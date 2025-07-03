Northern Edition
Where to watch World Rugby U20, Lions and RWC qualifiers

Caleb Woodley of New Zealand in action during the U20 World Championship match between New Zealand and Italy at Stadio San Michele on June 29, 2025 in Calvisano, Italy. (Photo by Timothy Rogers/Getty Images)

Where to watch: The official start of the Summer Test window will see rugby played across the globe, as the World Rugby U20 Championship continues in Italy, Australia begin their preparations for the Lions Tour with a hit out against Fiji, as well as a myriad of action from across all six continents.

World Rugby U20 Championship

Pool Matches – From 14:30 BST, 4th and 9th of July – Watch live here.

The World Rugby U20 Championship got off to a scorching start, both on and off the field, as players adapted to the European summer, producing some scintillating play to open the pool stage.

The second round will see important clashes across the competition, headlined by a tantalising clash between South Africa and England on Friday the 4th. South Africa overturned a previous shock loss to Australia in the U20 Rugby Championship by putting them to the sword 73-17 in Pool A, while reigning World Champions England, who despite being down to 14 men for most of the second half, saw off Scotland 56-19 to open their defence.

In Pool B, Wales will be looking for an upset against U20 Six Nations champions France to stay in the fight for the finals after a close loss to Argentina, who will take on Spain in Rovigo.

In Pool C, hosts Italy will be looking to get the better of Ireland for the second time in 2025, following their impressive victory of the boys in green during the U20 Six Nations, while New Zealand take on Georgia.

All pool matches are available live and for free on RugbyPass TV in the UK and Ireland, as well as in markets without a local broadcaster.

Confirmed local broadcasters for the Pool stage by territories: Australia (Stan), Canada (TSN+), France (L’Equipe), Georgia (Rugby TV), Italy (RAI, Sky Italia and The Rugby Channel), Latin America (Disney+), MENA (Starzplay), Sub-Saharan and South Africa (SuperSport), New Zealand (Sky), USA (Paramount+).

 

The British & Irish Lions Tour of Australia

Waratahs vs British & Irish Lions, Allianz Stadium, Sydney, 11:00 BST, 5th July – Available live and free to USA viewers only here.

Australia vs Fiji, McDonald Jones Stadium, Newcastle, 04:30 BST, 6th July – Available live and free to USA viewers only here.

The coverage of the British & Irish Lions tour continues for RugbyPass TV viewers in the States, with two important tour clashes this weekend.

Fresh off two 50-point performances, the British & Irish Lions will be looking to raise the bat again against a Waratahs side featuring a number of potential test opposition, with the likes of Taniela Tupou, Andrew Kellaway and Lalakai Foketi starting for the Tahs.

Tadhg Beirne will lead the Lions, with Blair Kinghorn, Hugo Keenan and Ben White all in line for their debuts in the famous colours.

Meanwhile up the road in Newcastle, recently named a host city for the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027, the Wallabies host Fiji in their sole warm up fixture.

Meeting for the first time since Fiji’s historic 2023 Rugby World Cup victory, the sole warm up for Joe Schmidt’s men will provide a glimpse at how the hosts will line up in the three-test series, as excitement builds as the Lions tour progresses.

USA users will be able to catch the action from the British & Lions tour matches live and for free on RugbyPass TV, with the test matches against the Wallabies to be screened on CBS Sports. To find out where you can watch the famous tour in your territory, check out our handy RugbyPass TV Guide here.

 

Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship

Sri Lanka vs United Arab Emirates, Colombo, Sri Lanka, 11:30am BST, 4th July – Watch live here

South Korea vs Hong Kong China, Incheon, South Korea, 07:00 BST, 5th July – Watch live here

RugbyPass TV viewers across the globe will be able to witness history this weekend, as the winner of the Asia Rugby Emirates Men’s Championship qualifies for the Men’s Rugby World Cup 2027.

Hong Kong China hold the keys to their own destiny, only requiring a draw to qualify for their first World Cup and lift the Championship trophy. Defeat to South Korea will see their opponents take the title and the coveted qualifying spot.

Friday’s match between Sri Lanka and the United Arab Emirates also promises to be a thriller, with Sri Lanka showing encouraging signs throughout the tournament, almost shocking South Korea in a 38-34 thriller in round 1, while a UAE win would see them momentarily leapfrog the Koreans into second place, for which the prize is a spot in the Asia/Africa Rugby World Cup playoff, proving there is a lot to play for this weekend.

 

Men’s Summer Tests

Live on RugbyPass TV:

Georgia vs Ireland, Mikheil Meskhi Stadium, Tbilisi, 18:00 BST, 5th July – Watch live here

Chile vs Romania, Estadio Nacional Julio Martínez Prádanos, Santiago, 20:00 BST, 5th July – Watch live here

USA vs Belgium, American Legion Memorial Stadium, Charlotte, 00:30 BST, 6th July – Watch live here

The Summer Test window for Men’s Internationals officially starts this weekend, following the conclusion of the club rugby season last weekend in France and the USA.

Fans from across the globe will be able to follow a selection of international fixtures on RugbyPass TV, starting with this weekend’s matches between Georgia and Ireland, Chile and Romania, and the USA hosting Belgium.

In a game that could ultimately have Rugby World Cup ramifications, Georgia host Ireland in Tbilisi, eager to take the scalp of the world’s third best side.

Ireland, led by the interim head coach Paul O’Connell, will be without a number of their top players who are touring Australia with the Lions, setting up an intriguing clash in Tbilisi, as Georgia look for another Six Nations scalp.

Fans in Ireland will be able to watch their team on Virgin Media Television, while fans in the UK, Australia, USA and in territories that do not already have a broadcast deal, will be able to watch the game on RugbyPass TV.

Preparing for their own World Cup qualification tournament, Chile host already qualified Romania in Santiago, providing a litmus test of their strength before taking on Brazil later this month. The match will be broadcast by ESPN in South America, while the rest of the world can watch live on RugbyPass at 20:00 BST on the 5th of July.

Also with an eye on World Cup qualification are the USA and Belgium, as both teams prepare to try and book their ticket to Australia.

For the USA, this match is one of three prior to the Pacific Nations Cup in August, while Belgium will move on to face Canada as they prepare for the Final Qualification Tournament in Dubai this November. Viewers in the USA will be able to watch on Paramount+, while those in Belgium and around the world will be able to watch on RugbyPass TV.

For where to watch all internationals this summer, check out the RugbyPass TV Guide here.

Women’s Rugby World Cup Warm-up matches

South Africa vs Canada, Loftus Versfeld, Pretoria, 12:30 BST, 5th July – Watch live here

Now under 50 days to go until the Women’s Rugby World Cup 2025, teams will be looking to put the final preparations in place as warm up matches take place across the globe.

First up is South Africa hosting World Number #2 Canada for a two-test series, played alongside the Springboks hosting Italy.

Fresh off winning the Rugby Africa Women’s Cup, hosting the second-best side in the world will be a good test for South Africa ahead of the Rugby World Cup, where they will compete with France, Italy and Brazil to be one of the two sides to progress out of Pool D.

For Canada, the series will see their side playing in some of South Africa’s most famous arenas, vital experience if they are to progress towards a sold-out Twickenham and World Cup glory.

Viewers outside of Sub-Saharan Africa will be able to follow along on RugbyPass TV, live and for free.

