Northern | US
10 - 14
FT
21 - 38
FT
38 - 41
FT
42 - 33
FT
71 - 0
FT
25 - 22
FT
22 - 17
FT
41 - 24
FT
43 - 41
FT
32 - 25
FT
17 - 62
FT
24 - 22
FT
42 - 19
FT
31 - 26
FT
40 - 7
FT
WOMENS
45 - 22
FT
33 - 12
FT
WOMENS
19 - 22
FT
19 - 24
FT
WOMENS
43 - 13
FT
32 - 35
FT
26 - 11
FT
15 - 48
FT
24 - 0
FT
41 - 44
FT
30 - 15
FT
HSBC SVNS World Championship 2026
Hong Kong
Thursday
14:00
Friday
02:05
Friday
04:35
Friday
12:00
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
12:30
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
13:45
Friday
14:00
Friday
17:15
Friday
20:00
Super Rugby Pacific

Aussie Super Rugby takes: Don't shame the scrum, Donaldson sends reminder

Ben Donaldson of the Force looks on following the round two Super Rugby match between Western Force and Blues at Arena Joondalup, on February 21, 2026, in Perth, Australia. (Photo by Paul Kane/Getty Images)

Round 8 of Super Rugby Pacific is in the books, and it didn’t go by without some drama.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Western Force pulled a rabbit out of the hat on the Easter long weekend and thumped the Queensland Reds at Suncorp.

Then, across the Tasman, the Crusaders said goodbye to Apollo Projects Stadium with a resounding victory over the Fiji Drua, and the Chiefs delivered some hurt to the NSW Waratahs in Hamilton.

VIDEO

Players who had been understated stood up, regular performers further cemented their higher honours calling (Quinn Tupaea), and those who were previously so composed lost their way.

There was also some bashing of the scrum this weekend, which appears to be less about the riveting contest that is nearly two tons of big lads bashing into each other, and more about the inability to innovate in captivating audiences.

So, with another round of rugby to analyse, here are the takes on the Aussie teams after the latest round.

Related

Leinster player ratings vs Edinburgh | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Leinster return to knockout rugby as heavy favourites at the Aviva Stadium, with Leo Cullen’s side expected to have too much power and precision for familiar URC rivals Edinburgh as the Champions Cup reaches the last?16 stage.

Read Now

Waratahs fail to fire a shot in Hamilton

A little bit of footwork at the line, a slight change of angle, and a short leg drive was all it took for the Chiefs players to break the ‘Tah-tough’ defence.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Waratahs rely on their defence to pressure oppositions, to force them away from a tight-knit game, and to cause chaos in their playbook.

The Waratahs spent the better part of 80-minutes sitting on their heels, making passive contacts, and slipping off 26 tackles altogether.

The missed tackles stat here isn’t as bad as one may think. A side that has a rush defence with a 86% completion rate is usually fine, but the devil is in the details.

The passive contacts, even when there were two Tahs players on one Chief, meant that all it took was a single Chiefs cleaner to allow their halfback to dish to the next dominant carrier.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Waratahs defenders made the Chiefs runners look like juggernauts, and once they got rolling, it didn’t stop until the scoreboard read 42-14.

The stats elsewhere were relatively even, 56% possession and 48% territory to the Chiefs, nine linebreaks a piece and a penalty count of 7-9 in favour of the homeside.

The scrum was a weak point for the Tahs, with Dan Both getting mauled by Ollie Norris, and Josh Jacomb was having a quiet yet mistake-free night, unlike Tahs pivot Jack Debreczeni, who made several mistakes.

Despite a lacklustre performance from some crucial members, the Tahs can only look at their defence as being the issue, in an area where they rely and pride themselves on dominance, they were passive and poor.

Young duo Miles Amatosero, alongside Clem Halaholo were two of the Tahs’ best alongside experienced backrowers Charlie Gamble and Pete Samu.

Related

Who are the Black Ferns to watch in the 2026 Pacific Four Series?

The dominant Black Ferns, winners of 115 out of a total 140 Tests, are at the dawn of a new era in 2026. So, who are five players to watch in the Pacific Four Series 2026?

Read Now

Donaldson helps Force keep their finals hopes alive

The 42-19 thrashing of the Queensland Reds at Suncorp is one of the best performances and wins by a Force side for quite some time.

The men from Perth played like the bunch of desperate men that they were to keep their season alive.

Time and time again, the referee’s mic picked up “get up, on feet” from the Western Force players and sideline staff.

This was evident in their energy and determination to be the hardest-working team on the field.

