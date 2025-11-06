Northern Edition
Autumn Nations Series

France name team for Springboks with one shock omission

(L to R) France's flanker Paul Boudehent, France's lock Cameron Woki, France's flanker Mickael Guillard, France's lock Emmanuel Meafou and France's prop Regis Montagne take part in a training session of the French national rugby team ahead of the Autumn Nations Series International rugby union test match in Marcoussis, south of Paris on November 05, 2025. (Photo by Anne-Christine POUJOULAT / AFP)

Gael Fickou will captain France on Saturday against South Africa at the Stade de France, with Nolann Le Garrec starting at scrum-half in place of the injured Antoine Dupont.

Fickou captained France’s experimental squad for their tour of New Zealand in July, and has held onto the position despite a number of front-line stars returning.

Leading into the match, discussions revolved around who would start in the No.9 jersey as Dupont’s usual deputy Maxime Lucu had only just returned from a thumb injury. Galthie has opted for La Rochelle’s Le Garrec, with Lucu taking one of the two back positions on the bench.

One notable omission is Gregory Alldritt, who stood in as captain for Dupont in the Six Nations after the scrum-half ruptured his ACL.

The No.8 made comments about needing a “little bit of love” after leaving the France camp to join La Rochelle’s victory over Racing 92 in the Top 14 recently, and has found himself out of the squad. Those comments came after a summer where he reportedly was not keen to take part in the series with the All Blacks. Lyon’s Mickaël Guillard will start at the back of the scrum in his place.

Fixture
Internationals
France
17 - 32
Full-time
South Africa
All Stats and Data

Just 30 minutes before Galthie named his squad, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus shared what he predicted to be the French line-up, getting all 23 players correct (albeit there were leaks online).

Erasmus, who usually goes early with his team announcements, is yet to name his Springboks side for the rematch of the 2023 World Cup quarter-final epic.

France XV
15 Thomas Ramos
14 Damian Penaud
13 Pierre-Louis Barassi
12 Gaël Fickou (c)
11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10 Romain Ntamack
9 Nolann Le Garrec
1 Baptiste Erdocio
2 Julien Marchand
3 Régis Montagne
4 Thibaud Flament
5 Emmanuel Meafou
6 Anthony Jelonch
7 Paul Boudehent
8 Mickaël Guillard

Replacements
16 Guillaume Cramont
17 Jean-Baptiste Gros
18 Dorian Aldegheri
19 Romain Taofifenua
20 Hugo Auradou
21 Oscar Jegou
22 Maxime Lucu
23 Nicolas Depoortère

Related

'It was our World Cup and Springboks came and stole it off us': Lucu

France scrum-half Maxime Lucu has said that their Rugby World Cup quarter-final defeat to South Africa "really stuck with" the French people ahead of their rematch at the weekend.

Read Now
Comments

12 Comments
N
NK 9 days ago

Am I missing something or this is Cramont’s debut? No word about it in the article.

L
LeeAnt68 9 days ago

Good-looking French team.

We have gone with our aging centers DDA/Kreil, I would have preferred Esterhuizen/Moody!

Our front row is also newish combos, with the experienced Marks!

Looking fowards to this clash

G
GM 10 days ago

So much for the so-called ‘C’ team that toured NZ! The ABs performances, particularly in the 3rd test, when it was C team vs C team, look considerably better in retrospect.

D
DC 10 days ago

Rassie has undoubtedly already filed paperwork with World Rugby to complain about their inevitable loss this Saturday.

A
Ace 6 days ago

Naaitril, please explain to us how many red cards that Boks should have received had there been a competent and honest referee in charge of the game?


That is what happened, right? After all you did say “inevitable loss”, didn’t you? Now come on you brave keyboard warrior! Tell us!


Heaven knows a little absurd comedy will do the world wonders.

D
Dave Didley 10 days ago

We'll get the ref rant video tomorrow evening, in advance of the match.

F
Flankly 10 days ago

Bookies have SA as marginal favorite, but it’s going to be about detailed game plan, in-game adjustments, which players are on form, and the usual uncontrolllables (cards, injuries, reffing priorities, etc).


In particular the secrecy over French team prep suggests that they may have a sleeve full of tricks, and while the Boks general game plan is fairly predictable, the specifics of how they open up this particular defence over 80 minutes is where there is a key question mark.


The team lists don't disclose much about these plans, but the plans are what it is about.

J
JPM 10 days ago

This article is very badly written leading to the impression that Alldritt made bad comments about the atmosphere in the France squad and resulting in his non selection. This is totally incorrect as Alldritt declarations were plain and positive stating that he would totally back the team even if not selected.

Obviously Rassie knew the team as it leaked yesterday through the LNR mistake…

H
Hammer Head 10 days ago

JPM - Galthie has taken a few pages from Rassie. Perhaps the leak was the French way of making an early announcement?


Also, probably, the spies would have already confirmed the team a while ago…

S
SB 10 days ago

Rassie predicted what had already been reported for a while in the French media who were watching the trainings.


Alldritt is named as one of the reserves which is a slight surprise as La Rochelle are playing at Toulon. Alldritt’s form hasn’t been great so it’s not a shock omission and Guillard was fantastic at 8 in New Zealand. Also looking at last November, Galthie likes to experiment in this window a bit before the 6N so it’s no surprise seeing a few players get big opportunities like Erdocio and Montagne, who also did well in New Zealand.


