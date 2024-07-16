Select Edition

Super Rugby Pacific

Wales visit timely for off-contract James O'Connor's audition

By AAP
(Photo by Hannah Peters/Getty Images)

James O’Connor will wear the No.10 jumper for Queensland against Wales in a timely audition for the off-contract veteran.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 34-year-old, who made his Test debut as an 18-year-old, was restricted to just three appearances off the bench because of injury during the Super Rugby Pacific season.

His mentoring of recent Test cap Tom Lynagh and Lawson Creighton was appreciated by new Reds coach Les Kiss, who will give the playmaker time in the saddle at Suncorp Stadium on Friday.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

O’Connor, who made his Super Rugby debut for the Western Force in 2008, is hoping to kick on into 2025 and face the touring British and Irish Lions for a second time.

Signed from the defunct Melbourne Rebels on Tuesday, six-Test prop Matt Gibbon and 2021 Tokyo rugby sevens Olympian Lachie Anderson are also set to be thrust straight into the action for their new club.

Lock Josh Canham, who arrived at Ballymore from Melbourne last month, is also expected to be named in the Reds team on Wednesday.

Wales have extended their stay after two losses to the Wallabies in as many weeks and more than 20,000 are expected at Suncorp Stadium in what will be the Reds’ biggest crowd in four years.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This is like a full circle moment for me,” former Nudgee student and Queensland schoolboys representative Gibbon said.

“Obviously it has been a pretty tumultuous year for everyone involved at the Rebels so it feels awesome to have my future settled for my young family.

“Les Kiss made me feel wanted from our first conversations after I’d been kicking stones for a month.”

Meanwhile, one-cap Wallabies prop Harry Johnson-Holmes will move from NSW Waratahs to the Western Force.

ADVERTISEMENT

“After seven years with the Waratahs, I felt like it was time for a change of scenery,” he said.

“I have admired the direction the Force are taking things.

“I’ve worked with Cronny (Force coach Simon Cron) previously at the Australia under-20s and when I debuted at the Waratahs (as an assistant), and I always thought of him as a great mind.”

In-form Wallabies forwards Taniela Tupou and Lukhan Salakaia-Loto – both former Reds-turned Rebels – are yet to be re-homed after the Melbourne club’s demise, while Test prop Sam Talakai is another high-profile prop still on the table.

Latest Features

FEATURE

Daugunu salvo shows why Wallabies work-rate is everything to Schmidt

The first of Filipo Daugunu's stunning double against Wales underlines the coach's early impact on Australia.

FEATURE

How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Joe Schmidt's defence of the driving lineout must take a quantum leap forward before the Rugby Championship.

FEATURE

'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

England exposed numerous frailties in New Zealand ranks and highlighted the need for a few selection changes.

Comments on RugbyPass

m
monty 9 minutes ago
All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

Christie was simply too slow at scrum and ruck. And the rush defence easily capitalized. TJ was quicker but his pass was labored and often the receivers were waiting that split second too long. Aaron smith’s pass was like a bullet and that was the luxury to mitigate the rush defence he was able to set the backline flying on the front foot. Cortez was a breath of fresh air the dynamics of the game changed. Even Barrett was back at his best because he received fast ball and he regained the split Second timing to produce those touches that we've been missing all because the abs became weak in the halves. I’m excited by this young fullah at half back I hope he gets to start.

65 Go to comments
s
shanan 19 minutes ago
The bite don't match the bark

I agree and have always know this to be the case , they stroll through world cups then claim themselves to be the best when they lack in all other areas. They lack consistency at all levels of rugby . They left super rugby because they were sick of being embarrassed and exposed thinking the northern hemisphere would be a cake walk then continue getting exposed. The World Cup is a flawed competition where teams like the shitboks can go on and win it when the world knows they are garbage. I can’t wait for the nations championship to start and the World Cup to fade away into the background.

167 Go to comments
m
monty 33 minutes ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Both games were there for england to take but on both occasions they lacked the ability to finish phases. The 2nd test they crumbled in the last 20

27 Go to comments
S
Sunny 1 hours ago
Brent Liufau: 'Special night playing against my cousin for New Zealand'

The semifinal France v New Zealand was rigged! “Why did 2 teams from the same pool were paired against each other." The reason why I believe this game was rigged is the draw was made by world rugby in the Northern Hemisphere. Which means they didn't want a Southern Hemisphere team in the final.

