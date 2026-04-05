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Investec Champions Cup

Leinster player ratings vs Edinburgh | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

By Ian Cameron at Aviva Stadium, Dublin
Tommy O'Brien of Leinster celebrates with teamate Dan Sheehan of Leinster after scores his side's first try during the Investec Champions Cup match between Leinster and Edinburgh at the Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Leinster player ratings: Leinster went into this Investec Champions Cup knockout match as heavy favourites, with Edinburgh players admitting beforehand that everyone outside their camp had written them off before a ball had been kicked. Leinster, who could even afford to leave Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast out of the 23, carried all the pressure.

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They threatened to run away with it after racing into a 14-nil lead, but sloppy midfield execution kept gifting Edinburgh air, belief and, crucially, tries against the run of play. Still, Leinster bag the 49-31 win and move on to the quarters.

Here’s how the Leinster players rated:

15. Hugo Keenan – 8.5
Back in the starting side for just the second time this season and looking every bit like Leinster had sorely missed him. Outstanding under the high ball early, beating Satala in the air and setting a tone for the kicking duel. Took his try beautifully on 36 minutes with that trademark outside line that defenders know is coming but still can’t quite shut down. Truly excellent in the air throughout and looked back to his old self.

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14. Tommy O’Brien – 8.5
Rapier-like and ruthless. Two tries inside the opening 10 minutes told you where this was going, both coming from sharp lines and an ability to finish in the corner despite pressure. Soared in the air too, beating Edinburgh defenders repeatedly. A nightmare assignment for anyone across from him.

13. Rieko Ioane – 7.5
A bit of a mixed bag. Threw a dreadful pass on four minutes that butchered a walk-in try and had one or two moments where you wondered if this is still square-peg territory. But the breaks were there, including a decent flank burst before Thomas Clarkson’s try, and his dummy and finish on the left late on were pure class. That try bumps him up after a fairly meh evening.

12. Jamie Osborne – 5.5
Started brightly enough, trucking it up reliably in traffic, but this was ultimately a tough watch. Threw the flat pass that Ross Thompson gleefully picked off for Edinburgh’s second, another midfield spillage was gobbled up by Currie, and he just looked off for most of the night. Improved as it wore on, but the mistakes stick in the mind.

11. Jimmy O’Brien – 8
Possibly his best display in blue for quite some time. Broke straight through the Edinburgh midfield inside the first minute and Leinster scored off the next phase. Added his own effort after a well-directed catch-and-drive linout later in the half. Busy, sharp and dangerous whenever Leinster found space out wide.

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10. Harry Byrne – 8
Not perfect, but pretty crisp all told. His passing was sharp from the off and he played a key part in multiple tries, including Jimmy O’Brien’s and Keenan’s. Fluffed one pass after a fine linebreak early doors, but the endeavour was there. Kicked his goals and steered things well in a game that never quite settled into rhythm.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8
Started with a thunderous clearance kick and never really dipped. Super sharp early, slick as hell as ever, and the WD40 to the Leinster engine when things threatened to seize. Set up several tries with sniping breaks and sharp distribution. Spilled a ball for one of Thompson’s tries, but otherwise in fine fettle.

1. Andrew Porter – 7
A willing carrier who wasn’t shy about putting himself into traffic, but his hands let him down on occasion, with one ball ripped and another spilled. Had D’Arcy Rae in all sorts at scrum time and consistently got Leinster going forward.

2. Dan Sheehan – 7
Lurked in wider channels and even tried a kick ahead to pressure Darcy Graham. Lineout generally tidy and he was central to the catch-and-drive that saw Jimmy O’Brien score and looks bright and bushy tailed. Replaced on 73 minutes after another sound shift.

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3. Tadhg Furlong – 6.5
Dominant over Schoeman in the scrum early and put in some good work around the park, but some of his handling was uncharacteristically clumsy. Took a few heavy shots too and spilled more than he’d like. Still, the set-piece platform Leinster built owed plenty to him.

4. Joe McCarthy – 7
Rumbled like a loose forward at times and added physicality in contact, though he was beaten at the lineout on occasion. Even flirted with a behind-the-back pass midway through the second half when Leinster really didn’t need the extra jeopardy.

5. Ryan Baird – 6
Back in the starting side for the first time since October and showed plenty of signs that the layoff hadn’t dulled his engine. Got around the park well, though there were rusty moments; a spilled pass with the Edinburgh line beckoning and some timing issues later on.

6. Jack Conan – 7
Busy early and unlucky not to make more of one or two half-breaks. Lost the ball in contact in the seventh minute trying to force an offload, but otherwise solid before making way in the second half.

7. Josh van der Flier – 8
Like a draft excluder at the breakdown, closing off any unwanted air for Edinburgh. Had a try scrubbed off just after the break after a TMO review, but eventually got his reward by blasting over on 56 minutes. Relentlessly effective.

8. Caelan Doris (c) – 6
Didn’t have a quiet day, but this wasn’t vintage either. Worked hard, carried when needed and led from the front, yet without dominating the contest in the way we’ve come to expect at his very best.

Replacements – 7
Alex Usanov’s European debut ticked over without drama, Tom Clarkson rumbled over brilliantly for a well-taken try, and Luke McGrath marked his 250th Leinster appearance. Fresh legs helped Leinster pull clear late on after making things harder than they ever needed to be.

