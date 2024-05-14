Select Edition

International

Edinburgh sign Olympian Ross McCann on permanent deal

By Josh Raisey
Great Britain's Ross McCann carries the ball past France's Rayan Rebbadj and Antoine Dupont during the France vs Great Britain match in the 2024 HSBC Rugby Sevens LA tournament at Dignity Health Sports Park in Carson, California on March 2, 2024. (Photo by Patrick T. Fallon / AFP) (Photo by PATRICK T. FALLON/AFP via Getty Images)

Edinburgh have announced the signing of Great Britain Sevens star Ross McCann on a two-year deal.

The 26-year-old has spent the last season on the HSBC SVNS circuit, competing in six of the seven tournaments so far.

McCann had made his debut for Edinburgh earlier in the season before teaming up with the GB squad, with whom he will be hoping to improve on a fourth place at the Tokyo Olympics when he plays in Paris later this year.

The winger did return briefly to the XV player format midway through this season when he was called into Gregor Townsend’s squad for the Guinness Six Nations.

GB still have one more leg of the SVNS Series, in Madrid at the end of May, before the Olympics in July.

Fixture
United Rugby Championship
Edinburgh
14:35
17 May 24
Munster
All Stats and Data

“It’s a dream come true to sign a permanent deal with Edinburgh Rugby,” McCann said after signing.

“I’ve always wanted to play for my hometown club, and now I finally get the chance to do that.

“Edinburgh is home for me. I went to school here and rugby-wise, it’s where it all began for me. So to be able to sign here and pull on that Edinburgh jersey in front of my family and friends will be an incredible feeling. I can’t wait to get stuck in and show everyone what I can do.

“There’s a real sense of pride in representing your hometown club and I’m determined to give everything I’ve got for Edinburgh Rugby. It’s a special place to play and I’m excited to be a part of it for the next two years.”

Edinburgh head coach Sean Everitt added: “We’re delighted to have brought Ross in on a permanent deal. He’s a talented winger who is always looking to get involved in the game, and he’s not afraid to take on his opposite number. He’s also got a great attitude and is always willing to learn and improve.

“We’re excited to see what Ross can achieve in an Edinburgh Rugby jersey. He brings with him a wealth of experience from the sevens circuit and we’re confident he can develop into a real asset for the team.”

GB Sevens head coach Tony Roques said: “We’re really happy for Ross, he’s been an integral part of the GB programme during his time here.

“Ross still has an important part to play for the remainder of the season, we would like to thank him for his time at GB Sevens and wish him well for the next chapter in his career.”

