Watch: Leicester Fainga'anuku scores twice in barnstorming NPC return

Leicester Fainga'anuku scores for Tasman. Image credit: Sky Sport/Bunnings NPC Instagram.

All Blacks powerhouse Leicester Fainga’anuku hasn’t wasted any time reintroducing himself to the tryline in his first game on New Zealand soil since 2023.

The Tasman bruiser has returned to New Zealand on a two-year deal with New Zealand Rugby, the Crusaders and Tasman Mako, and was back in his home region’s colours in round two of the NPC.

Starting on the right wing before shifting into the midfield after 36 minutes, the seven-time All Black was one of three first-half try-scorers for the Mako, dotting down twice to contribute to a 28-0 lead at the break.

After threatening in the wide channel with his first few touches, Fainga’anuku sniffed the whitewash as an arriving player from a David Havili crash-ball. With a pick-and-go, he darted through a gaping hole in the defence from close range.

While the first try was an opportunistic snipe, the second was a more long-range effort that will be making plenty of highlight reels.

A William Havili long-ball found grass and bounced awkwardly, hitting Brett Cameron’s shin and finding the waiting arms of Fainga’anuku, who was chasing at full tilt.

After a 30-metre gallop downfield, Fainga’anuku was confronted by four covering defenders, but weaved and pushed himself free to score again, just three minutes after his first five-pointer.

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bunnings Provincial Rugby (@bunningsnpc)

After starting 37 of 40 appearances for Toulon, with all but six of them at outside centre, Finaga’anuku’s return comes clouded in some mystery over what Kiwi coaches will see as his best position.

In his first game back, Fainga’anuku led the game in carries, run metres, linebreaks, offloads, defenders beaten and tries. Tasman would go on to win the match 49-17.

As it stands, Tasman can expect to retain the powerhouse’s services for the remainder of the NPC season, with his eligibility for All Blacks selection delayed by New Zealand Rugby until later in the year.

Following the final whistle, the Sky Sports crew caught up with All Black #1200.

“Honestly, feels like just yesterday, being back out there with the boys. But it’s awesome to get back to NPC footy, we see how much it means to our province here in Tasman, just to be back home and putting a smile on the kids’ and the families’ faces, it’s something I enjoy doing, so I hope I made them proud.

“I think being out on the wing there today, I was just trying to brush off some cobwebs and warm up the motor.

“The boys managed to get a good flow against a quality side. Manawatu really brought it to us over the full 80.

“I’m just proud to be able to get out there, stretch the legs and play back home. It’s always special to play at T (Trafalgar) Park.”

Comments

10 Comments
G
GP 7 days ago

Great to see Leicester Fainga’nuku back scoring 2 tries for Tasman. Look forward to him doing the same for the All Blacks later in the year and the Crusaders next year.

J
JW 7 days ago

From the little I have seen over the last couple of years, Top14 and international appearances, most of his skills and traits suit a tight game.


Multiple times I’ve seen him take up position at a ruck to do something with quick ball, and his best link play is his short passing game, particular in his SBW ability to get the offload around/after contact.


For me, he is an out and out 2nd5, and looks to have the touch and ability to bring in more skill sets like short kicking games. Tied with a traditional 13 who reads the game and feeds his outsides, like Proctor, he would be the perfect inside foil.

O
Over the sideline 7 days ago

Well you woukdn’t sellect him based on yesterday. Good enough game. More games yet I think, and he needs to stand out.

S
SC 7 days ago

Put him at 13 and leave him there. It’s the All Blacks weakest position at the moment.


Lots of good young wings, Razor just needs to drop the old ones (Reese, Narawa, Clarke) and select Carter, Tangitua, Kyren, Fihaki, and JRK.

J
JW 7 days ago

I really don’t think he’s a center. At least not the type of center (hello Rieko) I want to be seeing in black, but if they’re stubborn with Jordie, then perhaps he might be a better bet than Proctor.

a
am 7 days ago

Too slow to be a winger, 13? Possibility, haven’t seen him operating much in that position lately, watched his recent NPC game highlights, greedy, wanted to score himself, didn’t look for his support players

S
SadersMan 8 days ago

Looking good for ABs EOYT. Or emergency replacement for the TRC. 😂

Load More Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
