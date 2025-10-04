'Would've let teams back in': Robertson pleased with All Blacks' second half progress
The All Blacks completed their 11th straight win over the Wallabies at Optus Stadium in Perth with a 28-14 victory, beating the previous streak from 2008-11.
The current winning streak extends back to 2020, when Dave Rennie’s Wallabies last beat the All Blacks in Brisbane in the final game of the year.
The home side looked composed in the opening half hour in Perth building a 9-7 lead off the back of three penalties to flyhalf Tane Edmed.
“We made a lot of tackles at the start, a little bit of ill discipline, but we stayed in it,” Robertson said of the first half struggles.
But the All Blacks were able to arrest momentum from the scrum platform, first winning penalties and then getting into a flow from their launch plays.
A freakish header from Jordie Barrett after Harry Potter failed to clean up the grubber kick led to Quinn Tupaea’s first try, with the centre calling it a ‘hongi’ play as a falling Barrett used his head to propel the ball forward.
Tupaea put one more kick in before getting the dream bounce in front of the try line.
His double came minutes later after a set piece scrum play caught the Wallabies offside, and a quick tap from Will Jordan kept the play rolling. Tupaea powered through the retreating defence to score again.
“Really pleased for him, he was great. He was robust, tough, physical,” Robertson said of his centre.
“It was great to see him in his ball carry. He’ll be better for that Test.”
The late surge to end the first half gave the All Blacks a healthy lead at half-time, one they were able to protect for long periods in the second half.
It wasn’t a pretty second half, with two penalty goals to McKenzie and a late try to George Bower, but it got the job done.
Robertson conceded that his All Blacks have let teams back into the game from a similar position.
“We took our opportunities, we got ahead on the scoreboard. It was really important going into that second half, just the mental toughness in the group that we showed, the ability to stay in the whole match. In past games, we probably would’ve let teams back in.
“The bench that came on made a big difference, managed to finish it in a really tough game.”
Captain Scott Barrett pointed to an inability to adapt in the first 30 minutes as a problem. The conceded numerous penalties, including three to the captain himself.
“I think we were a bit too eager at times around the breakdown,” Barrett said.
“Both teams wanted to put pressure on there, particularly the first 30, we were slow to adapt to the decisions.
“But I think we adapted and were able to put some pressure on their breakdown and got the reward later in the game.”
A celebration of mediocrity
No point playing the sport if you’re no longer celebrating winning.
Australia weren’t good enough to get themselves back in the match. If they were, a similar thing to what happened against Argentina and South Africa would’ve occurred.
It is frustrating to watch this ABs team. There are moments, particularly on attack, that it feels like this team can open up any defence. The last try for example was the result of a good plan executed well. No one was going to stop Bower and Tosi at that moment. But there are still more moments when it feels like they are still working out their systems, especially on defence, and suffering lack clarity of thought and execution. You are left wondering whether when faced with a team like the Boks or the 1st French team, that is full of steam, whether the ABs will be able to handle it. Regrettably Aussies did not hit the same levels they displayed against the Boks and the ABs at Eden Park so we cannot really know if this team has progressed. Let’s hope the northern tour will put a blow torch on this squad so we can see if the ABs have stepped to another level.
Yup, the tactical approach early going side to side and stretching even teams like SA has been good. The forwards have joined in this year to add even more to their direct players with driving mauls etc. Even a couple of backline moves, there fancy passing, has unlocked defences in on strike player this year.
But they have really failed to mash them together into a cohesive game and its like they don’t really understand how their play and game is supposed to transtition. The side to side play stops before 20 min is up. Each blackline strick gets clunkier and clunkier, and then out of now where the forwards will seem to just take over and do it themselves. The forwards dont go here, heres a ropadope now you put the backline togethr with this go forward ball, they just decide to go forward and they keep going forward themselves.
Very, very, veryyyyyyyyy frustrating.
Lets hope everyones better for that test Razor.