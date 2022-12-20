Max Brito, who was paralysed at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, has died

Max Brito, who was paralysed while playing for Ivory Coast at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, has died aged 54. Brito was left paralysed from the neck down after being hurt in the third minute of Ivory Coast’s pool game against Tonga in Rustenburg, South Africa, on June 3, 1995.

It was only Brito’s third appearance for the Ivory Coast, having featured in their previous pool games against Scotland and France.

A statement from World Rugby read: “World Rugby is saddened to learn of the death of former Ivory Coast international Max Brito. Our sincere thoughts and condolences, together with those of the global rugby fraternity, are with his family, friends, ex-team-mates and colleagues.

“Brito was born on April 8, 1968, in Abidjan, Ivory Coast and was five years old when he and his family moved to Biscarrosse in France. He was playing as a winger for the Biscarrosse Olympique club when he was selected to represent Ivory Coast at Rugby World Cup 1995 in South Africa. Sadly he suffered a life-changing injury during their third pool match with Tonga.

“Marcel Martin, Bernard Lapasset and the Federation Francaise de Rugby among many others have worked hard to ensure support for Brito since 1995, and he has been an important presence at Rugby World Cups since.

“Brito stayed involved in the sport he loved and his legacy and passion for rugby will continue through the Max Brito Academy, which was set up by the Federation Ivoirienne de Rugby to train and inspire youngsters to play rugby in the Ivory Coast.”

It is understood that Brito, who was a French division three player when he featured at the World Cup 27 years ago, latterly lived with his parents in Bordeaux.

A statement from the Brito family, published on the Biscarrosse Olympique website, read: “The Brito family, their children Mike and Anthony, are saddened to inform you of the death of Max Brito, which occurred on Monday, December 19, at 6:30pm. Max was accompanied with dignity and without suffering on his last journey.

“The family deeply thanks the Biscarrosse Olympique club, which has always been present throughout these years, as well as all the people who, from near or far, have always shown their affection and support.”