Sale statement: Joint bid to buy the AJ Bell stadium is declined

Sale Sharks have issued a statement after their joint bid with Salford City FC to purchase the AJ Bell was rejected by Salford City Council. The Gallagher Premiership club had hoped that their proposal to jointly buy the Manchester ground would help fuel their ambitions to fully control the matchday experience, but that ambition was rebuffed on Tuesday.

Sharks, along with rugby league side Salford Red Devils, are existing tenants at the 12,000-capacity venue and they will both remain at the AJ Bell, while Salford City have now said they will stay at their current Peninsula Stadium home.

In response to media reports surrounding the future of the AJ Bell Stadium, Sale CEO Sid Sutton said: “We will continue to have a long-term home at our stadium. However, we can confirm that following 18 months of discussions, our proposed bid to buy the stadium as part of a joint venture has been declined.

“We are now working very closely with Salford City Council to ensure we reach a robust agreement that allows Sale Sharks to both enhance and control the matchday experience for the benefit of our supporters, and benefit commercially from matchday activity.

“We have always maintained that taking control of the stadium is integral to the long-term future of Sale Sharks and that remains the case.

“But equally, we were clear that we wouldn’t proceed with any course of action until Salford Red Devils have secured a place to play. Salford City Council’s proposed agreement will enable this to happen while ensuring that the stadium remains the home of Sale Sharks.”

A Salford City Council spokesperson said: “The council and Coscos (stadium company) have been in extensive negotiations with partners about the sale of the stadium – but unfortunately we have not received a proposal which satisfies our aspirations for this great community asset.

“We are now looking at other future options. It is important to note that we have been liaising closely with executives at Salford Red Devils and Sale Sharks who are fully briefed. We will provide further updates in the new year.”

Before launching their joint bid in early 2021 to purchase the AJ Bell, the Sharks had planned to develop a ground near their previous home in Sale but this idea was torpedoed when Trafford Council withdrew support for a new £100m stadium as part of a sports village.