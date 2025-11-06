France name team for Springboks with one shock omission

Gael Fickou will captain France on Saturday against South Africa at the Stade de France, with Nolann Le Garrec starting at scrum-half in place of the injured Antoine Dupont.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fickou captained France’s experimental squad for their tour of New Zealand in July, and has held onto the position despite a number of front-line stars returning.

Leading into the match, discussions revolved around who would start in the No.9 jersey as Dupont’s usual deputy Maxime Lucu had only just returned from a thumb injury. Galthie has opted for La Rochelle’s Le Garrec, with Lucu taking one of the two back positions on the bench.

Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV. Watch now Tests of time – Episode 1 | Trailer | RPTV The 2023 Rugby World Cup quarter final between New Zealand and Ireland will forever be remembered as an all time classic. Episode one of Tests of Time looks into what made that night so special. Watch now on RugbyPass TV.

One notable omission is Gregory Alldritt, who stood in as captain for Dupont in the Six Nations after the scrum-half ruptured his ACL.

The No.8 made comments about needing a “little bit of love” after leaving the France camp to join La Rochelle’s victory over Racing 92 in the Top 14 recently, and has found himself out of the squad. Those comments came after a summer where he reportedly was not keen to take part in the series with the All Blacks. Lyon’s Mickaël Guillard will start at the back of the scrum in his place.

France South Africa All Stats and Data

Just 30 minutes before Galthie named his squad, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus shared what he predicted to be the French line-up, getting all 23 players correct (albeit there were leaks online).

Erasmus, who usually goes early with his team announcements, is yet to name his Springboks side for the rematch of the 2023 World Cup quarter-final epic.

France XV

15 Thomas Ramos

14 Damian Penaud

13 Pierre-Louis Barassi

12 Gaël Fickou (c)

11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey

10 Romain Ntamack

9 Nolann Le Garrec

1 Baptiste Erdocio

2 Julien Marchand

3 Régis Montagne

4 Thibaud Flament

5 Emmanuel Meafou

6 Anthony Jelonch

7 Paul Boudehent

8 Mickaël Guillard

Replacements

16 Guillaume Cramont

17 Jean-Baptiste Gros

18 Dorian Aldegheri

19 Romain Taofifenua

20 Hugo Auradou

21 Oscar Jegou

22 Maxime Lucu

23 Nicolas Depoortère

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT