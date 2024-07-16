Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
Global Global
NZ NZ
34 - 31
FT
21 - 75
FT
7 - 42
FT
24 - 17
FT
36 - 28
FT
23 - 25
FT
37 - 17
FT
24 - 25
FT
33 - 25
FT
10 - 52
FT
28 - 15
FT
U20
34 - 24
FT
U20
31 - 20
FT
U20
40 - 36
FT
U20
31 - 55
FT
U20
36 - 29
FT
U20
Friday
06:00
U20
Friday
08:00
U20
Friday
08:30
U20
Friday
09:00
Friday
10:30
U20
Friday
11:00
Friday
11:00
U20
Friday
13:00
U20
Friday
13:00
Friday
22:30
International

From the famous haka against England to serving the community, the life of All Black Norm Hewitt

By Adam Julian
Wellington captain Norm Hewitt in the Air New Zealand 1st division NPC match against Otago, at Carisbrook, Dunedin, Saturday. Wellington won 106. (Photo by Ross Land/Getty Images)

Former All Black and Wellington Lions captain Norm Hewitt was a dynamic and often inspirational hooker whose off-field fame was later hugely magnified by his charity work and a much-publicised Dancing With the Stars competition win.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hewitt (Ngati Kahungunu, Ngati Tuwharetoa) has died at the age of 55 following a long, arduous, and silent battle with motor neurone disease – the same illness that took fellow rugby legends Jarred Cunningham, Joost van der Westhuizen and Doddie Weir.

Hewitt (1.78m, 108kg) played 296 representative matches during a memorable first-class career spanning 13 seasons.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

He represented Hawke’s Bay, Southland, the Maori All Blacks and most famously in the capital, captained the Wellington Lions to NPC glory in the astonishing 2000 final against Canterbury in Christchurch.

Hewitt grew up in Porangahau, southern Hawke’s Bay. He attended Te Aute College which was a challenging experience; exposed to violence, drugs and alcohol at a young age.

Rugby was an outlet and Hewitt made his first-class debut for Hawke’s Bay aged 20 in 1988.

Hewitt rose to national prominence with a herculean display as captain for Hawke’s Bay in their 29-17 victory against the touring British and Irish Lions at McLean Park in Napier in 1993.

A tight tussle was broken open early in the second half when Hewitt bumped off Tony Underwood in a movement that later led to fullback Jarrod Cunningham slotting a penalty. Hewitt also scored a try.

ADVERTISEMENT

Simon Tremain played blindside flanker that day and scored a try. The leading real estate director is the son of All Blacks legend Kel Tremain and reflected in 2017: “Norm led from the front that day with a series of barnstorming runs. He was a great man to have, absolutely inspiring at his best.”

Hewitt played 91 games for Hawke’s Bay (45 wins) and debuted for the All Blacks on the UK tour later that season.

Hewitt had debuted for the Maori All Blacks in 1990 and would feature 15 times (12 wins) in the next dozen seasons. Notable international scalps included Fiji, Argentina, Samoa and Scotland.

All Black #938 played behind All Blacks skipper Sean Fitzpatrick (348 first-class games, 302 wins) which offered few Test opportunities in an era where substitutes were used sparingly.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hewitt played nine Tests for the All Blacks, the last being in a 40-10 win over England in 1998. Hewitt made his Test debut at the 1995 Rugby World Cup, coming off the bench in a famous 43-19 pool win over Ireland which introduced Jonah Lomu to the world stage. Hewitt also started in the 145-17 thrashing of Japan but didn’t appear in the knockout games.

In 23 appearances for the All Blacks, Hewitt had 21 wins and two draws. He was part of the 1996 team that toured South Africa and won a series in the republic for the first time.

Perhaps the most memorable incident in his All Blacks career was in 1997. Before the All Blacks 25-8 win over the English at Old Trafford in Manchester, Hewitt was involved in a haka “face-off” with England’s Richard Cockerill.

