'A lifelong dream': Kiwi sprint prodigy makes stunning announcement

New Zealand speedster Edward Osei-Nketia once told RugbyPass that “rugby was in my blood.” But earlier today, the 21-year-old turned his back on that dream by making a major announcement.

Osei-Nketia, who broke his father’s 100m national record in July, was linked with a sensational move to decorated Super Rugby franchise the Crusaders last year.

But CEO Colin Mansbridge quickly put those rumours to bed, saying “he’d have to learn the game” before being offered a contract.

After controversially missing out on the Tokyo Olympics and Birmingham Commonwealth Games, the sprint prodigy is set to embark on an exciting new challenge.

The 21-year-old has committed to the University of Hawaii to pursue his “lifelong dream” of playing American football.

Osei-Nketia reportedly met with NFL scout Keiki Misipeka in December, who he thanked for the opportunity to play with “the best players in college football.”

“Man! I feel so blessed for this opportunity,” Osei-Nketia wrote on Instagram.

“Never thought I would ever have a chance to go to play college football, as it has been a lifelong dream to play football.

“I’m deeply grateful for @keiki.misipeka, @timmy_n_sherry and @uh_sclapham for giving me this opportunity not just to play American football but to also represent the University of Hawaii, the Braddahood.

“I’m excited to play under the wonderful coaches and play with the best players in college football.”

Standing at six-foot-one and weighing almost 100-kilograms, Osei-Nketia certainly has the size and speed to be successful in one of the toughest sports in the world.

The University of Hawaii unveiled the rising star as a wide receiver – which makes the most sense considering his pace off the mark – although Stuff believe he could also play running back.

“Ever sine high school, I always found inspiration to play football one day,” the 21-year-old told the Honolulu Star-Advertiser.

“I wanted to play football with some of the top athletes in America.

“This is the best option. (Keiki Misipeka) made my dreams come true. Without him, it would not be possible. I give thanks to Keiki.”

Speaking with RugbyPass almost two years ago, Osei-Nketia expressed his love for rugby union, as he dreamt of playing for the All Blacks Sevens team at the Olympic Games.

As a teenager he claimed to have scored at least two tries per game while playing the sport for St Edmund’s College in Canberra.

It was during his time in the Australian capital that his passion for rugby began to grow, as he looked to Carlin Isles and Jonah Lomu for inspiration.

“Ever since I was in Australia, I always knew rugby was in my blood, like I always loved playing rugby,” Osei-Nketia told RugbyPass.

“The friends I had back in St Edmund’s College showed me the passion and speed of sevens, so hopefully one day I’ll make a career of actually joining the sevens and hopefully I can make the Olympics for it.”