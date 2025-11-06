France name team for Springboks with one shock omission
Gael Fickou will captain France on Saturday against South Africa at the Stade de France, with Nolann Le Garrec starting at scrum-half in place of the injured Antoine Dupont.
Fickou captained France’s experimental squad for their tour of New Zealand in July, and has held onto the position despite a number of front-line stars returning.
Leading into the match, discussions revolved around who would start in the No.9 jersey as Dupont’s usual deputy Maxime Lucu had only just returned from a thumb injury. Galthie has opted for La Rochelle’s Le Garrec, with Lucu taking one of the two back positions on the bench.
One notable omission is Gregory Alldritt, who stood in as captain for Dupont in the Six Nations after the scrum-half ruptured his ACL.
The No.8 made comments about needing a “little bit of love” after leaving the France camp to join La Rochelle’s victory over Racing 92 in the Top 14 recently, and has found himself out of the squad. Those comments came after a summer where he reportedly was not keen to take part in the series with the All Blacks. Lyon’s Mickaël Guillard will start at the back of the scrum in his place.
Just 30 minutes before Galthie named his squad, South Africa head coach Rassie Erasmus shared what he predicted to be the French line-up, getting all 23 players correct (albeit there were leaks online).
Erasmus, who usually goes early with his team announcements, is yet to name his Springboks side for the rematch of the 2023 World Cup quarter-final epic.
France XV
15 Thomas Ramos
14 Damian Penaud
13 Pierre-Louis Barassi
12 Gaël Fickou (c)
11 Louis Bielle-Biarrey
10 Romain Ntamack
9 Nolann Le Garrec
1 Baptiste Erdocio
2 Julien Marchand
3 Régis Montagne
4 Thibaud Flament
5 Emmanuel Meafou
6 Anthony Jelonch
7 Paul Boudehent
8 Mickaël Guillard
Replacements
16 Guillaume Cramont
17 Jean-Baptiste Gros
18 Dorian Aldegheri
19 Romain Taofifenua
20 Hugo Auradou
21 Oscar Jegou
22 Maxime Lucu
23 Nicolas Depoortère
Am I missing something or this is Cramont’s debut? No word about it in the article.
Good-looking French team.
We have gone with our aging centers DDA/Kreil, I would have preferred Esterhuizen/Moody!
Our front row is also newish combos, with the experienced Marks!
Looking fowards to this clash
So much for the so-called ‘C’ team that toured NZ! The ABs performances, particularly in the 3rd test, when it was C team vs C team, look considerably better in retrospect.
Rassie has undoubtedly already filed paperwork with World Rugby to complain about their inevitable loss this Saturday.
Naaitril, please explain to us how many red cards that Boks should have received had there been a competent and honest referee in charge of the game?
That is what happened, right? After all you did say “inevitable loss”, didn’t you? Now come on you brave keyboard warrior! Tell us!
Heaven knows a little absurd comedy will do the world wonders.
We'll get the ref rant video tomorrow evening, in advance of the match.
Bookies have SA as marginal favorite, but it’s going to be about detailed game plan, in-game adjustments, which players are on form, and the usual uncontrolllables (cards, injuries, reffing priorities, etc).
In particular the secrecy over French team prep suggests that they may have a sleeve full of tricks, and while the Boks general game plan is fairly predictable, the specifics of how they open up this particular defence over 80 minutes is where there is a key question mark.
The team lists don't disclose much about these plans, but the plans are what it is about.
This article is very badly written leading to the impression that Alldritt made bad comments about the atmosphere in the France squad and resulting in his non selection. This is totally incorrect as Alldritt declarations were plain and positive stating that he would totally back the team even if not selected.
Obviously Rassie knew the team as it leaked yesterday through the LNR mistake…
JPM - Galthie has taken a few pages from Rassie. Perhaps the leak was the French way of making an early announcement?
Also, probably, the spies would have already confirmed the team a while ago…
Rassie predicted what had already been reported for a while in the French media who were watching the trainings.
Alldritt is named as one of the reserves which is a slight surprise as La Rochelle are playing at Toulon. Alldritt’s form hasn’t been great so it’s not a shock omission and Guillard was fantastic at 8 in New Zealand. Also looking at last November, Galthie likes to experiment in this window a bit before the 6N so it’s no surprise seeing a few players get big opportunities like Erdocio and Montagne, who also did well in New Zealand.
The back row battle is going to be sensational.