Hewitt later reflected in the New Zealand Herald: “It was like there were only two people on that field,” he said. “At one point I thought to myself ‘if I had a patu [club] I would have cut his head off’ and I was going into that place.

“I don’t know why… it was a big game, and we were going to war and he’s my enemy, [a] kill or be killed scenario. I likened it to that and yeah, I suppose it is now part of that folklore much like when the Irish stepped over the line with Buck Shelford.”

Hewitt was a foundation stalwart of the Hurricanes, missing just one of their matches in the first five years of Super 12. Hurricane #15 made 66 appearances between 1996 and 2001, leading the Hurricanes to their first playoff appearance in 1997.

In Wellington, Hewitt will forever be remembered as captain of the Wellington Lions who conquered Canterbury 34-29 in the 2000 NPC final in Christchurch.

Staggeringly, 36 of the 44 players on display were internationals. In Canterbury’s starting XV the only non-All Black was winger Marika Vunibaka, and he appeared in two Rugby World Cups for Fiji.

With two tries Wellington winger Jonah Lomu won most of the individual plaudits but Hewitt played much of the second half with a broken arm still managing to tackle, hit rucks, and throw to the lineout.

He was publicly pillioried for his valour by government ACC minister Ruth Dyson who called him a poor role model.

But in 2016 Dyson saw things quite differently, describing Hewitt as “courage personified” for his work in strengthening whanau to bring about change that stops violence.

Hewitt is the fourth member of the iconic 2000 Lions team to have passed. The others are Lomu, Jerry Collins and tighthead prop Morné van der Merwe.

Hewitt’s rugby career was immortalised in The Flight of the Conchords TV show starring Jemaine Clement and Bret McKenzie. Clement revealed just last month the character Murray Hewitt (played by Rhys Darby) was named after two rugby icons – Murray Mexted and Norm Hewitt.

Controlling anger and booze was a challenge for Hewitt. He hit rock bottom in 1999 when he drunkenly broke into the wrong Queenstown hotel room. He later broke down in tears at a press conference and apologised. It was the start of his pathway to sobriety.

Hewitt cathartically addressed his tumour in an explosive 2001 autobiography Gladiator: the Norm Hewitt Story. It sold over 30,000 copies.

He dedicated much of the latter half of his life to helping young people achieve their potential.

His work saw him become a respected public speaker and work across several organisations, from Air New Zealand to Downer Group, to NZ Steel and the NZ Army, with a major focus on staff well-being.

He was also a kahukura for E Tu Whanau, a Maori kaupapa that focuses on strengthening whanau to bring about change that stops violence.

In 2005 Hewitt won the inaugural season of New Zealand’s Dancing with the Stars, raising nearly $200,000 for Books in Homes.

Toughness is a family trait. Norm’s brother Rob Hewitt was rescued after three nights in the sea off Porirua’s coast in 2006. The Dominion Post reported Rob was “severely dehydrated, nibbled by sea lice, cooked by the sun and covered in boils, he was in bad shape, with his skin peeling off him but, nonetheless, miraculously alive after 75 hours of bobbing in the water.”

Hewitt coached rugby at Hutt International Boys’ School, St Patrick’s College, Silverstream and across Wellington in various age group setups.

Aaron Jones, an experienced, licensed World Rugby/New Zealand Rugby coach educator who runs Rugby Code in Wellington paid tribute to Norm on Facebook.

“You have given so much to our young men, Norm, and it was a pleasure working with you in our 16s space. A man who instilled quality values and standards among the teams he was aligned with.”

Hewitt is survived by his wife Arlene (a former world aerobics champion & schoolteacher), and his two tamariki, Elizabeth and Alexander, a talented rugby player in his own right.

