What to watch in men's rugby: U20 Championship, Trophy finals

Silverware is up for grabs in Edinburgh and Cape Town this week as the World Rugby U20 Championship and Trophy reach their conclusion.

Following four enthralling rounds of action in South Africa, France remain in the hunt for a record-equalling fourth successive U20 Championship title having gained revenge against New Zealand in the semi-finals.

Les Bleuets will play England in Friday’s final at DHL Stadium, Mark Mapletoft’s side having overcome Ireland in the last four on the back of a perfect pool stage.

On Wednesday, meanwhile, Hive Stadium will host the final day of the U20 Trophy as hosts Scotland and USA vie for promotion.

You can watch all of the action from Scotland and South Africa live and for free with RugbyPass TV, except where a local broadcast deal is in place.

England, France target fourth title

France are only 80 minutes away from becoming the second nation, after New Zealand, to win four U20 Championship titles in a row.

Les Bleuets flirted with disaster earlier in the tournament, losing a nail-biting pool-stage encounter with New Zealand 27-26 on July 4th.

However, they avenged that defeat on Sunday, running in seven tries to beat the same opponents 55-31 and secure their date with destiny.

England will be confident they can end France’s run of success in the tournament, though, having enjoyed a seamless journey through South Africa’s Western Cape so far.

Following pool stage victories against Argentina, Fiji and hosts South Africa, England booked their place in the showpiece match with a 31-20 defeat of Ireland.

Another victory in Cape Town on Friday would secure England their fourth U20 Championship title, and first since 2016.

Before the big match kicks off, the placing finals will take place at Athlone Stadium and DHL Stadium.

In the first of those, the 11th-place play-off, Spain take on Fiji knowing the loser will be relegated to the U20 Trophy in 2025.

You can watch all the action live and for free with RugbyPass TV (except in Africa, New Zealand, Fiji, Samoa, Papua New Guinea and Tonga), with a French-language commentary option for the final.

Friday, July 19th

11:00 BST (GMT+1) – Spain v Fiji, Athlone Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

13:00 BST – Wales v South Africa, DHL Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

13:30 BST – Italy v Georgia, Athlone Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

15:30 BST – Ireland v New Zealand, DHL Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

16:00 BST – Australia v Argentina, Athlone Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

18:00 BST – England v France, DHL Stadium – WATCH LIVE HERE

Scotland, USA chase U20 Trophy glory

The two form teams of the U20 Trophy will meet in Wednesday’s final at Hive Stadium with promotion to next year’s U20 Championship on the line.

Scotland have twice racked up more than a century of points in their three matches in Edinburgh, beating Samoa 123-15 and Hong Kong China 101-0 in the pool stage.

The home side’s progress to the final was secured with an equally impressive 46-10 victory against Japan last Friday, and they will be hoping for more of the same against USA.

The margins of victory may have been more modest, but the Americans have been every bit as impressive as their hosts en route to the showpiece match.

A barnstorming first half helped USA to a 44-33 win against the Netherlands on the opening day of the tournament, while 2023 runners-up Uruguay were then beaten 32-15.

USA ran in four tries to beat Kenya 30-17 last time out and confirm their place in the final, and they are now 80 minutes from securing a return to the U20 Championship for the first time since 2013.

Earlier on Wednesday, Hive Stadium will stage the placing finals as Hong Kong China play Kenya, Samoa take on the Netherlands and Japan meet Uruguay.

You can watch all of the action live and for free with RugbyPass TV, except where there is a local broadcast deal in place.

Wednesday, July 17th

11:45 BST (GMT+1) – Hong Kong China v Kenya – WATCH LIVE HERE

14:30 BST – Samoa v Netherlands – WATCH LIVE HERE

17:15 BST – Japan v Uruguay – WATCH LIVE HERE

19:45 BST – Scotland v USA – WATCH LIVE HERE

(All matches to be played at Hive Stadium)