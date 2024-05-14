Ex-NZ U20 wing one of two Edinburgh back-three stars to sign new deals

Edinburgh have followed the signing of Ross McCann on a permanent deal by securing the future of his back-three teammates Nathan Sweeney and Wes Goosen.

Academy graduate Sweeney, 23, has missed much of the season with injury, but has committed to stay in the Scottish capital for at least one more season.

South African-born former New Zealand U20 international Goosen, 28, has followed Sweeney in signing a one-year deal.

Goosen is in his second season in Edinburgh after signing from the Hurricanes, and has made 20 appearances to date this campaign.

“I’m thrilled to be staying on at Edinburgh Rugby for another season,” Goosen said.

“Last year was a bit stop-start with injuries, but I’m really happy with how I’ve bounced back this time around.

“This new deal feels like a reward for the hard work I’ve put in. It’s been great to be one of the team’s most consistent performers, and I want to build on that next season.

“There’s a real sense of togetherness in this squad, and I think that’s been a big factor in a lot of our wins this season. I’m excited to see what we can achieve together next year.

“Edinburgh feels like home now and I’m looking forward to continuing to contribute to the team’s success. The fans have been amazing this season and I can’t wait to play in front of them again next year.”

Sweeney said: “I’m absolutely buzzing to be staying on at Edinburgh Rugby for another season. It’s been a tough year with the injury but I’m focused on getting back to full fitness and making a real impact next season.

“This new deal is a huge motivator for me. I’ve been working hard in rehab and I’m determined to repay the faith the coaches have shown in me. I can’t wait to get back out there in an Edinburgh jersey.

“While it’s been frustrating to be on the sidelines, it’s only fuelled my hunger to get back on the pitch. I’m targeting a big bounce back season and I’m excited to see what I can achieve.”