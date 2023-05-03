Select Edition

Gallagher PremiershipWorcester

Atlas issue six-part social media statement on Worcester takeover

By Liam Heagney
(Photo by Matthew Lewis/Getty Images)

New Worcester owners Atlas have published a six-part Twitter thread following the completion on Wednesday of their deal to take over the stricken former Gallagher Premiership club. It was 13 weeks ago when it was originally revealed that the administrators, Begbies Traynor Group, had exchanged contracts for the sale with Atlas Worcester Warriors.

The contract exchange took place on February 1, Atlas paying a non-refundable exclusivity fee of £500,000 which triggered the start of the 90-day completion period. Three months later, their takeover has now been officially completed but it remains unclear what level of rugby Worcester will now return to play at if permitted by the RFU, with whom they have had issues with.

Posting on Twitter on the official Worcester Warriors account after the completion of the takeover deal, a statement read: “Atlas WWRFC Limited Statement Atlas WWRFC are delighted to confirm they have completed on the transaction with the administrators and now look forward to delivering their vision for rugby, the business and the wider community at Sixways.

“Atlas thank Begbies Traynor and their advisors for their collaborative approach, alongside the Warriors fans and wider rugby community for their patience and support.

“Atlas would also like to acknowledge the role of Aaron Harlow and his team at Shoosmiths in guiding us through this challenging and complex process from start to finish.

“A final special thanks and recognition must also go to the staff at Sixways who have kept the venue operation going successfully. Their tireless work continues to keep people employed whilst successfully delivering for a range of clients during challenging circumstances.

“Atlas acknowledge they have been quiet in the media until today, having been focused on the complexities of the deal and the various elements required to regenerate a sustainable business for the community of Worcester. They will announce the next fans forum date soon as they push forward to ensure a bright future for all at Sixways.”

Proposals remain to merge Worcester with the first team of local tier-five side Stourbridge, but nothing official has been announced. However, the completion of the sale should now rubber stamp previously agreed deals for non-league side Worcester Raiders and Worcester Warriors women to play at Sixways.

A deal for Wasps to play their Championship home games at the ground could now also potentially move forward.

