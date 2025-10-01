World Rugby agree new player welfare guidelines

World Rugby have announced a significant step forward for player welfare with the approval of new global player load guidelines that will apply across the elite men’s and women’s game.

The guidelines, developed by a panel of medical experts, coaches, unions, competitions and player representatives, are designed to better manage workload of players. The agreement also ensures a cap of 30 matches per season, alongside a limit of six consecutive weeks of action before rest is required.

Players will also benefit from a mandatory five-week off-season break, at least one week’s rest following international duty, and a minimum of 12 weeks away from contact training across the year. Clearer communication between clubs and national teams is also encouraged to keep workloads consistent and carefully monitored.

The recommendations have been supported by leading leagues, unions and the International Rugby Players Association, providing a united stance on one of the most important issues in the modern game. In areas where no domestic player load agreements are currently in place, the new framework will act as a safety net.

World Rugby have made these measures a condition of approval for the upcoming Nations Championship, which will begin in 2026 and reshape the international calendar.

The 2026 Guinness Six Nations will be part of the Nations Championship, meaning these guidelines will be encouraged when players return to their Gallagher PREM and United Rugby Championship clubs once the Championship comes to an end.

World Rugby Chairman Dr Brett Robinson said: “This agreement reflects years of collaboration and consultation. The guidelines are informed by the best available science and expert input, and they put players at the centre of the decision-making process.

“As rugby continues to grow globally, these measures give players confidence that their welfare is protected by clubs, unions and by the sport’s leaders.”