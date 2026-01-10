Watch: Christian Wade scores his first try for Newcastle Red Bulls
Christian Wade scored his first try for Newcastle Red Bulls as they reached the European Rugby Challenge Cup knockout phase by beating Perpignan 26-19 at Kingston Park.
Former England wing Wade, who joined Red Bulls last month after his contract at rugby league side Wigan had expired, scored a superb solo effort to cancel out Perpignan flanker Peceli Yato’s early opener for the visitors.
Newcastle centre Sammy Arnold completed a fine team move and Ethan Grayson landed his second conversion to put the home side 14-5 up before Perpignan hit back in a see-saw game through Maxim Granell’s converted try.
Elliott Obatoyinbo went over for Newcastle early in the second half – Grayson missed his conversion attempt – to extend their lead to 19-12 and when hooker George McGuigan touched down for Red Bulls’ fourth try in the 58th minute that was stretched to 26-12.
Perpignan hit back through wing Granell’s second try following a driving maul – Hugo Reus landed his second conversion – to cut the deficit to seven points, but Newcastle saw the game out for their third straight pool win.
Big moment at Kingston Park 🙌
Christian Wade scores his first try since joining @NCL_RedBulls 🔥#ChallengeCupRugby pic.twitter.com/LbCybfSq5M
— Premier Sports (@PremSportsTV) January 10, 2026
