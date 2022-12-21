Select Edition

InternationalNew Zealand

'A return to league' is reportedly 'on the cards' for RTS

By Finn Morton
(Photo by Hagen Hopkins/Getty Images)

A return to rugby league is reportedly “on the cards” for All Blacks midfielder Roger Tuivasa-Sheck, should he fail to “make a better impression” in the 15-player game next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Former Warriors captain Tuivasa-Sheck will go down in history as one of the greatest New Zealand-born players in the history of the NRL.

But like many who call the small island nation home, the 29-year-old dreamt of another famous black jersey.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Tuivasa-Sheck, who became New Zealand’s first Dally M Medallist in 2018, returned to rugby union ahead of the 2022 Super Rugby Pacific season.

Harbouring ambitions to represent the All Blacks at next year’s Rugby World Cup, Tuivasa-Sheck made his Test debut in the coveted black jersey against Ireland in July.

While Tuivasa-Sheck has an unmatched CV from his rugby league days, the Samoan-born talent struggled to cement his place in the All Blacks’ matchday 23.

With the World Cup nigh on the horizon – less than nine months away – Tuivasa-Sheck will have to make a statement in Super Rugby Pacific next year.

ADVERTISEMENT

Otherwise, as reported by NRL transfer guru The Mole, the former Kiwis captain could make a sensational return to league.

“My Kiwi spies tell me that RTS wasn’t all that happy with his maiden season in rugby union after his much-hyped switch of codes in 2022,” The Mole wrote for Nine’s Wide World of Sports.

“The 29-year-old will probably give union another 12 months to see if he can make a better impression and if not, a return to league is on the cards.

“The Warriors probably don’t have room in their salary cap to accommodate their former captain, but one team is cashed up and desperate for a superstar signing… the Dolphins.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Don’t be surprised if Wayne Bennett has a quiet chat to RTS in the coming months.”

Several world-class players have switched codes from league to union, as they chase the special honour of playing for the All Blacks.

Some have succeeded, probably none more so than Sonny Bill Williams who won multiple NRL titles, and two World Cups with the All Blacks.

That being said, others have struggled.

Wests Tigers great Benji Marshall failed to impress during his underwhelming stint with the Blues, before returning to the NRL with St George.

“They all come back after going to the dark side – and Roger Tuivasa-Sheck could be the next to make the transition back to rugby league,” The Mole wrote.

“The likes of Wendell Sailor, Lote Tuqiri, Mat Rogers, and Sam Burgess all tried their hand at the 15-a-side game with varying degrees of success in recent years before returning to league.”

