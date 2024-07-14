Select Edition

World Rugby U20 Championship

Seven-try France hammer New Zealand to book U20 final versus England

By Liam Heagney
Mathis Castro-Ferreira scores one of his three tries for France (Photo by Grant Pitcher/Gallo Images via Getty Images)

Defending champions France remain on course to win their fourth successive World Rugby U20 Championship after they hammered New Zealand 55-31 in an action-packed semi-final in Cape Town. Beaten 26-27 by an 80th-minute Baby Blacks penalty in a July 4 pool match in Stellenbosch, the French only reached the last four as the tournament’s best runner-up across the three pools courtesy of last Tuesday’s victory over Wales.

However, they made brilliant use of that reprieve to blitz New Zealand in this rematch with a smashing attacking performance. They scored four first-half tries to lead 34-14 at the break and then added three more to set up a decider next Friday versus England, the team who came to Pau 17 weeks ago to win 45-31 and clinch the age-grade Six Nations title.

With the marvellous Hugo Reus at the very top of his orchestral game and Mathis Castro-Ferreira gluttonously dominating in the forwards, France began like an express train, scoring tries on four and seven minutes to take an early 14-point lead. New Zealand had only themselves to blame for the first concession, failing to properly protect themselves at a ruck with enough players on guard.

This vulnerability was exploited by Joe Quere Karaba, who picked up and took the direct route to the line from the 22, and Reus converted. The next score, though, was all about French flair rather than Kiwi shortcomings in defence.

Hoani Bosmorin motored down the left and threw a past to Reus, the out-half who produced something ridiculously sublime by lofting a pass inside while in the air over the touchline just as he was tackled by Rico Simpson. Charly Gambini grasped the dropping to score and Reus then slotted the sideline conversion.

Turnovers

3
Turnovers Won
8
23
Turnovers Lost
9

New Zealand hit back on 10 minutes, a penalty try coming from a collapsed driving maul. Geoffrey Malaterre was yellow-carded for the offence but if being a man short was supposed to impede the French, the message never got passed on as they ‘won’ the sin-binning 10-7.

A gigantic break from Barnabe Massa fractured the Kiwi and when the play probed left, tighthead Lino Julien delivered a sweet assist for Castro-Ferreira to dive in at the corner. Reus guided over the conversion and also landed a 19-minute penalty from the 10-metre line three minutes after Dylan Pledger sold the French a pup with a lovely dash to the line for a converted try when a ruck was left unguarded.

All that tremendous high-tempo action left the scoreline 24-14 in favour of the French and there was more to come. Jonathan Lee would have felt unfortunate to have been held up over the line with a quick penalty tap for New Zealand from five metres out and that let-off was costly as France had 10 further points on the board by the 33rd minute.

Playing a man off the ball cost the Baby Blacks possession and with the resulting French lineout purposely going over the top and being caught in the midfield, a penalty advantage was won down the other touchline, inviting Reus to look up and kick back to the other side to give the ball-catching Castro-Ferreira an easy run-in.

Next, a Bosmorin kick ahead temped Rico Simpson to run the ball back from his line but he was moved down and penalised for a no-release, allowing Reus to kick the penalty.

Behind by 20 points, New Zealand needed relief but a sloppy Lee fumble left them frustrated as did a penalty kick to touch by Simpson that instead went dead, leaving them heading down the tunnel with a vastly bigger mountain to climb than the 11-point margin they were behind at the break in Stellenbosch 10 days ago.

Just five minutes after coming back up the tunnel, their situation had worsened as pick-and-go wore them down and Castro-Ferreira dived over for his hat-trick try, a score inevitably added to by Reus for 41-14. New Zealand fleetingly thought they had a straw to clutch with a 50th-minute yellow card for French sub loosehead Lorencio Boyer-Gallardo.

However, TMO detected some follow-up foul play from Stanley Solomon on the clearance-kicking Leo Carbonneau. Instead of 10 minutes with a man advantage and penalty kick to the corner, the penalty was overturned and Solomon also received a yellow card that was quickly upgraded to red.

