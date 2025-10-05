Northern Edition
The Rugby Championship

Joe Schmidt sends clear message to run down Wallabies

Joseph Aukuso Sua’ali’i of the Wallabies looks on during the The Rugby Championship & Bledisloe Cup match between Australia Wallabies and New Zealand All Blacks at Optus Stadium on October 04, 2025 in Perth, Australia. (Photo by James Worsfold/Getty Images)

Wallabies coach Joe Schmidt has ordered his players to “regenerate” physically and mentally ahead of a crucial Spring tour that will have major ramifications for their 2027 World Cup campaign.

The Wallabies slumped to an 11th consecutive defeat to the All Blacks on Saturday night when they suffered a 28-14 Bledisloe Cup loss in front of 60,113 fans in Perth.

The result meant the Wallabies finished with a 2-4 record in the Rugby Championship, leaving them third overall behind champions South Africa and the All Blacks, having been swept 2-0 by NZ in the Bledisloe Cup.

Will Skelton, Josh Flook and Harry Potter were all left concussed, while star flanker Fraser McReight injured his ankle.

The Wallabies have been in non-stop business mode since early July, with their highly-anticipated series against the British & Irish Lions followed by a hard-fought Rugby Championship campaign.

Rugby Championship

P
W
L
D
PF
PA
PD
BP T
BP-7
BP
Total
1
South Africa
6
4
2
0
19
2
New Zealand
6
4
2
0
19
3
Australia
6
2
4
0
11
4
Argentina
6
2
4
0
10

Players will now get a short break before flying off later this month for a Test against Japan and then more daunting examinations in Europe against England, Italy, Ireland and France.

The Wallabies, who won’t have James Slipper in their ranks after their stalwart prop called it a day following his 151st Test, currently sit seventh in the world rankings, and need to squeeze their way back into the top six before the World Cup draw in December.

That would ensure they are not placed in a pool with a fellow rugby heavyweight for the blockbuster home tournament in two years’ time.

“It’s all about regeneration now,” Schmidt said.

“They just need to get a bit of time and space. I can’t imagine how it could be a lot tougher than having three massive Lions Tests, then going straight up and playing at Ellis Park, and then since that Ellis Park win, we’ve just collected injuries at each point.

“If we can get that regeneration period right, we’ll get a few players back.

“And we’ve got to go after some results in the northern tour.

“I think the most important thing is the next 10 days that players need to regenerate, keep ticking over and freshen up and spend time with family.

“Spending time with family is a good mental refresh. A lot goes into a game like that with your mental preparation and your emotional energy.

“So it is fatiguing. And I think for players on the back of that 10-match block, they’ve hung in really well.”

The Wallabies have made huge strides under Kiwi Schmidt’s leadership.

But Australia have now lost 11 consecutive games to the All Blacks – a new record – and Wallabies captain Harry Wilson isn’t impressed.

“We’re not out here to be competitive. We’re out there to win,” he said.

“And the last two Test matches, we’ve had opportunities which we haven’t taken, and we’ve had two losses, which is just really disappointing.

“But there definitely is light at the end of the tunnel for us, and we’ve got to be better with those little margins.”

The All Blacks’ winning run against Australia dates back to 2021, and NZ coach Scott Robertson, whose first match in charge was in 2024, was glad to see his side create history.

“It means a lot,” Robertson said.

“We wanted to keep the tradition, the history on. Other teams have set this up, so we wanted to keep that going.”

'Would've let teams back in': Robertson pleased with All Blacks' second half progress

The All Blacks completed their 11th straight win over the Wallabies at Optus Stadium in Perth with a 28-14 victory, beating the previous streak from 2008-11.

Read Now


Comments

4 Comments
D
DM 4 days ago

The lack of depth in elite players caused Bledisloe demise. NZ can bring in elite replacements Australia not so much. Contrast McKenzie and Edmed eg. One experienced one out of his depth.Bit tough to criticises fitness given 2nd half comebacks this season. And AB didn't “brush off” Australia. Given depth NZ less impressive. And Australia beat South Africa and Argentina and were competitive every game. NZ last oneagainst SA a national shame

P
PMcD 5 days ago

It looked like the games was 10 mins longer than AUS could cope with and it’s been a real shame their 3 talisman players of Tupoa, Skelton & Valentini have all struggled with injury this summer.


They were a fitter team during the Lions series and look a different prospect when they have those 3 players on the field but have played an awful lot of high level rugby this summer and it just looked like it had taken its toll.

F
FC 5 days ago

How many flights have you got James O'Connor booked on this month, Joe?….

J
Jimmy 6 days ago

Mmm, I think they missed the boat during their conditioning period……

