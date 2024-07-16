Bears to take show on the road with Premiership match outside England

Bristol have announced they will host one of their ‘home’ Gallagher Premiership fixtures next season at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The Bears will stage round 16 of their domestic league campaign in the Welsh capital in May next year against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

A Bristol statement read: “We are excited to launch ‘Big Day Out’ as Bristol Bears takes a home Gallagher Premiership fixture to one of the world’s top rugby arenas, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, for the very first time in 2024-25.

“Bears fans can look forward to a mouthwatering occasion in Round 16 on the afternoon of Saturday, May 10 (time to be confirmed), with the opposition to be revealed when the league fixtures are released next Tuesday, July 23.

“By taking a home game to a 75,000-capacity international stadium, we will deliver a world-class event on and off the field to reach new audiences and grow our commercial revenue in line with Premiership Rugby’s big game strategy following the success of Harlequins’ and Saracens’ marquee fixtures.”

Saracens have played their last four ‘home’ Premiership fixtures against local rivals Harlequins at Wembley, London Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (twice), with the last two games attracting crowds of 55,000 and 61,000.

Bristol added match tickets will go on sale next Tuesday and “have ensured that all of our Season Ticket holders can access some of the best seats in the house in Categories A, B, C or D”.

