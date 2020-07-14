9:24am, 14 July 2020

Harrison Obatoyinbo has left Championship club Ealing Trailfinders after Toulon activated a release clause in his contract. The West London academy product had been promoted to the Ealing first-team squad for the 2020/21 season, but he was approached by the Top 14 club and has now left for France.

ADVERTISEMENT

An electric finisher who can play across the back three, Obatoyinbo, formerly of Harrow School, scored nine tries in eleven matches for Team Brunel, beating 74 defenders en route to the try-line throughout last season.

Having spotted his talent, three-time Heineken Cup Champions Toulon activated a release clause in the Obatoyinbo contract and he will now continue his development across the Channel.

Win £5,000 for your local rugby club courtesy of Budgy Smuggler

“The last twelve months with Ealing Trailfinders have been fantastic,” Obatoyinbo said on the London club’s website. “They have a great rugby infrastructure and a genuine, supportive community of staff and players who have made me feel welcome and wanted.

“Ealing Trailfinders is a great opportunity for young players with goals of being a professional. Thank you to everyone who has helped me to kick start my career.”

What a talent. All the best, Harrison ?? pic.twitter.com/YVw1Af1l2X — Ealing Trailfinders (@ealingtfrugby) July 14, 2020

Ealing director of rugby Ben Ward claimed the move was a sign of the significant progress made in the Trailfinders academy. “From a selfish point of view, I’m disappointed to see Harrison leave. However, it’s a hugely exciting opportunity and our job in the academy is to provide a platform for our young players.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’m proud of the progress that he has made and wish him well at his new club. We will watch his progress closely and he will be welcome back at any time. Again this shows that you don’t need the Premiership academy route to make it as a professional, but an environment that supporters players and gives them opportunities.

“We are extremely proud of how our academy is building, and this shows how much talent we have in our ranks.”

Trailfinders continue their impressive round of recruitment https://t.co/5mZCXhsY6s — RugbyPass (@RugbyPass) June 13, 2020