That should have been the end of it but New Zealand scored unconverted tries in a four-minute spell from sub King Maxwell, with his first touch, and Aki Tuivailala to make it 41-24 with a full 20 minutes still to play.

Was one of the greatest comebacks of all time now a possibility? No was the blunt answer as Mathis Ferte picked off a Simpson pass and he raced from his own half to score the try Reus converted for 48-24.

The Kiwis still weren’t done as there was a converted Andrew Smith try on 67 minutes, but neither were France finished and Reus’ crosskick put in Xan Mousques for their seventh converted try nine minutes from the finish of what was a spectacular team performance.

Getting to know: France U20s out-half Hugo Reus

Reus was only a late confirmation in the French squad, as it wasn’t until La Rochelle were eliminated from the Top 14 at the semi-final stage that his name was pencilled in to travel out before their opening match.

Read Now
Comments on RugbyPass

I
Izak 41 minutes ago
France U20 vs New Zealand U20 | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

The semi-final a referee disgrace. The referee tried his best to keep NZ in the game. After the head clash the play was brought back, but the wrongly yellow carded French player was not brought back. A lot of very poor descisions in favour of NZ. 😭

2 Go to comments
T
Toaster 1 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Poor article and absolutely zero in it Kolbe fell before anyway and Doris stood his ground

8 Go to comments
B
Bryan 1 hours ago
'The Irish are the new All Blacks... like playing Richie McCaw'

Backhanded compliments come across as a little bitter to me, which surprises me from Dobson.

172 Go to comments
T
Turlough 2 hours ago
All Blacks snatch another tight victory from England at Eden Park

NZ scheduled to play England, Ireland then France in the Autumn. Oh dear! Italy booked in the 4th week just incase a wooden spoon is on the cards but Italy owe NZ too. Razor will be the new Fossie!

29 Go to comments
J
Johnny 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

He clearly dives/throws himself to the ground after he passes Doris. Bad form and poor sportsmanship after two brilliant tests. Keep that stuff between the Spanish and the English at the euros tonight. Abit too much of it has crept into rugby in general the last few years. Clamping down on it, rather than embracing it like football does is the only way to eradicate it.

8 Go to comments
F
Flankly 5 hours ago
Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Ruck integrity in the second test was so much better than the first. Credit to all involved, including Dickson and the Ireland team. It led to a compelling game. The lack of Bok tries is a big deal. It is supposed to be a team with an improving attack, but as with the first test they struggled with the tries-per-22-entry stat. Of course much of this is about great Irish defense, nonetheless Rassie and team really need to figure out what is going on and how to fix it. In minute 77 the Boks were two points up with possession on the Irish 22, but they could not close out the game. Again, credit to the Irish, as they executed brilliantly from there on to win the game. This is what great teams do. But the Boks really need to look at how you can lose the game from that position, regardless of the opposition. The turning point was Herring stripping the ball in the Van Staden tackle, with O’Mahony’s help. The Boks simply cannot allow that to happen under the circumstances. Congrats to Ireland. Good win.

7 Go to comments
R
Robert 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

How can this incident even be a talking point ffs any rational person watching the game could see very easily that it wasn’t anything other than last gasp desperation.

8 Go to comments
R
Robert 5 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

As a dedicated bok supporting japie I think that what the entire island of Ireland have brought to the world of rugby especially in the last decade should be given a standing ovation. I have a nagging feeling that they played the better rugby these last 2 tests they attacked well broke through our first line of defence many times with short inside passes and defended even better. Maybe Rassie needs to take another learning tour over there or maybe it’s time to bring back Nienies with all he’s learned since the WC. We need to work on these expansive tactics a lot more we couldn’t even score 1 try ffs. Having said that we’re still a bit disjointed but will improve with game time and oil on the springs. What a fantastic tour from the emerald warriors such a pity there wasn’t a decider but my blood pressure couldn’t take it.

