10:25am, 15 August 2020

Exeter Chiefs fullback Stuart Hogg has hit the ground running as rugby returned to Sandy Park, with a scorching team besting the cover defence of Steve Borthwick’s Leicester Tigers.

The move started in from Exeter’s first scrum feed of the match in the 38th minute. Ollie Devoto held the ball as first receiver before putting Joe Simmonds through. Simmonds fed Olly Woodburn who ate up roughly 10 metres of a half gap before leaving Hogg with a 20-metre dart for the corner.

Hogg duly put the foot down, scorching the Leicester Tigers’ covering defence for a well-worked score.

“One side to the other, and they have skinned a Tiger!” @andNickMullins ?? ? What an unbelievable try that is from @ExeterChiefs and Stuart Hogg ?#RugbyRestart pic.twitter.com/rD2DmaHudl — Rugby on BT Sport (@btsportrugby) August 15, 2020

For the Exeter Chiefs, it’s been a long wait – 161 days to be precise – for them to restart a campaign which, to date, has produced a formula that has not only driven them to the summit of English rugby’s top flight, but has also positioned them nicely in the last eight go Europe’s Champions Cup.

EXETER CHIEFS:

15 Stuart Hogg, 14 Tom O’Flaherty, 13 Henry Slade, 12 Ollie Devoto, 11 Olly Woodburn, 10 Joe Simmonds (capt), 9 Jack Maunder, 1 Alec Hepburn, 2 Luke Cowan-Dickie, 3 Harry Williams, 4 Jonny Gray, 5 Jonny Hill, 6 Dave Ewers, 7 Jannes Kirsten, 8 Sam Simmonds

Replacements: 16 Jack Yeandle, 17 Ben Moon, 18 Tomas Francis, 19 Sam Skinner, 20 Don Armand, 21 Sam Hidalgo-Clyne, 22 Gareth Steenson, 23 Ian Whitten