This was definitely helped by a barnstorming performance from Argentinian international Franco Molina, who was replacing captain Jeremy Williams due to a concussion.

The towering Puma was unstoppable in attack, deft in his lineout steals in defence and a constant nuisance to the Reds around the ruck.

His locking partner, Wallaby Darcy Swain, was also doing his utmost to disrupt the Reds’ ruck, and it worked.

Debutant Jack Daly, a Munster man from Ireland, really stood up in place of regular starter Carlo Tizzano, who is nursing a MCL injury.

Vaiolini Ekuasi was at his ball-carrying best, and together with the front row, in short, the entire forward pack laid their best platform all season and gave front-foot ball for Ben Donaldson.

The flyhalf has been playing exceptionally well behind a beaten pack for the past seven rounds, but on Saturday night, he finally got an easier ride, and he made every morsel of momentum count.

Eight carries, two line breaks, and four defenders beaten is only the icing on top of what was a well-managed and executed game plan.

Donaldson took the line when he needed to, bided his time when he needed more from his forwards and centres, and was unselfish when he saw the space was there for others.

While Brumby, Declan Meredith, and Reds’ Carter Gordon have been rubber-stamped as the people’s choice for the Wallabies no.10 jersey, Donaldson just delivered the performance of someone who is far more experienced than they are.

It was a great win, one that the Force desperately needed, and no one must be more relieved than coach Simon Cron, who was staring down the barrel of a 1/7 win/loss ledger.

Related

The three performers of the week from Super Rugby Pacific round eight

The leading Aussie contenders appear to be fading at the halfway mark. The Reds joined the Brumbies with three defeats after a shock loss against the Force.

Read Now

Reds’ inconsistency bodes badly for the Wallabies

The Reds started the season on a tear, beating bottom-five teams well and then dispatching the Brumbies in Canberra; however, since then, their season has had a big turn.

Conceding a total of 94 points in two losses in back-to-back weeks, one away in Wellington against the ladder-leading Hurricanes and then at home in Brisbane to the Western Force, who were second last, is a big issue.

Losing to the 10th-place side at home by 23 points after receiving a hiding to nothing the week before is not good enough from a side that has the highest number of national interest players in their squad.

It shows two things very clearly: first, it shows a lack of respect for the Force; secondly, it shows there is something mentally off in the group.

It’s not like the Reds didn’t have anything to lose, win that game with a bonus point, and they jump into third ahead of a tough series of games.

The Reds had the carrot of a significant move on the ladder and the motivation of avenging a thrashing the week before, but what the Reds delivered, and head coach Les Kiss admitted, was a low-energy performance.

Lukhan Salakaia-Loto, Seru Uru, Filipo Daugunu, and Tim Ryan were the best performers by some margin.

LSL led from the front, 11 carries, 14 tackles, two of them being dominant, and a bunch of maul destruction work meant the Wallaby lock was in a league of his own on the night for the Reds.

Away from the stats, the Reds didn’t go direct nearly enough, loop plays by Carter Gordon just allowed the Force to push off and drift in defence, when in reality, their defence has struggled to hold teams out when they have been challenged in tight.

It was obvious early on, and the most worrying part was that neither Gordon, Kalani Thomas at no.9, nor captain Fraser McReight made a concerted effort to tighten up their game.

This final point brings us to leadership. McReight looks annoyed and uninterested almost every time he speaks to a referee or media official.

He may not be; he may just be very laid back, but he has so far failed to cultivate any sort of rapport with match officials in any game.

If he is to have better luck at the breakdown and his side is to improve its fortunes, McReight must work on his poker face.

The Brumbies are still in a prime position and are still way out in front

Sometimes doing less is more, and for the Brumbies, a weekend off on a bye has likely done them wonders.

After the Reds failed to win in Brisbane, the men from the bush capital remain on top of the Aussie sides, sitting just one point above the Crusaders, who got a bonus point win this round, and two points shy of the Chiefs on 22 points in third place.

On a weekend where they could’ve dropped to fifth, the Brumbies head into their second block with an easier schedule than their last block.

Highlanders, Drua, Hurricanes, Reds, Force get the Brums to their next bye in round 14.

Realistically, the Brumbies could head into their bye with 5/5 wins. The more likely scenario is that they win 4/5 and lose to the Hurricanes at Super Round on neutral turf in round 11.

Nevertheless, all the other top six sides have some tough matches coming up that the Brums have already played

After this stint, the Brums will have played all the New Zealand sides bar Moana Pasifika.

