'Will test the depth': Rob Baxter's worry after potential season-ender

Exeter Chiefs loosehead Kwenzo Blose is set for a long spell on the sideline after rupturing his Achilles tendon against Newcastle Red Bulls on Sunday.

The 28-year-old had started the first two matches of the season on the bench, deputising for Will Goodrick-Clarke, but only managed 10 minutes at the weekend before picking up the injury in a scrum.

Following scans this week, it was confirmed that the former South Africa U20 international ruptured his tendon, which will require surgery and a long rehabilitation process.

Exeter director of rugby Rob Baxter does hope to have the player available by the end of the season despite the severity of the injury.

He said: “We’re all disappointed for Kwenzo. He really started to emerge for us at the tail end of last season, and he’s been a consistent performer for us so far this season.

“It will test the depth of our front row a little now, but we hope that if all goes to plan, we hope to see Kwenzo back before the end of the season.”

While Baxter does expect the injury to test the club’s depth, they did recruit in the loosehead department over the summer, bringing in Khwezi Mona from the Sharks in South Africa, who will now compete for a place in a matchday squad with Goodrick-Clarke, Wallabies veteran Scott Sio and another South African Ethan Burger, who moved to Sandy Park last season before being loaned to Plymouth Albion.

The Chiefs, who have made an unbeaten start to their Gallagher PREM campaign, travel to Ashton Gate this Saturday to take on a Bristol Bears side that have also seen a player rupture their Achilles, fly-half AJ MacGinty in their opening match of the league season. Exeter fans will see who Baxter has chosen to replace Blose in a matchday squad.