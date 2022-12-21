Select Edition

Latest Comments

Steve Hansen on what 'probably' cost Eddie Jones his job
c
chris 7 hours ago

It was a mistake to sack Eddie. They will do well under Borthwick but they won't win the RWC. Could Eddie have won this time around? Probably not considering the competition. But he had a long term vision that was just starting to come together. Squidge Rugby's YouTube analysis of this is really interesting. Too bad English management weren't paing attention. If Steve Hanson is surprised, it probably wasn't a good choice.

Go to comments
Cut the rhetoric, Australia and NZ can't live without one another
F
Francisco 14 hours ago

Movement is demonstrated by walking. Excellent approach to this vital issue for the health of rugby in the southern hemisphere.

Go to comments
British & Irish LionsAustralia

'We can stage the biggest international events': Qatar wants to host B&I Lions match in 2025

By Finn Morton
(Photo by MB Media/Getty Images)

This year’s FIFA World Cup will go down in history as one of the most exciting instalments of the prized competition, as it proved to the world that Qatar can host successful international events.

ADVERTISEMENT

But that’s not to say the tournament wasn’t without controversy.

The 22nd edition of Football’s biggest stage delivered unprecedented drama and history, but was marred by allegations of corruption and human rights concerns.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

Many fans who made the journey to Qatar also paid top dollar for underwhelming accommodation – up to $400 AUD per night to sleep in shipping containers.

However, despite the concerns of many ahead of the tournament, the Qatar World Cup was largely a success.

According to Sportsmail, Qatar has a desire to host other major international events in the future, including a British and Irish Lions match in 2025.

The Qatar Rugby Federation reportedly want to host a regular stop on the World Sevens Series, and potentially a Sevens World Cup.

ADVERTISEMENT

But 12 years on from their clash against the Barbarians in Hong Kong, a Lions team steeped in tradition could make their way to the Middle East for a first-ever appearance in Qatar.

“The success of the World Cup has shown that we can stage the biggest international events in this country,” an unnamed source told Sportsmail.

“Qatar is already due to stage the 2030 Asian Games and there’s talk of an Olympic bid in 2036 so we’re focusing on growing the Olympic sports.

“Rugby Sevens fits with that model and we have the infrastructure to stage global events.

ADVERTISEMENT

“A full rugby World Cup would be beyond us, but we could stage a one-off Lions Test and a Sevens tournament. Sevens only needs one stadium and is completed in three days.”

The British and Irish Lions began their tour to Australia in 2013 with an emphatic 59-8 win over the Barbarians at Hong Kong Stadium.

Legendary scrumhalf Mike Phillips and Alex Cuthbert starred in the coveted red jersey with two tries each, and Owen Farrell added 15-points off the kicking tea.

The convincing victory set the tone for the successful tour, with the Lions winning the Test series two-to-one over the Wallabies.

