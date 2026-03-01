Ex- Wales boss Wayne Pivac named new head coach of Benetton

Benetton have confirmed the appointment of former Wales’ head honcho Wayne Pivac as their new head coach from next season.

The New Zealander signed a deal until June 30, 2028, with an option for a further two years.

Pivac is understood to have beaten some notable names to the job, including the likes of former Bulls boss Jake White and ex-Georgia head coach Richard Cockerill.

“I couldn’t say no to the opportunity to coach Benetton after facing them in Treviso with the Scarlets,” said Pivac. “I enjoyed every trip: the matches, the stadium, the people and the Italian lifestyle. The challenge of taking the team to the next level and building on the work done by previous coaches is exciting. Being able to work with some very talented Italian players and further contribute to their development is an additional source of motivation for me. To all our stakeholders, sponsors and of course our fans, I want to say that I am happy to join the Benetton Rugby family. I want to see the team play a brand of rugby that excites both the players and you fans”.

Pivac, 63, arrives in Treviso with experience across both hemispheres, having led club and international sides in New Zealand, Fiji, Wales and Japan.

A former lock and back row, he began his coaching career in Auckland before guiding Northland to promotion in 1997 and winning three national titles with Auckland between 1999 and 2003.

He was appointed Fiji head coach in 2004, winning the Pacific Tri-Nations, and later returned to New Zealand provincial rugby before moving to Wales in 2014 to take charge of the Scarlets. There he secured the 2017 PRO12 title with a 46-22 final win over Munster in Dublin, and reached a PRO14 final and Champions Cup semi-final the following season.

In 2018, the Welsh Rugby Union appointed him as Warren Gatland’s successor. Pivac led Wales to the 2021 Six Nations title before later spending two seasons in Japan with the NEC Green Rockets.

His appointment follows what club president Antonio Pavanello described as a detailed recruitment process involving 18 international candidates.

“The choice of head coach was the result of a thorough and structured process that involved 18 international profiles, all with experience in the world’s leading competitions. After an initial analysis we defined a short list and, following a careful technical and strategic evaluation, Wayne Pivac proved to be the ideal candidate to lead our sporting project”.