Sources: Rugby Almanack, New Zealand Herald, Te Ao Maori News, Club Rugby

All Black second row Brodie Retallick joins Jim Hamilton for the latest episode of Walk the Talk, touching on life in Japan, RWC 2023 and the future of All Black rugby. Watch now for free on RugbyPass TV

ADVERTISEMENT

Join free

LIVE

{{item.title}}

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Everyone is saying the same thing about the Doris-Kolbe incident

2

Ireland coach Andy Farrell: 'I’m jealous of that'

3

The bite don't match the bark

4

The Andy Farrell, Rassie Erasmus verdict on Ireland drop goal winner

5

All Blacks vs England takeaways: Richie Who? Time for Cortez

6

Caelan Doris and three other South Africa vs Ireland talking points

7

Five Scotland players flown home from Americas tour

8

'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Comments

0 Comments
Be the first to comment...

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Sign up for free
ADVERTISEMENT

Latest Features

FEATURE

Daugunu salvo shows why Wallabies work-rate is everything to Schmidt

The first of Filipo Daugunu's stunning double against Wales underlines the coach's early impact on Australia.

FEATURE

How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Joe Schmidt's defence of the driving lineout must take a quantum leap forward before the Rugby Championship.

FEATURE

'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

England exposed numerous frailties in New Zealand ranks and highlighted the need for a few selection changes.

Comments on RugbyPass

d
dave 33 minutes ago
All Blacks given upper hand as Fiji undergo travel hell on way to USA

Neutralising the Georgian forward pack isn’t to be sniffed at. I look forward to Fiji throwing everything at us.

2 Go to comments
S
SadersMan 45 minutes ago
All Blacks given upper hand as Fiji undergo travel hell on way to USA

The ABs already had the upper hand, to be fair. But this is what happens with a ‘marketing’ game on the other side of the world with a one week turnaround. Both teams will be feeling it.

2 Go to comments
F
Frank 49 minutes ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

While is this imbecile still quoted as a credible source. He's a full-blown, bona fide idiot.

23 Go to comments
D
Dave 1 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

Yep very Cluncky. Still I wasn't expecting a hell of a lot more.”if Smith got his kicks they would've won”?I might be wrong but didn't DMac miss three kicks as well? Still they did enough to win. I wouldn't expect new systems to come naturally after 10 days when facing fierce opposition like that. You tend to go back to what you know be it out of desperation or not. They didn't panic and managed to get away with it. I'm happy with that.

26 Go to comments
j
jim 1 hours ago
Two broken legs and two more out long-term: Boks' worrying injury list

Jesus that’s horrific, 2 broken legs in one game. Never saw what happened to Mostert as they showed very little replay and he walked off the pitch if I remember. Did Marx play on after that with a broken tib? What a monster. I don’t think Dorris was the instigator in that. I think James Ryan barges through Doris who then fell on Marx leg while Ryan then proceeded to Croc roll him. Wishing them both speedy recoveries

2 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 1 hours ago
'The bright side' Vernon Bason has taken from heavy loss to France

And therein lies the problem of every team that starts faltering and accepts the ‘positives’ from it, especially after a big reality check. All Blacks and U20 sides of the past wouldn't care less if the group had ‘grown’ or ‘how far they’d come’. It wouldn't be acceptable, and the moment it is, you fail again and again. Plus the nature of U20s means much of the side changes every year, so it’s not like you build a team towards the following years tournaments.

1 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 1 hours ago
'The All Blacks won the series, but not in the way they wanted'

So Gregor just wants to reinstall Foster’s lineup where possible. Outside of one crunch game where they _just_ got up, that lineup tended to fold against quality opposition, and that was a far better team on paper than what Razor has left to choose from. No wonder he wants the NZR to be more open minded about overseas players.

56 Go to comments
J
Jasyn 2 hours ago
All Blacks player ratings vs England | Steinlager Ultra Low Carb second Test

Codie Taylor must be one of the most over rated players around. He almost always has poor outings in the big games. Should be dropped along with Rieko and Finlay, who are even worse. Seems like the new coaches have got the Foster conservative yips regards selection. Ratima showed class will still out perform an average “experienced” player.

