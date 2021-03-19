8:33am, 19 March 2021

Scotland stand-off Adam Hasting is switching position as Glasgow Warriors name their side to take on the Dragons in this Sunday’s crunch match in the PRO14.

The flyhalf – who is set to switch to Gallagher Premiership club Gloucester this summer – is to be run at fullback. Hastings is returning from his three-match suspension for the must-win tie and his new back field position allows young playmaker Ross Thompson to continue his development in the high-pressure 10 role.

Hastings’ switch comes as Gregor Townsend opts to give Stuart Hogg a run at flyhalf against Italy this weekend in the Guinness Six Nations.

Elsewhere, co-captain Fraser Brown will make his first appearance for the club in five months this weekend. The 31-year-old has not played for club or country since sustaining a neck injury while playing for Scotland in the Autumn Nations Cup, with his last outing for the Warriors having been in the 20-7 win over the Scarlets at Scotstoun back in October.

“After two wins on the bounce, we go away to an inform and almost full strength Dragons, with only a couple players away to Wales,” Head Coach Danny Wilson told glasgowwarriors.org. “Our destiny is in our own hands this weekend and a win on Sunday will give us a chance to qualify for the European Champions Cup next season.

“We reward form and once again this weekend’s team includes a number of our young players who have been going well as well as a number of experienced players coming back to us.”

GLASGOW WARRIORS TEAM:

1. Aki Seiuli (25)

2. Fraser Brown (102)

3. Enrique Pieretto (13)

4. Richie Gray (55)

5. Kiran McDonald (31)

6. Rob Harley (245)

7. Thomas Gordon (31)

8. Ryan Wilson (C) (185)

9. Sean Kennedy (16)

10. Ross Thompson (6)

11. Lee Jones (88)

12. Robbie Fergusson (10)

13. Nick Grigg (83)

14. Rufus McLean (5)

15. Adam Hastings (48)

REPLACEMENTS:

16. Grant Stewart (43)

17. Dylan Evans (3)

18. D’arcy Rae (82)

19. Leone Nakarawa (77)

20. Fotu Lokotui (7)

21. Jamie Dobie (18)

22. Pete Horne (179)

23. Ollie Smith (4)

Unavailable for selection: Alex Allan, Scott Cummings, Cole Forbes, Chris Fusaro, George Horne, Paddy Kelly, Johnny Matthews, Tommy Seymour, Kyle Steyn.

International duty: Matt Fagerson, Zander Fagerson, Sam Johnson, Huw Jones, Oli Kebble, Ali Price, George Turner.