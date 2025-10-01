World Rugby agree new player welfare guidelines
World Rugby have announced a significant step forward for player welfare with the approval of new global player load guidelines that will apply across the elite men’s and women’s game.
The guidelines, developed by a panel of medical experts, coaches, unions, competitions and player representatives, are designed to better manage workload of players. The agreement also ensures a cap of 30 matches per season, alongside a limit of six consecutive weeks of action before rest is required.
Players will also benefit from a mandatory five-week off-season break, at least one week’s rest following international duty, and a minimum of 12 weeks away from contact training across the year. Clearer communication between clubs and national teams is also encouraged to keep workloads consistent and carefully monitored.
The recommendations have been supported by leading leagues, unions and the International Rugby Players Association, providing a united stance on one of the most important issues in the modern game. In areas where no domestic player load agreements are currently in place, the new framework will act as a safety net.
World Rugby have made these measures a condition of approval for the upcoming Nations Championship, which will begin in 2026 and reshape the international calendar.
The 2026 Guinness Six Nations will be part of the Nations Championship, meaning these guidelines will be encouraged when players return to their Gallagher PREM and United Rugby Championship clubs once the Championship comes to an end.
World Rugby Chairman Dr Brett Robinson said: “This agreement reflects years of collaboration and consultation. The guidelines are informed by the best available science and expert input, and they put players at the centre of the decision-making process.
“As rugby continues to grow globally, these measures give players confidence that their welfare is protected by clubs, unions and by the sport’s leaders.”
We've ranked the best women's rugby players in the world, from 50 - 1! View the Top 50 now
Wow, what a cop out by the governing body, taking a hands off approach to the most important aspect of player welfare.
Does this mean a union in the 6N needs to look after ALL of it’s players in it’s domestic competitions to remain a member, or only that of any player selected?
Wonder what France and England will do? A a rough picture there must be half a dozen players in every team that exceed these numbers by a fair amount. If you total up the changes, 6 players say 3 games over the limit is 18 further changes, at least every game in the Prem will be without 2 extra players (than normal rotation/rest of stars), and the Top 14 without 4+ players each game. Probably for the most part Academy and back ups will just be able to play more, get more exposure? Or will this put some strain on squads to increase numbers/size?
Do Pre-Season games contribute to the number of games?
So if a Player comes off the Bench 30 times & only plays the last minute of each game, then that is their lot for the season? I would have gone for minutes playing time.
And then looking forward to RWC2027, where there are going to be 3 Pool Games & then 4 Knock-out rounds - Last 16, QF, SF & Final, that means no player is going to be able to play in all 7 games if they make the Final so each of their 3 Pool Games might be there for the taking.
Yes, the data has shown 85% of workload is on those training for the game during the week.
Maybe, for the players welfare, WR should add a point on thousands miles travelled in 3 weeks…
Especially for next July …
That’s inherently managed and consistent already I would say. You have commitments, you can’t just pick and chose so that one group of players doesn’t travel (and therefor can be allowed heavy workload during the season).
But you would think premium class is a requirement etc already.