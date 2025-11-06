'We've got the players': The 'big issue' stopping France from winning the RWC
Former flanker Serge Betsen believes France have the players at their disposal to win the World Cup, but says the players’ current workload is the major hurdle that needs to be overcome.
The 63-cap France international believes the number of games that the players from the national team play a season is “horrendous” currently, such are the demands of the Top 14.
Not only is the Top 14 a 26-game regular season, with play-offs on top, but there has been at least one French team in the Investec Champions Cup final each year for the last six years, meaning the workload for the players only increases.
As a result, this creates inconsistency with the national team, he said. Many of France’s stars were indeed rested for their summer tour of New Zealand, allowing a new crop of players to come through, but Betsen believes this needs to go on throughout the season for club and country.
The former Biarritz and Wasps back-row looked at how England manage their Red Roses players as the way forward.
“Overall, France rugby is doing well, but not enough to win the World Cup yet,” Betsen said as a guest on the Stick to Rugby podcast.
“Hopefully, in the next two years, we will have to improve something.
“We managed to win the gold medal at the Olympic Sevens, which means we’ve got the potential to really do well.
“The consistency in France is always our big issue. We need to be mentally tougher. Technically, we are amazing, we’ve got the players. The players need to be coached the way forward.
“We talk about the number of matches French players play, it’s horrendous, you cannot sustain that. I think the area of improvement is how well the players are looked after in order to play and be effective.
“You see the way England look after the women’s team. As professional teams, France are still far behind. That is, for me, the way forward.”
“When I arrived at Wasps, I was 35 and our fitness coach that, as a 35-year-old, I needed to be coached differently. I learned that in one season, you cannot do more than 35 games. That is the reality of the body. For a prop, it is maybe 20 games. That is a fact of the physicality. For me, that is the way forward.
“If I had a magic wand, I would say ‘don’t play more than 15 games all year.’
“A good example is Toulouse. They keep putting players forward, but they’re always trying to protect the stars. They try to make sure some of the younger stars are filling in. So it’s about balance.”
Balance is crucial. Regardless of the situation, with the depth Galthié is building I have no doubt France can do well in 2027.
15 games is an interesting comment. I assume he is saying therefore “I want to play each game to my highest level”, he doesn’t want to take it easy and pacing himself. Some players naturally do that of course, so a longer season is more sensible, but in my model 15 peak games where if you were an individual that only wanted to commit %100, would be about right (8+8 would be the number of key domestic and international games played).
I never really built that around a player only wanting to play that many, and being suited performance wise to only playing that many really, though. That is an interesting thought.
Last RWC. Ben O'Keeffe was the only reason. Much like Barnes handing the undeservinng SH teams wins in the QF and final.
Oh look, another predictable comment from DC. Have you ever posted a comment that wasn’t complaining about the ref? I don’t think so. Pathetic
Only reason what?
And yet the French players have an off season… while the SA players don’t and are still expected to deliver.
Yes great for the SA players, they deliver…with the magic potion offered by Erasmus !!!