Autumn Nations Series

'We need to have 40 players ready to go': Ireland prepare to wield the axe

By PA
Illinois , United States - 31 October 2025; Sam Prendergast, left, and assistant coach Jonathan Sexton during Ireland Rugby captain's run at Soldier Field in Chicago, USA. (Photo By Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Johnny Sexton says there has been an “open and honest” evaluation of Ireland’s deflating defeat to New Zealand in Chicago as attention turns to the team’s home autumn fixtures.

Andy Farrell’s side led 13-7 in Saturday’s sold-out match at Soldier Field before being outclassed by the All Blacks in the final quarter to suffer a 26-13 loss.

Ireland will attempt to bounce back on Saturday when Japan visit the Aviva Stadium before hosting Australia and world champions South Africa on the following two weekends.

“It’s a pretty disappointed camp,” assistant coach Sexton told reporters on Tuesday.

“We feel we probably prepared really well over the last two weeks and we didn’t get it out there on Saturday, which is the most disappointing thing.

“There’s nothing worse than when you prepare properly and you have a good plan and you just don’t quite execute it.

“The players have been pretty open and honest and coaches too, and come in and discussed it over the last couple of days and figured out why, because that’s the most important thing.

“We’ve got to take the learnings from it and make sure that it doesn’t happen again. It’s not one thing – it never is.”

Head-to-Head

Last 5 Meetings

Wins
4
Draws
0
Wins
1
Average Points scored
35
19
First try wins
100%
Home team wins
60%

Ireland initially overcame the controversial early dismissal of Tadhg Beirne for a high tackle on Beauden Barrett to lead through a Tadhg Furlong try and eight points from Jack Crowley.

But, almost nine years to the day since suffering a first defeat in the fixture, the All Blacks eased to victory after Tamaiti Williams, Wallace Sititi and Cam Roigard added to Ardie Savea’s first-half score.

“It’s trying to turn the page really, taking the lessons,” continued Sexton.

“Andy’s always very good at that when you’re in the environment, he always reframes things, we move on pretty quick, but he also keeps us accountable and makes us realise that it wasn’t good enough.

“And sometimes it can happen like that and we understand that.

“And sometimes you can put it down to prep or do guys take their eye off the ball a bit, but it just didn’t go to plan on the day and we’ve got some good reasons for that now and we’ll make sure that it doesn’t happen again.”

Head coach Farrell is expected to make changes to his starting XV for this weekend’s clash with Eddie Jones’ Brave Blossoms.

Sexton, who confirmed lock Beirne will face a disciplinary hearing on Tuesday evening, indicated some players will be dropped due to underperforming against the All Blacks, with others given opportunities to impress moving towards the 2027 World Cup.

“It’s a bit of giving guys a chance, for sure,” said Sexton. “Some of it will be selection, guys will get a chance because others didn’t play that well at the weekend.

“We need to make sure we pick a team that goes out, first of all, and tries to win the game. It’s a really important game for us, as all these games are, with regards to rankings and with the World Cup draw coming up.

“So picking a team to win, first and foremost, but at the same time, Andy knows that in two years’ time, we’re going to a World Cup and we need to have 40 players ready to go.”

Ireland's standout player against All Blacks 'a doubt' for Japan

Ireland centre Stuart McCloskey is an injury doubt for Saturday’s Quilter Nations Series opener against Japan at the Aviva Stadium.

Read Now

 

Comments

17 Comments
D
DC 11 days ago

Cut all the D4 deadwood that has hindered the team for far too long.


Imagine being so disconnected you pick 12 starters from the worst provincial team in Ireland and expect good results.


Perhaps Farrell reconsider his position and give it over for someone who cares.

M
MT 12 days ago

London Irish would have been the solution, probably not now. Connacht were once condidered a development side. Irelsnd needs a development side. Wolfhounds club, were acadamey and others in squads who arent getting enough games can play, the squad would come from the 4 provinces player base, and called back when needed or replaced. Problem might be where to play them, against Black Lion and Cheetahs in their super rugby Europe leauge, not sure, as i said London Irish would have been perfect. Ireland A used to be involved in tournaments in the past, its something New Zealand is focusing on to develop their players and give them much needed international exposure. Probably IRFU cant afford it anymore.

T
TheNotoriousFig 12 days ago

I don’t know that we have 40 players - there is depth in a couple of positions but as pointed out elsewhere, there is not a lot of games to get someone from the provincial sides to international standard.

D
Dave Didley 12 days ago

35 is the magic number with 5 hybrids between the fronts and backs. It's doable over the next 2 years.


We aren't a country of 80 million with rugby as our national sport.


40 sounds right.

N
Ninjin 12 days ago

The problem is do you have 40 quality players in the first place.

D
Dave Didley 12 days ago

Much more like it!


With our recent dominance in the fixture against SA and AUS, what’s another couple of wins even worth?


Best to get going with the younger players and get them moving. It’s a much healthier environment if players in the system know they can get capped by hitting form.

N
Ninjin 12 days ago

Ireland are done. No hope sorry. Back to plucky losers unfortunaly.