1 Go to comments
d
dave 2 hours ago
All Blacks given upper hand as Fiji undergo travel hell on way to USA

Neutralising the Georgian forward pack isn’t to be sniffed at. I look forward to Fiji throwing everything at us.

3 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 2 hours ago
All Blacks given upper hand as Fiji undergo travel hell on way to USA

The ABs already had the upper hand, to be fair. But this is what happens with a ‘marketing’ game on the other side of the world with a one week turnaround. Both teams will be feeling it.

3 Go to comments
F
Frank 2 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

While is this imbecile still quoted as a credible source. He's a full-blown, bona fide idiot.

23 Go to comments
D
Dave 2 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Yep very Cluncky. Still I wasn't expecting a hell of a lot more.”if Smith got his kicks they would've won”?I might be wrong but didn't DMac miss three kicks as well? Still they did enough to win. I wouldn't expect new systems to come naturally after 10 days when facing fierce opposition like that. You tend to go back to what you know be it out of desperation or not. They didn't panic and managed to get away with it. I'm happy with that.

27 Go to comments
j
jim 2 hours ago
Two broken legs and two more out long-term: Boks' worrying injury list

Jesus that’s horrific, 2 broken legs in one game. Never saw what happened to Mostert as they showed very little replay and he walked off the pitch if I remember. Did Marx play on after that with a broken tib? What a monster. I don’t think Dorris was the instigator in that. I think James Ryan barges through Doris who then fell on Marx leg while Ryan then proceeded to Croc roll him. Wishing them both speedy recoveries

2 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 3 hours ago
'The bright side' Vernon Bason has taken from heavy loss to France

And therein lies the problem of every team that starts faltering and accepts the ‘positives’ from it, especially after a big reality check. All Blacks and U20 sides of the past wouldn't care less if the group had ‘grown’ or ‘how far they’d come’. It wouldn't be acceptable, and the moment it is, you fail again and again. Plus the nature of U20s means much of the side changes every year, so it’s not like you build a team towards the following years tournaments.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 3 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

So Gregor just wants to reinstall Foster’s lineup where possible. Outside of one crunch game where they _just_ got up, that lineup tended to fold against quality opposition, and that was a far better team on paper than what Razor has left to choose from. No wonder he wants the NZR to be more open minded about overseas players.

57 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 3 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Codie Taylor must be one of the most over rated players around. He almost always has poor outings in the big games. Should be dropped along with Rieko and Finlay, who are even worse. Seems like the new coaches have got the Foster conservative yips regards selection. Ratima showed class will still out perform an average “experienced” player.

69 Go to comments
M
MattJH 5 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

He isn’t WRONG wrong. But the All Blacks have played much worse than that over the last four years.

27 Go to comments
T
Troy 6 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I think we should take Biggar's comments as a compliment. What he's attempting to do is compare this ABs side performances with one's of the past ( who he seems to hold in high regard), that he's played against and found them wanting. Trouble is he's let his personal bitterness from his Welsh/ All Black experiences taint his summation and comes off being a bit negative. Never mind, he does make some relevant points.

27 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 6 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Lol. What a great riposte! I’m sure Bok fans are livid!!

167 Go to comments
J
John 7 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

Hyberbole by Williams who sounds a bit blowhardy…that said, well done Irish! Properly physical match but the injury count was a bit dear for RSA (Mostert, Marx, Pieter). Sacha made some great plays and some bad plays - this is why we blood players and tests are different (understatement). Look fwd to both sides getting healthy and better and testing themselves against a full-power French side and new AB team. Everybody else needs to force their way into the conversation.

23 Go to comments
F
Ferell 7 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I tend to agree with Biggar it was 2 poor performances from the All Blacks Razor have alot to do but if they play poor and can win it show they have alot of character

27 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 9 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

How is a drawn series historic?

23 Go to comments
L
Lucio 9 hours ago
Springboks change 14 for Portugal with 7 debutants

Seven uncapped, no respect…

16 Go to comments
W
Wyn 9 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

This must be the most insane thing I have ever read. The ignorance about South African rugby is amazing. Ben I don't know if you are a rugby journalist but reading this I have my doubts. Just on your first point about schoolboy rugby. You mentioned the last two world schools tournaments but don't mention the first two. You know the two where five New Zealand schools played against South African schools. The New Zealand schools only managed one draw and nine losses. Some of the losses were big, 93-5, 73-26, 54-0, 62-7 and so on. Even a 59-25 loss against a SA school who only has 350 boys. Ouch! I can go on, but you are the socalled journalist and I am not going to do your job for you.

167 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout
Search