What the Brumbies think of the 11th placed Crusaders
Eyeing an all-important top-two finish, the ACT Brumbies are dismissing the Crusaders’ lowly spot on the ladder ahead of a nostalgic showdown with the 11-times Super Rugby kings.
The Brumbies host the Crusaders on Saturday at GIO Stadium in the marquee fixture of Heritage Round.
It’s a huge occasion as all but one member of the Brumbies squad from their 2004 final triumph over the Crusaders gather in Canberra to celebrate the 20th anniversary of the club’s second and last title.
Wallabies star Tom Wright says it’s important for Stephen Larkham’s class of 2024 to deliver a special performance as they try to emulate their heroes.
“They’re on the walls everywhere and there’s some of the most famous players from Australia, not just the Brumbies, but some of the biggest names,” Wright said.
“It’s awesome that we touch on that because they laid the foundations for the Brumbies following them.
“So the opportunity to connect with them would be nice, and obviously knowing that it was the Crusaders (who they beat), all that sort of stuff comes into it.
“And it’s nice that we’re paying homage with the (retro) jersey and all that sort of stuff too – even the Canberra Milk-style training shirts are a nice touch.”
Two decades on and Wright’s mob are desperate to create their own history with a drought-breaking title.
“We all want to leave our mark on the place here,” Wright said.
Sitting third, four points behind the second-placed Hurricanes, the Brumbies probably need to win their last three games to squeeze into the top two and earn the chance of two home playoffs, and possibly even a final in the national capital.
They can’t afford any slip-ups so are suitably wary of the Crusaders as the defending champions languish in second-last position.
“Every week, whoever comes up against the Crusaders, the first thing they say is they aren’t actually taking any notice of where they’re sitting on the ladder,” Wright said.
“The strike power they’ve got and the respect they’ve earned over the years, they have the ability to hurt you whether they’re 20-nil up or 20-nil down.
“The Crusaders are a big club in this competition and have been for a long time.”
Comments on RugbyPass
Like many here I am encouraged by this post. Our forwards are where the real rewards and improvements must come from. With a 50/50 pack against any opposition, our backs could ensure more than 50% of the games will be won. We need Valetini at 6 and Cale at 8 to make the most or a good tight 5, McWright will add to the effectiveness of the pack BUT must get a very good tight 5 out there first.97 Go to comments
The key point I think that is missing is that if Joseph wants to guarantee a Lions spot, he really has to play wing in his first year. He is easily going to nail down whatever he wants to do, but with just half a season, how much of a factor he proves to be in the Lions series could be dictated by this initial choice of playing position.8 Go to comments
the game was 2 weeks before the challenge cup final. I really don’t believe they needed to rest that many players.1 Go to comments
I really feel like neither of the Vunipolas is given the respect they deserve. I would have liked to see both of them get a few more caps than they have gotten in the past couple of years, but unfortunately the fact that they both peaked young has meant that for a number of years they have been perceived as disappointments. When they are both retired, in the cold light of day they will be recognised as two of the best players of their generation of any nation.2 Go to comments
this generation of saracens players could produce some really incredible coaches. When Farrell retires he could walk into any premiership team as a defence, attack, or kicking coach. Itoje could make it as a defence or a lineout coach, and Jamie George as a lineout or scrum coach. The problem the Vunipolas are going to have is that its not clear what their coaching speciality would be. Neither are great in the set piece, and while they were good in attack and defence, they were never tactical masterminds. Perhaps contact skills would be their ideal brief? Mako perhaps could work in strength & conditioning, but Billy has a bit of a reputation for not taking that side of the game seriously.2 Go to comments
A very good player.We are finally getting some balance in our team. Plummer..Heem ..Lam a solid..experienced combo who take the sensible options consistently. Clarke was a grt impact of the bench option until Lam moved to 13 to replace an injured Reiko. Cotter is doing a grt job building his team. .1 Go to comments
Saturday was last straw. Terrible record in Premiership since Jan 23. Capitulation against Bath at home. There are 3 conclusions. Players aren't good enough. Coaching team aren't good enough or combination of both.2 Go to comments
As you say in your article Brett, the point was Hamish and his vanity - plain and simple. The crazy bit is that sua’ali’i has to be probably twice the player of mark N, no easy feat, just for RA to get their money's worth!?! And as you say, tahs aren't short of wingers, props on the other hand id like to see $1.6m spent on. I still shake my head at the absolute carry on in the media and comments section around the boon of getting sua’ali’i and the revenue it'd generate. It was all such hogwash imo and short sighted, real sugar hit stuff. And wasnt Waugh (and others) on the board at the time this money was spent? You say silver bullet, I'd say sugar hit but without the flavour.8 Go to comments
NZR should play hard all a bit with some of these players and make them sign up to the next world cup. If they won’t, offer it to someone who will. Because what happens is the NH (especially France) swoop on a bunch of nz players coming off contract, weakening their depth, and nz scrambles less than 2 years out trying to get replacements up to speed.1 Go to comments
No thanks. Savea almost always leaves easy points out there and goes for the corner, no matter how many times it’s not working. He claimed he took “the learnings” from this when he kept making the same mistake against the Boks a few years ago. Then went out the very next week and did the same thing and SA snatched victory because of it. Years later he still does it, right up to and including the world cup final. Great player, not so great rugby nous.10 Go to comments
It certainly wasn't a rhetorical masterpiece coming from big E …. (just as a side remark: Eben is the better player, Siya by far the better talker - maybe that's why they don't seem to like each other very much) …. but could we please move on?63 Go to comments
Man who wasn't there and hasn't held a conversation with those who were present weighs in on dead rubber debate and is presented as representative of the Irish Rugby Union’s spokesperson on subject he has no apparent knowledge of whatsoever.63 Go to comments
anybody who bends at the waist when they tackle4 Go to comments
The evidence is not strong that this is necessary. Mounga choked on clutch kicks in the WRC final and lost the match by not performing his core goal kicking role to the level required. He also choked in the Semi final against England and was targeted as the weak point in the defence allowing them to score. Not a test great frankly. Why bend the rules for a player that is competent but not brilliant at test level?11 Go to comments
Dear Robbie, Please return to the Crusaders next season. Sincerely, Scott1 Go to comments
Did the big E call the Irish the ‘White Can’ts’? That would’ve been good63 Go to comments
Dalton Papalii will be lucky to be selected on the Matchday 23. Ardie Savea, Ethan Blackadder, Luke Jacobson, and Peter Lauki are all as good or better openside flankers10 Go to comments
Scott Barrett is a lock and they have a much longer shelf life than a loose forward. Far more likely that Barrett will still demand a starting position based on performance at age 33 at RWC 2027 than Savea, whose explosive athleticism will have declined and he will in all likelihood have been surpassed by Hoskins Sotutu, Wallace Siti, Peter Lauki and Brayden Iose.10 Go to comments
Extremely frustrating to get yet more speculation over whether or not Eben actually counted 12 players or not, but honestly big respect to McCloskey for keeping it classy and not pointing out Etzebeth’s hypocrisy. The Irish are a popular team outside of Ireland because they do their talking on the pitch, and its honestly a PR masterclass that they’re keeping it that way following Etzebeth’s provocation.63 Go to comments
Good option for the lineout lost there.1 Go to comments