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Comments

5 Comments
a
aO 4 days ago

I don't agree with the sores on Doris,Conan or Baird. Should be higher.


Baird was everywhere given that this was his first time back after leg fracture.

J
Jason 5 days ago

Some lovely distribution from Ioane today. (Save the first miss). Think I counted 3 assists.

E
Eric Elwood 4 days ago

He could have ran in a try after 40 seconds had the player who broke the line looked right. He needs to use his lungs for shouting too!

He is stepping up now just in time. Some pundits are commenting on the tries Leinster conceded but they were open to playing loose and seeing what worked. Last year they might have beaten Edinburgh 60-0 and learned nothing until a perilous match.

It suits him having Jamie Osborne at 12 too.

J
JW 5 days ago

What are leinster going to do when JGP retires?

E
Eric Elwood 4 days ago

Fintan Gunne, there are a few more talented guys on the way up too.

Ireland, will be Nathan Doak who could turn out to be another Ireland great no 9.

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GP 46 minutes ago
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Leicester Fainga’anuku has to be in the AB’s. I believe he will be. A rocky start at times for the Crusaders , he has really showed his strength and skills, especially in the last few games.

105 Go to comments
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Nickers 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

As usual I don’t have much of an idea what you’re talking about. The whole backline and attack was terrible under Razor and got worse by the week. Jordie, along with everyone else in the backline, was used in the worst way possible in what has sadly fallen to the worlds 9th best attack. I am describing something far more like Argentina or the Hurricanes attack, not that sub club level monstrosity of last years All Blacks. Jordie at 13? Sure why not. It makes no sense whatsoever but that seems to be what makes people the most happy for some reason.

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JW 1 hour ago
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Not by running straight into contact though.

105 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
The All Blacks strongest midfield partnership for the next World Cup is already clear

Jordie was the lynchpin of the attack last year, passed more than ever (less into contact).

I think you’re both getting confused by the quality and success of said attacks.



...

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J
JW 1 hour ago
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Yeah but what does that 1% take to reach, it’s a throwaway line that shouldn’t be used in this manner.

It’s fine to use it as a figure to show how small world rugby is but there’s no way you can use it to lead towards getting some of that share. Look at it from the other way, he is talking about the potential of rugby in the US to generate TWICE what the global game does. That’s so far into the future, in terms of what it would take to get to, that it’s not even worth thinking about.



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JW 1 hour ago
How 1% of the USA sports rights market could transform rugby

The great thing about it is that it’s rugby’s roots as a fit for everyone team sport where comradery is high that’s been the foundation of its appeal and growth in the country.

I don’t think we have to worry too much about that changing.



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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

And no mention of the fact Manny Iugun matched the best prop in the world??

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unknown 1 hour ago
Northampton Saints player ratings vs Bath | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Undone by Andrew Brace at the death, obvious sealing off by barf. Still when they come to the gardens in 2 weeks we’ll get revenge.

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JW 1 hour ago
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Was pretty watching Ta’avao have to look over his shoulder back at the ref while he said “not going foward, only sideways” at one scrum call!

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J
JW 1 hour ago
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Was good to see that he has a lot of heart for his new team and felt enough to give the ref a serve.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

I think he means Lennox kicked the ball straight into Reimer, they put Tele’a on the scrum when there was no need, Howden got under the ball for the try etc. So many things other than the card culminated in the loss, and most under Landers control, excl the handling.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah the game was tight the whole way, but you can’t expect much with the likes of Millar, Lowe, Lennox as keys in your backline.

15 Go to comments
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PMcD 1 hour ago
Who will win the Champions Cup quarter-finals? What the stats say

Wow, wow, wow, what a brilliant game that was.

Could easily have gone either way but Saints starting XV won their battle but the Bath bench is what edged the contest.



...

100 Go to comments
T
Tah Man Too 1 hour ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

De Groot was excellent. I thought Ta’avao played well too. That’s a very good front row you’ve got there.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Yeah and it was a different approach too, at least to how they use the ball with TT throwing some massive long passes. Not sure it worked too well but it’s what you want to see, and those close catchs are so key against blitz D’s, you don’t get a good picture in traffic, a few offloads were fairly rusty too though.

15 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

Good game last night, enjoyed the refined structure of both sides start. Very heavy on the defensive pressure and a shame the Landers couldn’t catch better and use a few of those opportunities.

Deserved the win with that last try being held up.



...

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
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Drink more beer, it does the same. 🤣🤣🤣

100 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
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People have a big misconception about Kaino that he was some huge Chabal type enforcer, when in fact his size was far more comparable to Flanders than anyone elses. Squire was big by comparison, as a result though he simple tended to use that as his weapon, Kaino had to develope the full kit. Shame he had health issues as he was going to be a good option though.

105 Go to comments
O
Otagoman II 2 hours ago
Highlanders vs Brumbies takes: Mr Clutch does it again, the Fabian Holland effect

He knows the ultimate test this year is in South Africa. Last year the ABs were smashed in the scrum by them. He needs and wants to led the ABs scrum to something better this year.

15 Go to comments
P
PMcD 2 hours ago
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Crikey - I think I called that one pretty well but what a fantastic game of rugby that was.

How good were Saints backline? I also thought Pollock was outstanding tonight but Bath’s forwards clawed them out of trouble. 👏👏👏



...

100 Go to comments
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