69 Go to comments
M
MattJH 3 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

He isn’t WRONG wrong. But the All Blacks have played much worse than that over the last four years.

26 Go to comments
T
Troy 4 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I think we should take Biggar's comments as a compliment. What he's attempting to do is compare this ABs side performances with one's of the past ( who he seems to hold in high regard), that he's played against and found them wanting. Trouble is he's let his personal bitterness from his Welsh/ All Black experiences taint his summation and comes off being a bit negative. Never mind, he does make some relevant points.

26 Go to comments
B
Bob Salad II 4 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

Lol. What a great riposte! I’m sure Bok fans are livid!!

162 Go to comments
J
John 6 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

Hyberbole by Williams who sounds a bit blowhardy…that said, well done Irish! Properly physical match but the injury count was a bit dear for RSA (Mostert, Marx, Pieter). Sacha made some great plays and some bad plays - this is why we blood players and tests are different (understatement). Look fwd to both sides getting healthy and better and testing themselves against a full-power French side and new AB team. Everybody else needs to force their way into the conversation.

23 Go to comments
F
Ferell 6 hours ago
'One of the poorest All Blacks performances I've seen in a long time'

I tend to agree with Biggar it was 2 poor performances from the All Blacks Razor have alot to do but if they play poor and can win it show they have alot of character

26 Go to comments
B
Bull Shark 7 hours ago
'Champions get up when they can't': Matt Williams weighs in on Ireland's win over Boks

How is a drawn series historic?

23 Go to comments
L
Lucio 8 hours ago
Springboks change 14 for Portugal with 7 debutants

Seven uncapped, no respect…

16 Go to comments
W
Wyn 8 hours ago
The bite don't match the bark

This must be the most insane thing I have ever read. The ignorance about South African rugby is amazing. Ben I don't know if you are a rugby journalist but reading this I have my doubts. Just on your first point about schoolboy rugby. You mentioned the last two world schools tournaments but don't mention the first two. You know the two where five New Zealand schools played against South African schools. The New Zealand schools only managed one draw and nine losses. Some of the losses were big, 93-5, 73-26, 54-0, 62-7 and so on. Even a 59-25 loss against a SA school who only has 350 boys. Ouch! I can go on, but you are the socalled journalist and I am not going to do your job for you.

162 Go to comments
D
Donald 8 hours ago
How Maro Itoje terrorised the All Blacks lineout

The fundamental question to ask is about the article’s veracity. Is it misleading? A deflection? England lost the match, series. Is a more telling reality that NZ ‘terrorised’ England’s scrum? Hence, significantly contributing to the latter’s loss? Aided, abetted by Itoje’s penalised indiscretions?

228 Go to comments
C
Courtney 8 hours ago
Full WXV 2024 match schedule unveiled by World Rugby

Canada v France is the tie of the opening round in WXV1 I’d say

1 Go to comments
A
Adrian 8 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

Tonights SMH tipping Donnalson to start, and minutes for Ikitau, McDermott and Wilson. Lynagh still injured. Perhaps this also means White starting as you mention Nick,…to look after Donno?

47 Go to comments
M
Mitch 8 hours ago
How can fraying Wallabies maul handle Springbok brawn?

If I recall correctly, all 3 of South Africa’s tries against the Wallabies in 2021 on the Gold Coast came from mauls. A repeat scenario could be on the cards unless things improve this weekend against Georgia in a match situation and in the training sessions in the build up to the match at Lang Pak in early August. Skelton coming back is a must. I’m no expert on mauls (I used to play on the wing but I did play 20 minutes in the 2nd row one day and won a turnover for my team from a maul) but some of the body heights don’t look great from some of the Wallabies in those clips against Wales.

47 Go to comments
FEATURE
FEATURE Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.' Mick Cleary: 'There is now a clear sense of identity about this England team.'
Search