13 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 5 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Well, I wouldn’t have Doris on the field for that croc roll more than anything else. I wonder why a croc roll - which has obliterated many a knee - isn’t a red card offence? Why ban them if you can get off with a yellow? A horrendous method of clearing a ruck which I was hoping we’d never see again.

8 Go to comments
T
Turlough 7 hours ago
Nathan Michelow: 'It's one that we all want to smash them in really'

“After the Six Nations one, this is definitely going to be a personal game for a lot of boys, myself included, and one that we all want to smash them in really” I like England, but if the group psychology is to ‘smash Ireland’ then that may be a weakness. Ireland are a very very resilient team. They won’t be smashed. If Ireland get ahead what will England’s new group psychology be and will they be able to reset it on the hoof? If they can’t reset then the natural group psychology will be the negative: ‘we got this wrong’.

2 Go to comments
s
swivel 7 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Haha the old double pump of the keyboard trick. Classic It was clearly illegal dance jive hip bump, would still never have got to the ball

8 Go to comments
c
carlos 8 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Pure football behavior by Kolbe. Leave that for the Eurocopa or Copa America.

8 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

“A share of the spoils is what the record books will now show for this 2024 Boks-Irish series, leaving very much undecided that pent-up debate in recent weeks and months over who currently is the world’s No1 side.” Can the media admit that this “debate” was a fabrication of the media itself and both countries and neutral supporters enjoyed the series for two matches involved. I don’t think anyone could claim that Ireland are better than SA based on the two matches involved so that debate, if there ever was one is over.

7 Go to comments
C
Colin 8 hours ago
Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

The main talking point is that all the points were scored by Irishman. Well done, no Kiwis which proves the Irish can perform brilliantly with players from Ireland,

7 Go to comments
T
Turlough 8 hours ago
Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

Kolbe actually started his sprint early and had to check to make sure he didn’t run off side before the scrumhalf threw it back. If he didn’t have to check he might have got into Frawleys line of sight. PSDT saw Kolbe on the ground. He is doing right by his country to make sure there was no obstruction. PSTD is a big man. There was a little bit of pushing between himself and a much smaller guy, then a tiny guy pushed him. I thought it was Casey after running on the pitch. I was thinking, don’t do it Casey, or you’ll end up knocked out again. It was Garry Ringrose! THe other guy was McCloskey!

8 Go to comments
C
CO 8 hours ago
The Andy Farrell answer to Ireland or South Africa being world No1

Depends on the ref, the Allblacks are at least one point worse if you make them a player short and disallow their tries

14 Go to comments
T
Tony 8 hours ago
Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

Draws are fine in rugby - they leave plenty to talk about. And what if, as probably happens more often than not, the first two tests go to one side - that leaves a ‘dead rubber’ feel to the third and a big let down. There’s nowt wrong with two sides sharing the honours - this ain’t soccer you know!

7 Go to comments
J
Jon 8 hours ago
England vs New Zealand | Live & Latest Rugby Union Scores & Results | RugbyPass

Hey @RugbyPass I would love for the player ratings to be added as extra tabs on the match here. I’m sure it could be worked out to still publish them as authentic work as well, but tie in all the comments in one page.

27 Go to comments
J
Jon 9 hours ago
'I was stopped in the street': Steve Borthwick claps back at boastful New Zealand public

Shame England aren’t doing what Wales are and having an extra week in NZ against a province to give the squadies a run and let the big boys relax and enjoy a team holiday. They could have played Hawkes Bay, maybe they would have a way to get Steve smiling down there…

35 Go to comments
J
John 9 hours ago
What Rassie Erasmus said on refereeing in Springboks loss to Ireland

National feelings aside, I think we’ve been very lucky starting w the matches leading to the 2023 RWC (Six Nations + prep games) as Ireland, South Africa, France, and later New Zealand emerged as four very good sides. Parity and games that are close / interesting are good for the sport. England is getting better as well. Think about it - exciting RWC, good Investec Cup final, good URC final and good EPL? final. It’s been a treat for the fans…who aren’t Welsh….or Aussie

13 Go to comments
