Waratahs win inaugural Super Rugby AUS

The NSW Waratahs are the inaugural champions of Super Rugby AUS after edging the Western Force 33-26 in a gripping Grand Final at Wanneroo Rugby Union Club in Perth on Sunday.

ADVERTISEMENT

Twenty-year-old loose forward Austin Durbidge came off the bench to score the match-winning try with the final play of the game, sealing a dramatic finish to the new competition’s first season.

Rights-free imagery from the Super Rugby AUS Grand Final is available [here].

The Waratahs led 19-14 at half-time before two second-half tries saw the Force surge ahead. With six minutes remaining, flanker and Player of the Final Clem Halaholo levelled the scores at 26-all, setting up the tense finale that ended with Durbidge crashing over from close range.

“It was a bloody tight finish. We probably gifted them a little bit of possession with a bit of ill-discipline,” Waratahs captain Lawson Creighton said.

“The Force are a really good side so it took everything to fight back there and get over the line. It’s been a long time since winning some silverware so we’re just trying to build that confidence and winning can be a bit of a confidence boost for the group.”

It capped off a perfect day for NSW rugby, with the Waratahs U19s holding off the ACT Brumbies 31-24 in the Super Rugby U19 Grand Final at Warringah Rugby Club.

Rights-free imagery from the Super Rugby U19 Grand Final is available [here].

The Brumbies, chasing a third straight title, stormed to a 14-0 lead before the home side turned the tide. Two second-half tries from fullback Louis Fenwicke put the Waratahs in front, and a desperate defensive stand after the siren secured their first U19 crown since 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Prop Edwin Langi, who rebounded from an early yellow card to anchor a dominant scrum, was named Player of the Final.

While the Super Rugby AUS and U19 seasons have wrapped up, the Super Rugby U16 competition continues, with three rounds remaining before its Grand Final on Sunday 2 November.