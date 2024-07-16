Select Edition

Gallagher Premiership

Bears to take show on the road with Premiership match outside England

By PA
Bristol's Joe Batley celebrates (Photo by David Rogers/Getty Images)

Bristol have announced they will host one of their ‘home’ Gallagher Premiership fixtures next season at Cardiff’s Principality Stadium.

The Bears will stage round 16 of their domestic league campaign in the Welsh capital in May next year against a yet-to-be-named opponent.

A Bristol statement read: “We are excited to launch ‘Big Day Out’ as Bristol Bears takes a home Gallagher Premiership fixture to one of the world’s top rugby arenas, Cardiff’s Principality Stadium, for the very first time in 2024-25.

“Bears fans can look forward to a mouthwatering occasion in Round 16 on the afternoon of Saturday, May 10 (time to be confirmed), with the opposition to be revealed when the league fixtures are released next Tuesday, July 23.

“By taking a home game to a 75,000-capacity international stadium, we will deliver a world-class event on and off the field to reach new audiences and grow our commercial revenue in line with Premiership Rugby’s big game strategy following the success of Harlequins’ and Saracens’ marquee fixtures.”

Saracens have played their last four ‘home’ Premiership fixtures against local rivals Harlequins at Wembley, London Stadium and Tottenham Hotspur Stadium (twice), with the last two games attracting crowds of 55,000 and 61,000.

Bristol added match tickets will go on sale next Tuesday and “have ensured that all of our Season Ticket holders can access some of the best seats in the house in Categories A, B, C or D”.

Related

'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Former Wales captain Dan Biggar believes England will see their recent 2-0 series loss to the All Blacks as a "huge, huge opportunity missed," and has claimed Steve Borthwick's side should have come away from New Zealand with two victories.

Read Now

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Comments on RugbyPass

J
Jasyn 9 minutes ago
'The bright side' Vernon Bason has taken from heavy loss to France

And therein lies the problem of every team that starts faltering and accepts the ‘positives’ from it, especially after a big reality check. All Blacks and U20 sides of the past wouldn't care less if the group had ‘grown’ or ‘how far they’d come’. It wouldn't be acceptable, and the moment it is, you fail again and again. Plus the nature of U20s means much of the side changes every year, so it’s not like you build a team towards the following years tournaments.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 17 minutes ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

So Gregor just wants to reinstall Foster’s lineup where possible. Outside of one crunch game where they _just_ got up, that lineup tended to fold against quality opposition, and that was a far better team on paper than what Razor has left to choose from. No wonder he wants the NZR to be more open minded about overseas players.

54 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 44 minutes ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Codie Taylor must be one of the most over rated players around. He almost always has poor outings in the big games. Should be dropped along with Rieko and Finlay, who are even worse. Seems like the new coaches have got the Foster conservative yips regards selection. Ratima showed class will still out perform an average “experienced” player.

69 Go to comments
M
MattJH 2 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

He isn’t WRONG wrong. But the All Blacks have played much worse than that over the last four years.

24 Go to comments
T
Troy 2 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I think we should take Biggar's comments as a compliment. What he's attempting to do is compare this ABs side performances with one's of the past ( who he seems to hold in high regard), that he's played against and found them wanting. Trouble is he's let his personal bitterness from his Welsh/ All Black experiences taint his summation and comes off being a bit negative. Never mind, he does make some relevant points.

24 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 3 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Lol. What a great riposte! I’m sure Bok fans are livid!!

161 Go to comments
J
John 4 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

Hyberbole by Williams who sounds a bit blowhardy…that said, well done Irish! Properly physical match but the injury count was a bit dear for RSA (Mostert, Marx, Pieter). Sacha made some great plays and some bad plays - this is why we blood players and tests are different (understatement). Look fwd to both sides getting healthy and better and testing themselves against a full-power French side and new AB team. Everybody else needs to force their way into the conversation.

22 Go to comments
F
Ferell 4 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I tend to agree with Biggar it was 2 poor performances from the All Blacks Razor have alot to do but if they play poor and can win it show they have alot of character

24 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 6 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

How is a drawn series historic?

22 Go to comments
L
Lucio 6 hours ago
Springboks change 14 for Portugal with 7 debutants

Seven uncapped, no respect…

16 Go to comments
W
Wyn 6 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

This must be the most insane thing I have ever read. The ignorance about South African rugby is amazing. Ben I don't know if you are a rugby journalist but reading this I have my doubts. Just on your first point about schoolboy rugby. You mentioned the last two world schools tournaments but don't mention the first two. You know the two where five New Zealand schools played against South African schools. The New Zealand schools only managed one draw and nine losses. Some of the losses were big, 93-5, 73-26, 54-0, 62-7 and so on. Even a 59-25 loss against a SA school who only has 350 boys. Ouch! I can go on, but you are the socalled journalist and I am not going to do your job for you.