They beat the Chiefs, Blues, Crusaders, and as was written in this column a few weeks back, winning the trans-Tasman derbies matters more than dropping one of the local ones, both for confidence and on the ladder.

Coach Stephen Larkham and his lads will know that their season becomes a lot harder should they walk away with any less than three wins from this next block.

Related

Cron explains Zac Lomax call: 'Sorry about that... it's too high of a risk'

Zac Lomax's latest setback has paved the way for a "hell of an introduction" in Fiji for the injury-hit Western Force.

Read Now

The shaming of the scrum must stop; it won’t attract NRL fans

The scrum is an integral part of rugby union, and how props pitch, pivot, drive, and twist are all factors that help to dictate the outcome of the 16 biggest lads on the field going to war for a few seconds.

As was proven in the World Cup 2023 by the Springboks, and more recently by the South Africans in Eden Park against the All Blacks in 2025, the scrum matters a lot.

If you can’t scrum, you can’t win, as the old adage goes. The Waratahs found out the hard way in Hamilton.

However, in the Reds v Force game, Stan Sports commentating team decided to complain about how long the scrums were taking to set.

On one occasion, they mentioned that “Ben O’Keefe once again has got to get these (scrum) resets quicker, he’s got to take control.”

Now, this is not about an individual’s take; it’s about the general lack of appreciation and respect for such an interesting and tactical part of the game.

One of the commentating team asked, “There’s a bit of a conference going on behind the Reds’ scrum… what are they cooking up?”

Now here’s when a commentating team could talk about the scrum tactics, the match-ups, which way the Reds would need the scrum to wheel in order to execute a move that the Reds, based on their position, could be “cooking up.”

But instead, there was criticism thrown at an official and a crucial part of the game.

In English Prem, they have a sideline commentator who walks around the ground and is in shot when a scrum comes close to their sideline and talks about the tactics, players, and the desired outcomes from both sides.

David Flatman played 182 games of Prem rugby, and in the post above, you can see the passion he has for the scrum and the insights he gives.

Anyone would rather listen to that than hear complaints about a part of the game that is integral to our game and a vital part of what makes rugby so diverse.

Stan Sports coverage is some of the best in the world when it comes to rugby, and although they have ramped up their advertisements considerably and hiked their prices, they are still widely respected.

Hence, there is no reason why they couldn’t pull a learned prop, who are often the smartest blokes on the pitch anyway, from their long list of contacts to serve in a role as Flatman does.

Critiquing the scrum is not an option for those who act as the voice of rugby; stadiums around the competition are trialling ways to get crowds excited about scrums, such as chants, specific songs and unique lighting settings. They shouldn’t have to work against the broadcaster.

If there is a discussion to be had about scrums, then a midweek show is the place to house that chat, not live on air with several key Wallaby props going toe-to-toe with Wallaby locks and two current captains setting for a scrum.

There is so much to talk about.

Recommended

Confirmed: Who plays who in the Investec Champions Cup quarter-finals

Leinster survive self-inflicted woes in Champions Cup struggle session with Edinburgh

Edinburgh player ratings vs Leinster | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

OPINION

LLB and Bordeaux send Leicester Tigers packing with Champions Cup hiding

Watch Super Rugby Pacific live and free on RugbyPassTV in the USA! 

ADVERTISEMENT
Play Video
LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Newcastle Red Bulls beat Top 14 suitors to land rising Pumas star

2
2

Injured Red Roses duo replaced in England squad ahead of Scotland game

6
3

Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

54
4

Visit of Newcastle will be historic occasion for Leicester Tigers

5

Louis Bielle-Biarrey mega-deal could see multiple players axed

15
6

Alex Sanderson adds South African lock to Sale's recruitment drive

7

Leinster looking at two ex-players to fill void left by injury crisis

2
8

Breakdown panel questions eligibility rule for returning All Blacks

10

Comments

16 Comments
F
Footy Franks 7 days ago

Yeah scrums and the penalties that always result plus the time for them to set is ridiculous. But still love scrums just need to stop play waiting for it to set.

F
Footy Franks 7 days ago

How poor are the crowds, how on earth can the clubs make a profit. Maybe the ticket prices are too high. $70 joke. Look at NRL unbelievable atmosphere at games.

K
KwAussie 7 days ago

Getting the Stan commentators to talk about anything that makes sense in a game of rugby is asking too much. They are ignorant on the laws of the game, how they are applied and spend all their time blowing smoke out of RA and the Tahs. If they can’t do that they offer nothing but complaints

d
d 7 days ago

Only an ex-front-rower would insist that rugby spectators are enthralled by the non-spectacle of waiting a couple of minutes while a bunch of large lumps strain away before falling on their faces. While it gives them a chance to get their breath back, the scrum is now just a random penalty generator, to the detriment of the game.


