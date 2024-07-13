Select Edition

International

Wales suffer 9th successive Test loss as Australia seal series in Melbourne

By PA
Filipo Daugunu of the Wallabies scores a try during the International Test Match between Australia Wallabies and Wales at AAMI Park on July 13, 2024 in Melbourne, Australia. (Photo by Daniel Pockett/Getty Images)

Wales lost their ninth successive Test match as Australia wrapped up a 2-0 series win by beating them 36-28 in Melbourne.

It was a 15th loss in 21 Tests since Warren Gatland returned for a second stint as head coach, with the Wallabies prevailing through tries from wing Filipo Daugunu (two), scrum-half Jake Gordon and prop Allan Alaalatoa.

Wales matched their opponents for long periods as skipper Dewi Lake touched down twice, while there were also tries for wings Liam Williams and Rio Dyer. Fly-half Ben Thomas kicked three conversions and Sam Costelow one.

Video Spacer

But Noah Lolesio’s goalkicking made the difference as his 13-point haul thwarted battling Wales’ bid for a first win against Australia Down Under since 1969, and Ben Donaldson added a late three-pointer.

It was Wales’ best performance this year, yet they are now just one more defeat from equalling their record losing run of 10 Tests in 2002 and 2003.

Fixture
Internationals
Australia
36 - 28
Full-time
Wales
All Stats and Data

Wales were rocked by a spectacular Wallabies score after just seven minutes when they attacked from deep inside their own 22.

Australia were under pressure defensively, but wing Andrew Kellaway turned it into a blistering counter-attack as he kicked into space then flicked an inside ball to flanker Fraser McReight, and he surged clear before sending Daugunu for his second touchdown in successive games.

Lolesio added the conversion, and his penalty eight minutes later following 21 attacking phases deep inside Wales territory made it 10-0.

Thomas missed a chance to open Wales’ account when he drifted a penalty wide in driving rain at AAMI Park, then the visitors twice threatened Australia’s line when flanker James Botham and number eight Taine Plumtree went close.

Wales had plenty of possession, yet the conditions made handling difficult for both teams and Australia were able to absorb pressure before extending their lead early in the second quarter.

Gordon’s steepling kick caused problems for Wales full-back Cameron Winnett, who could not gather it, and Gordon reacted quickest as the ball rolled into space and compounded Welsh misery, with Lolesio converting.

Wales needed a rapid response, and they delivered one from an attacking lineout as Lake claimed the touchdown before Thomas’ conversion made it a 10-point game again.

Another Lolesio penalty restored Australia’s cushion, and he completed his hat-trick just before half-time after Wallabies lock Lukhan Salakaia-Loto was yellow-carded following a high challenge on Wales prop Archie Griffin, securing a 23-14 interval advantage.

Wales posted a third try just six minutes into the second period after outstanding work by the forwards – notably, Plumtree, Lake and Botham – created an opportunity for Williams, who finished easily, and Thomas converted.

It was an admirable effort by Wales, but they conceded a third score midway through the second quarter when Australia gave them a taste of their own medicine through an imposing driven lineout, with Alaalatoa then touching down.

Wales remained firmly in the contest, but Australia struck a major blow 12 minutes from time after Williams’ attempt to keep the ball in play saw him deflect the ball straight to Daugunu, who accepted the gift and took his team past 30 points.

Wales were still not done, though, and Dyer displayed great strength to dive over, and replacement Costelow’s touchline conversion reduced the gap to five points with nine minutes left.

But Donaldson stepped up to boot a 77th-minute penalty, and Wales were finally downed following a display that bristled with intensity and purpose.

Wallabies player ratings vs Wales | July series second Test

The Wallabies have won two matches in as many starts under new coach Joe Schmidt after beating Wales 36-28.

Read Now

