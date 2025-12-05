100kg ex-PREM battering ram joins Worcester Warriors

Worcester Warriors have added former Exeter centre Tom Hendrickson to their squad.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hendrickson returns to the UK to join the Warriors after spending the last two years abroad, with Japanese outfit Hanazono Kintetsu Liners, followed by a short spell at North Harbour in New Zealand.

At 1.85 metres tall (six foot) and 100kgs (15-and-a-half stone), Hendrickson will provide Worcester with a real phyasical presence in midfield.

VIDEO

In his decade-long service at the Chiefs, the 31-year-old made 89 appearances and scored nine tries.

Worcester fans will remember him well as he was sent off whilst playing for Exeter in a Premiership match against the Warriors in March 2022.

Hendrickson was dismissed in the 15th minute for a head-high tackle on Worcester No.8 Sione Vailanu, as the 14-man Chiefs fell to a 35-31 defeat.

He will be competing with the likes of James Short, Tom Seabrook, Rory Taylor and Billy Twelvetrees for a place in the Warriors’ midfield.

ADVERTISEMENT