I’d rather see league-style scrums, and no it wouldn’t turn the game into league because the essential difference of the ruck contest would still be there.

O
Otagoman II 7 days ago

No keep the pressure up on time wasting in the scrum. There is a safe process to get it going and no need for energy resetting for a reset. The players should be fit enough to communicate a tactic quickly. High expectations need to be met.

J
JW 8 days ago

Haha not quite bringing to mind the WK rants from weeks ago, but a good shout.


Of course what was said was nothing to do with the scrums, but yes, there is obviously a distinct lack of knowledge, even from former locks, in local commentary’s.


I’m not sure the ‘cooking up’ reference was a lack of scrum nuance though, I think in general and in that game, those comments are a frustration at low quality props who are trying to play above the capability in winning a penalty and worsening the spectacle as a result.


What is the answer? Make collapse penalties more severe? Bring in different grades? Right now it’s an automatic upgrade to pen after the first offense, but I feel a lot of repeat offense are honest attempts and not the above situation. I’d like to see free kicks continue to be delivered in these circumstances. It’s so hard to ensure the rules are not abused, but of course forward packs do that now, so it’s really just trying to understand what changes would make it better.


Certainly something needs to change.

T
TL 8 days ago

Great read and great point about the scrum John.

The Force had this win coming, had been very competitive if frustrating against top NZ sides and away to two. Looked like they were due for a break through. Reds and Tahs showed the worst traits of Australian rugby this weekend, lack of smarts, and unable to control pressure respectively. Hoping they can turn it around.

J
John 7 days ago

Cheers TL! A great summary here mate and yes, for the sake of the comp, and their own fans, let’s hope the Tahs and Reds turn it around.


Weirdly enough I have more confidence in the Tahs than I do the Reds at this point, which was the exact opposite about how I felt before the season started.

B
Bazzallina 8 days ago

I get annoyed with the time it takes to set scrums and then reset them and all the shenanigans that go on and this def needs to be sorted out for the last couple of minutes of games but player safety is paramount especially when it involves necks …split screen coverage side on with both sides of the scrum being shown at the same time would really help with audience enjoyment of the contest but understand that is not always going to be feasible still…

H
Hammer Head 7 days ago

Nick B has said this a few times and I couldn’t agree more. Stop the clock until the scrums engage. And include a shot clock.


That would at least stop teams from wasting time.


Forwards on both sides of the scrum are definitely using scrums to catch their breath. They are human afterall!


Even though scrums are much safer - ca you imagine the pressure on the human body these days in the front row? The hit is far less intense but now both sides have more time to time their shove.


I’d need a minute a to prepare myself for that.


I think the rugby bosses might be missing a trick. Instead of thinking of ways to get scrums over with faster - think of ways to really draw the fan into the uniquely special event which is scrum.


Having a pitch side scrum commentator would certainly add value.

J
John 7 days ago

A great idea mate! Anything is worth trying if the alternative is doing harm to the game IMO.

H
Hammer Head 8 days ago

I caught an SA 1994 tour to NZ game.


Quite amazing how the scrums were set and ready to engage seconds after the whistle had blown. On both sides.


I take it because neither side wanted to be caught off guard taking a hit from over a meter out.


How front rowers didn’t die on a regular basis taking those hits is quite incredible.


Scrums take longer to reset because they’ve been made safer. Commentators who can’t figure that out shouldn’t comment on the game.

J
John 7 days ago

Cheers for the trip down history lane and for your comments Hammer Head!

N
NHinSH 8 days ago

Agree that all coverage should have a Flats type member of their team to provide the kind of insight he does

J
JW 8 days ago

Kane Hames was always good, it’s a good shout with a RWC coming up next year and lots of fans who are actually trained to try and enjoy the scrum.

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Long Reads

LONG READ

Australian sides learn to win ugly as seminal Super Rugby Pacific run-in looms

Neither the Reds nor Brumbies were easy on the eye, but each earned vital wins over New Zealand opposition to burnish their play-off credentials.

LONG READ

Could England try to trigger Jack Willis break clause in Toulouse deal in time for RWC?

The Toulouse flanker's Herculean display against Bordeaux was another signal to Steve Borthwick, but hurdles remain on both sides.

7
LONG READ

Can Johann van Graan's Bath bomb squad conquer Europe?