161 Go to comments
D
Donald 6 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

The fundamental question to ask is about the article’s veracity. Is it misleading? A deflection? England lost the match, series. Is a more telling reality that NZ ‘terrorised’ England’s scrum? Hence, significantly contributing to the latter’s loss? Aided, abetted by Itoje’s penalised indiscretions?

224 Go to comments
C
Courtney 7 hours ago
Full WXV 2024 match schedule unveiled by World Rugby

Canada v France is the tie of the opening round in WXV1 I’d say

1 Go to comments
A
Adrian 7 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Tonights SMH tipping Donnalson to start, and minutes for Ikitau, McDermott and Wilson. Lynagh still injured. Perhaps this also means White starting as you mention Nick,…to look after Donno?

39 Go to comments
M
Mitch 7 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

If I recall correctly, all 3 of South Africa’s tries against the Wallabies in 2021 on the Gold Coast came from mauls. A repeat scenario could be on the cards unless things improve this weekend against Georgia in a match situation and in the training sessions in the build up to the match at Lang Pak in early August. Skelton coming back is a must. I’m no expert on mauls (I used to play on the wing but I did play 20 minutes in the 2nd row one day and won a turnover for my team from a maul) but some of the body heights don’t look great from some of the Wallabies in those clips against Wales.

39 Go to comments
A
Adrian 7 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Thanks Nick Yes, Skeleton please. I think another big body as well, though I’d have Frost and LSL covering lock if we didn't bring back an Arnold or Rodda. Williams hard to drop though, because he really does get stuck in…though seemingly not in the defensive maul. I’d bring back Sio too because I really do think that Slipper has reached that point. BPA or Latu too, with appropriate off field mentors for both! I get where you are going with Tate, as bigger pigs will deliver front foot ball. I’d keep Gordon though because he too is good with front foot ball….not that he sees it much. He's better than I thought he'd be, and I had him in my 23 anyway. Lolesio too? I guess he must be on his last chance. Just not threatening for mine. Based on early 24 SR form, Lynagh is a sweet and accurate goal kicker, and looks like a game manager. Kerevi better than Pastrami when in form, but other backs ok for mine, especially if Giteau limits Joe to 3 imports. No Ikitau? I think Flook's been good, but Ikitau good too. Still, your team would be competitive v the top 5 or 6 teams, whereas the current one wouldn't be.

39 Go to comments
C
Charles 7 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Hey Ben. Online comments and posts never reflect the true nature of anyone. Why don’t you get on a plane to come and spend 2 weeks in South Africa and experience what the people and country are really like. If you then choose to continue your online vitriol against South Africa and their fans in general, so be it, but I suspect you may have a totally different take on things after that.

161 Go to comments
D
David 8 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Bit different from sitting in Christchurch being adored. This is the Big Boys with plenty of cheapshots that accompany the terrain. If Foster's ABs had played like that there would be have been a meltdown, again.

24 Go to comments
M
Michael 8 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

Razor has some issues - I am sorry for Cane, but using him (just to give him 100 caps) is a joke, it would be a retrograde step. He wont be around for RWC27, and we have plenty of 7s who would need more epxerience - far better to blood Peter Lakai with the 5 caps - he’s the future, Cane is very much the past. Will Jordan - he’s definitely a phenomena. But is he really so good at fullback that he can walk straight in. He doesnt have a great boot, and he’s not so secure under the high ball, nor is he a devastatingly solid tackler. What he is, has the knack to score tries, so needs to be accomodated somewhare in the team I feel for Finau - two games and in neitehr can you really say you noticed him in either attack or defence. Clearly deserves another chance probably against Pumas but for now Blackadder and Jacobson should have a crack for two games. Sadly, Ioane continues to be a distribution killer - the ball never gets to the wings, and on the rare occasions he does pass the ball rarely are they in the breadbasket - having Barrett and Ioane together is a mistake - niether are great distributors of the ball so really undermines our attack. While I know Ardie likes no 8 I would play him at 7 and bring in Sititi to give us some grunt go forward ball. While EdG is solid in the scrum around the paddock he adds little because he goes into contact to high up, so really doesn’t deliver really good post contact meters - see Ardie vs England or Iose for Hurricanes

54 Go to comments
T
Thomas 8 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Knew the author by the headline alone. Yawn. Next.

161 Go to comments
Search