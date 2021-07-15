Wales make seven changes for second tilt at Pumas

6:15am, 15 July 2021

Wales head coach Wayne Pivac has made seven changes to the side that just about managed to grab a 20 – 20 draw against a 14-man Argentina last weekend.

Tom Rogers returns to win his second cap, joining Hallam Amos and Owen Lane, while Saracens centre Nick Tompkins starts alongside captain Jonathan Davies in midfield.

Cardiff Rugby duo Tomos Williams and Jarrod Evans are promoted to the starting team after impressing from the bench.

Gareth Thomas earns his first start in the pack, with tighthead Leon Brown drafted in alongside Elliot Dee. Josh Turnbull replaces the injured Aaron Wainwright with Ross Moriarty moving to No.8. The second row remains unchanged.

“We were all frustrated after drawing last weekend and felt we left a number of opportunities out on the pitch,” said Pivac “Argentina brought what we expected, they were big, physical and direct and exerted pressure with their kicking game. For some of this group, it was the first time they have faced that level of physicality and intensity and this week we will need to be much more accurate and disciplined.

“It is another exciting opportunity to face a quality outfit and we can still win the series, which would be a great way to finish our season.”

WALES TEAM VS ARGENTINA:

1 Gareth Thomas (Ospreys) (2 caps)

2 Elliot Dee (Dragons) (39 caps)

3 Leon Brown (Dragons) (19 caps)

4 Ben Carter (Dragons) (2 cap)

5 Will Rowlands (Dragons) (9 caps)

6 Josh Turnbull (Cardiff Rugby) (12 caps)

7 James Botham (Cardiff Rugby) (8 caps)

8 Ross Moriarty (Dragons) (47 caps)

9 Tomos Williams (Cardiff Rugby) (24 caps)

10 Jarrod Evans (Cardiff Rugby) (7 caps)

11 Tom Rogers (Scarlets) (2 caps)

12 Jonathan Davies (CAPT) (Scarlets) (90 caps)

13 Nick Tompkins (Saracens) (12 caps)

14 Owen Lane (Cardiff Rugby) (3 caps)

15 Hallam Amos (Cardiff Rugby) (24 caps)

REPLACEMENTS:

16 Sam Parry (Ospreys) (4 caps)

17 Rhodri Jones (Ospreys) (20 cap)

18 Dillon Lewis (Cardiff Rugby) (30caps)

19 Matthew Screech (Cardiff Rugby) (Uncapped)*

20 Taine Basham (Dragons) (2 cap)

21 Kieran Hardy (Scarlets) (6 caps)

22 Callum Sheedy (Bristol Bears) (11 caps)

23 Uilisi Halaholo (Cardiff Rugby) (6 caps)