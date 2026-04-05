Leinster player ratings vs Edinburgh | 2025/26 Investec Champions Cup

Leinster player ratings: Leinster went into this Investec Champions Cup knockout match as heavy favourites, with Edinburgh players admitting beforehand that everyone outside their camp had written them off before a ball had been kicked. Leinster, who could even afford to leave Ireland fly-half Sam Prendergast out of the 23, carried all the pressure.

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They threatened to run away with it after racing into a 14-nil lead, but sloppy midfield execution kept gifting Edinburgh air, belief and, crucially, tries against the run of play. Still, Leinster bag the 49-31 win and move on to the quarters.

Here’s how the Leinster players rated:

15. Hugo Keenan – 8.5

Back in the starting side for just the second time this season and looking every bit like Leinster had sorely missed him. Outstanding under the high ball early, beating Satala in the air and setting a tone for the kicking duel. Took his try beautifully on 36 minutes with that trademark outside line that defenders know is coming but still can’t quite shut down. Truly excellent in the air throughout and looked back to his old self.

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14. Tommy O’Brien – 8.5

Rapier-like and ruthless. Two tries inside the opening 10 minutes told you where this was going, both coming from sharp lines and an ability to finish in the corner despite pressure. Soared in the air too, beating Edinburgh defenders repeatedly. A nightmare assignment for anyone across from him.

13. Rieko Ioane – 7.5

A bit of a mixed bag. Threw a dreadful pass on four minutes that butchered a walk-in try and had one or two moments where you wondered if this is still square-peg territory. But the breaks were there, including a decent flank burst before Thomas Clarkson’s try, and his dummy and finish on the left late on were pure class. That try bumps him up after a fairly meh evening.

12. Jamie Osborne – 5.5

Started brightly enough, trucking it up reliably in traffic, but this was ultimately a tough watch. Threw the flat pass that Ross Thompson gleefully picked off for Edinburgh’s second, another midfield spillage was gobbled up by Currie, and he just looked off for most of the night. Improved as it wore on, but the mistakes stick in the mind.

11. Jimmy O’Brien – 8

Possibly his best display in blue for quite some time. Broke straight through the Edinburgh midfield inside the first minute and Leinster scored off the next phase. Added his own effort after a well-directed catch-and-drive linout later in the half. Busy, sharp and dangerous whenever Leinster found space out wide.

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10. Harry Byrne – 8

Not perfect, but pretty crisp all told. His passing was sharp from the off and he played a key part in multiple tries, including Jimmy O’Brien’s and Keenan’s. Fluffed one pass after a fine linebreak early doors, but the endeavour was there. Kicked his goals and steered things well in a game that never quite settled into rhythm.

9. Jamison Gibson-Park – 8

Started with a thunderous clearance kick and never really dipped. Super sharp early, slick as hell as ever, and the WD40 to the Leinster engine when things threatened to seize. Set up several tries with sniping breaks and sharp distribution. Spilled a ball for one of Thompson’s tries, but otherwise in fine fettle.

1. Andrew Porter – 7

A willing carrier who wasn’t shy about putting himself into traffic, but his hands let him down on occasion, with one ball ripped and another spilled. Had D’Arcy Rae in all sorts at scrum time and consistently got Leinster going forward.

2. Dan Sheehan – 7

Lurked in wider channels and even tried a kick ahead to pressure Darcy Graham. Lineout generally tidy and he was central to the catch-and-drive that saw Jimmy O’Brien score and looks bright and bushy tailed. Replaced on 73 minutes after another sound shift.

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3. Tadhg Furlong – 6.5

Dominant over Schoeman in the scrum early and put in some good work around the park, but some of his handling was uncharacteristically clumsy. Took a few heavy shots too and spilled more than he’d like. Still, the set-piece platform Leinster built owed plenty to him.

4. Joe McCarthy – 7

Rumbled like a loose forward at times and added physicality in contact, though he was beaten at the lineout on occasion. Even flirted with a behind-the-back pass midway through the second half when Leinster really didn’t need the extra jeopardy.

5. Ryan Baird – 6

Back in the starting side for the first time since October and showed plenty of signs that the layoff hadn’t dulled his engine. Got around the park well, though there were rusty moments; a spilled pass with the Edinburgh line beckoning and some timing issues later on.

6. Jack Conan – 7

Busy early and unlucky not to make more of one or two half-breaks. Lost the ball in contact in the seventh minute trying to force an offload, but otherwise solid before making way in the second half.

7. Josh van der Flier – 8

Like a draft excluder at the breakdown, closing off any unwanted air for Edinburgh. Had a try scrubbed off just after the break after a TMO review, but eventually got his reward by blasting over on 56 minutes. Relentlessly effective.

8. Caelan Doris (c) – 6

Didn’t have a quiet day, but this wasn’t vintage either. Worked hard, carried when needed and led from the front, yet without dominating the contest in the way we’ve come to expect at his very best.

Replacements – 7

Alex Usanov’s European debut ticked over without drama, Tom Clarkson rumbled over brilliantly for a well-taken try, and Luke McGrath marked his 250th Leinster appearance. Fresh legs helped Leinster pull clear late on after making things harder than they ever needed to be.