history.

87

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 5 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 13 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 18 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 32 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 32 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 41 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
ADVERTISEMENT
Close
Close

We've updated our Privacy Statement so you have more clarity and details regarding how and why we process your personal data.

We've also updated our Terms of Use. By continuing to use this website, you are accepting the updated Statement and Terms.