With their resources. bench impact and fourth-quarter scoring power, Bath are the only English team left standing in the Investec Champions Cup.

77

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 26 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

I think the purpose here is to actually improve them SB. Can’t sign him up? Can’t improve a side.

But that is a bugger because I think he is good enough to add depth, SR or Internationally?



...

51 Go to comments
J
JW 28 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

The idea definitely works, it is when you’re on the edge of collapse you have to ask yourself “is this idea the best?”.

51 Go to comments
M
Mzilikazi 30 minutes ago
Leinster player ratings vs Sale | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Hallion….bit of a wild rough character. In my world growing up in Ulster would have been generally considered likeable. But in some parts might be applied to an unpleasant fellow as well.

21 Go to comments
J
JW 30 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

They only played at the WC, and are eligible again I believe.

51 Go to comments
J
JW 31 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Were referring to how many to bring home, given that only three overseas players in the squad at any one time doesn’t allow them to pick the best talent (have to bring them home).

The question at the time (last year) was “is this abolished for good or just this year given all the injuries?”, I think they purposefully didn’t answer that to get a better read on what they wanted. Obviously with a home WC that gives a big advantage of turning the situation in their favour.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 34 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Coleman is now Tongan at Test level and Hodge is still making his way back from injury I believe.

Petaia’s form is questionable.



...

51 Go to comments
J
John 35 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

He is not playing great at Perpingnan and is headed to Japan. So I am unsure if he should be top of the list.

51 Go to comments
J
John 36 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

My point is that if we sign these people in Super, then we don’t have to use the 3 OS picks. Bypasses the need for that particular debate.

51 Go to comments
J
John 38 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

100% correct

51 Go to comments
J
JS 47 minutes ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

“They are the type of example of the wide pass in the URC game v Edinburgh, where he made the intercept and passed way too early to draw in either of the two backfield defenders”

What are you talking about?



...

159 Go to comments
J
John 59 minutes ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Correct, although Bell and Lenny are not counted in this I believe as they are just on sabaticals. Skelton, Tupou, and Hooper are genuine OS picks. Lolesio could be signed to RA by July so he would not need to be included in this, but if he chooses to stay in Japan and the injury to Skelton, he could be one of three picks.

51 Go to comments
G
Gary C 59 minutes ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Yes, and that is bringing the excitement we enjoy PB.

68 Go to comments
J
John 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

This is totally a possibility and an oversight on my behalf haha but was not my intention.

51 Go to comments
B
Bazzallina 1 hour ago
‘The All Blacks may not win next year’s World Cup but at least they have been better set up to succeed’

Well my comment was neither in support or anything in regards to Kirk personally but that was the reasoning given for the decision not that it was to win the World Cup but to be on the best position to win the World Cup and that was based on the trajectory of where it was all going and they felt it was off for multiple reasons and they well may be right ..right? so change was done and time will tell.. Razor&co had their shot and for myself there was stuff I liked there was stuff I didn’t but there was a lot of meh stuff out on the paddock meh won’t win a World Cup or a series against the Boks imo

68 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

But why? What do any of them definitely offer that no one already here doesn't?

The discussion is somewhat moot in any case because it's simply not going to happen.



...

51 Go to comments
Q
Qualify 1 hour ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

No, we can definitely bring some players back. Just not Noah 👍

51 Go to comments
U
Utiku Old Boy 1 hour ago
Taranaki confirm Neil Barnes replacement with Chiefs assistant

Good appointment!

2 Go to comments
T
Two Cents 2 hours ago
Three overseas players that must be brought home for the Wallabies

Good, so we don't need to bring anyone back then because all we need is already here.

51 Go to comments
S
Stefan G 2 hours ago
A love letter to rugby union's most misunderstood artists

As a former back, I can’t say I ever “liked” a prop, but I always appreciated them!

9 Go to comments
J
JD Kiwi 2 hours ago
Barrett's Irish adventure is propelling the Hurricanes to new heights

Which stats on this site? You've given absolutely no facts, just opinions that both the article and what I've seen disagree with.

I've never read an article or heard a pundit claiming that he did less playmaking under Foster than Razor, but I've seen plenty of criticism of how Razor has underutilised his skillset.



...

181 Go to comments
Close Panel
Close Panel

Edition & Time Zone

{{current.name}}
Set time zone automatically
{{selectedTimezoneTitle}} (auto)
Choose a different time zone
Close Panel

Editions

Close Panel

Change Time Zone

Search Timezones
Close
ADVERTISEMENT