The back row battle is going to be sensational.

Comments on RugbyPass

J
JW 9 minutes ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Yeah, I think it was more lack of fight or composure to score again late. But who knows, maybe their energy levels were down like Holland and were all jumping the gun and being overly negative.

I just saw their reactions after the game on the news (and read it from people able to notice it before and during the game) and they looked devastated. Way to devastated for losing to a side like England. Did that look out of place to you if you watched after the match? Something was wrong.



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 18 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England



The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal

Lol, there are two components in most sports, defence, and attack.



...

75 Go to comments
J
Jacque 22 minutes ago
'Sad': Rassie Eramsus addresses Boks' second red card in two weekends

Ramos, against the Boks last weekend, never went for an HIA and played the entire match. Garbisi never went for one in Turin and played the entire game.

ABSOLUTE JOKE.



...

23 Go to comments
f
frandinand 36 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

TBH neither BB or DMac are competent at number 10 and certainly DMacs record in Super 12 finals argues against him. Love may be an answer.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 36 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

Yeah not totally sure on TK. In a modern team ike the Highlanders where you have Timoci, Tele’a and Nareki types doing the ground work clearing ruck and making turnovers, I’d like to see Howden at 7. A backrow of Haig, Stoddart, Howden/Lasaqa would be interesting.

I was really happy with the versatility and playing around the SR coaches did this year, apart from maybe Cotter who was doing idk what with segner etc. I’m looking forward to see how they develop that. So much of all these circumstances are unfortunate, I can’t remember a time where things have played out as badly, but if Dalton had of been able to return from injury last year and nail down a AB spot instead of having to fight for but also being played into the ground by Cotter, then you can give Segner more time in his position and play actual six’s that would have helped their style. Him and Hoskins had not a single bench role and I’m not surprised either struggled against their opposition as they did. Just like the International game is not a walk in the park, neither is SR like it was in 2015 where you could play a guy into form by brute force.



...

155 Go to comments
N
Nik 45 minutes ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

The scoreboard doesn’t lie so quite obviously the defences were not equal. England scored 4(four) tries 1 more than NZ, made more linebreaks, NZ gave away a kickable and were unable to defend against 2 drop goals.

You say The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line,



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Quilter Nations Series 2025

I’m not wrong about Fihaki at all. I was egging on BAs fanboism is all.

He certainly didn’t have brilliant season though, was a useful player but like all of those Crusader ones this year, shat the bed on his first game (ABXV) outside of those environments. Hopefully he can continue to improve as he is a point of difference player type.



...

155 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Scott Robertson: 'There's so much good stuff that we did out there'

Just his asinine comments. But it’s not clutching at straws, there was. If those kicks go to the corner and Taylor doesn’t get binned the ABs could have just kept rolling on. They achieved 90% quick ball from rucks (50% high that the game last year), kicked better (made more ground on average), carried more than previous weeks.

Obviously not enough good stuff to win, which I agree would have been more the point he should comment on, but maybe he did and it just wasn’t reported?



...

42 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yes, it was. They also only let in 3 tries, they also tackled at 90%.

The glaring difference between the two sides was attack, getting over the gainline, offloading, and breaking the line.



...

75 Go to comments
B
Ben 1 hour ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Just spelling out an end game that might appease WR

31 Go to comments
N
Nik 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Obviously it wasn’t

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Wow, mate.

I think you’ve gone down the wrong track with your 7man theory. Take a look at the game stats, especially the breakdown/ruck! These are whopping numbers, the All Blacks allowed a crazy 88% lightening quick ball!! Your 7’s tactic certainly worked in favour of your offense though as you weren’t far behind!



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

You don’t just start and finish with the “whole Canterbury thing”?

75 Go to comments
J
JW 1 hour ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

I was trying to make a case for Dmac to come in as his replacement (jokingly mind you, I’d actually like for Love to be thrown in the deep end, did you see him against Brumbies or Reds during round robin?) and BB still takes priority!

75 Go to comments
J
JO 2 hours ago
The crazy truth underpinning this Springboks team

Well…you entered the card territory. No conspiracy, just dreadful officiating. Did anyone note the yellow given to a Fijian player? It was the height of absurdity in a fast-moving dynamic game called rugby.

31 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Haha bit of both Ron!

But maybe what I heard was a joke, just without the punchline? So not a joke? Only friend of a friend of a friend stuff. I wouldn’t take it seriously.



...

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep none of this “sniffing around” business, get them stuck in there and playing (i’d hope for a better system in future because each year it looks like 14 tests a year is getting harder and harder) and comparing themselves to the best.

75 Go to comments
f
frandinand 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Ford is competent number 10 and definitely not a Carter. But he embarrassingly outplayed BB just as Russell did the week before.

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

Yep, better to have the 2 out of 3 guy than the 0-3 guy until then too!

75 Go to comments
J
JW 2 hours ago
Sky Sport commentator reveals All Blacks' downfall vs England

no such thing for us PMCD, might be for you guys of course.

Slams are probably less frequent thanks to player welfare, previously thats all International rugby was, the 8 T1 sides.



...

75 Go to comments
