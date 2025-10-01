Shock change at the top imminent as Newcastle boss gets the bullet

RugbyPass understands that Newcastle Red Bulls have sacked Director of Rugby Steve Diamond just one game into their PREM Rugby campaign.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sources have informed us that Red Bull bosses are bringing in Scotland head coach Gregor Townsend as an adviser, while senior coach Alan Dickens will be promoted to head coach. Townsend was previously linked to the job before signing a new contract with Scotland, which runs until 2027.

Former Sale Sharks and Worcester Warriors boss Diamond, 56, joined Newcastle as consultant director of rugby in January 2024 and has led them through one of the darkest periods in the club’s history.

A no-nonsense operator, Diamond has enhanced his reputation as the Red Adair of rugby by rebuilding the Newcastle squad with only limited options following the takeover of the club by the Austrian energy drinks giant earlier this summer.

However, the writing appeared to be on the wall as soon as it became apparent that Red Bull bosses were exploring options with Townsend, the early frontrunner.

It was thought that Diamond would remain in charge at least until next summer, when Townsend decided to extend his deal with the Scottish Rugby Union until after the 2027 World Cup.

One name that has increasingly been linked with Newcastle in the last week is Northampton Saints boss Phil Dowson, who is now in the last year of his contract at Saints.

ADVERTISEMENT

Dowson, 44, a huge Newcastle United fan, started his career with an eight-year stint with the then Newcastle Falcons between 2001 and July 2009, when he left to make the move to Franklin’s Gardens.

The former England back row is yet to agree a new deal with the Saints after penning his last agreement two years ago, and is the kind of young, forward-thinking coach that is likely to appeal to Red Bull bosses.

It is understood that Dowson has ambitions of coaching England in the future and has a clause in his contract that allows him to exercise this option. Red Bull would have to offer him the same opportunity to tempt him back.