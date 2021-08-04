All Blacks make five changes for Aaron Smith's 100th test

Why Duhan keeps getting picked

7:37pm, 04 August 2021

The All Blacks will roll out their first-string lineup for their clash with the Wallabies on Saturday, with halfback Aaron Smith set to play his 100th match.

ADVERTISEMENT

Head coach Ian Foster has made five changes to the team that ran out against Fiji last month.

The front row remains unchanged with 2021 debutant George Bower partnering Crusaders hooker Codie Taylor and Blues tighthead Nepo Laulala.

Brodie Retallick identifies where the Wallabies could be most dangerous.

Captain Samuel Whitelock will partner Brodie Retallick in the second row, who’s rapidly readjusting to the intensity of test rugby after a year-long absence. In the loose forwards, Ardie Savea shifts to the back of the scrum while Dalton Papalii, freshly returned from a lingering calf injury, will slot in at No 7.

Smith, who will become the first All Blacks halfback to play 100 tests, will partner Richie Mo’unga – who has won the battle with Beauden Barrett to guide the team around the park as the key playmaker.

David Havili and Anton Lienert-Brown will also continue to build on their partnership in the midfield.

In the outside backs, Damian McKenzie has been named ahead of Jordie Barrett at fullback while Sevu Reece will swap back to the right wing and Rieko Ioane will come into the run-on side on the left.

ADVERTISEMENT

In the reserves, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao and Dane Coles will add impetus in the front row while Scott Barrett covers lock.

Luke Jacobsob will cover all three loose forward roles off the bench while Brad Weber has unsurprisingly been named as back-up to Smith.

Brothers Beauden and Jordie Barrett will cover the remaining backline positions.

Saturday’s match kicks off at 7:05pm NZT from Eden Park in Auckland.

ADVERTISEMENT

All Blacks: Damian McKenzie, Sevu Reece, Anton Lienert-Brown, David Havili, Rieko Ioane, Richie Mo’unga, Aaron Smith, Ardie Savea, Dalton Papalii, Akira Ioane, Sam Whitelock, Brodie Retallick, Nepo Laulala, Codie Taylor, George Bower. Reserves: Dane Coles, Karl Tu’inukuafe, Angus Ta’avao, Scott Barrett, Luke Jacobson, Brad Weber, Beauden Barrett, Jordie Barrett.