4:48am, 12 October 2020

Veteran flyhalf Jono Lance has become the latest player to re-sign with the Western Force as the Perth-based franchise continues to build a strong squad for next year’s Super Rugby AU. Lance and Henry Taefu have penned one-year deals, while 23-year-old fullback Jake Strachan has committed for two more years.

ADVERTISEMENT

The trio join Greg Holmes, Kyle Godwin, Ian Prior, Kieran Longbottom, Brynard Stander, and Marcel Brache as key players to have re-signed from last season.

Argentinian pair Tomás Cubelli and Julián Montoya have been lured to the Force, along with Irish legend Rob Kearney and Wallabies duo Tevita Kuridrani and Tom Robertson.

The Force have also re-signed a glut of their less experienced players, including Jack McGregor, Byron Ralston, Fergus Lee-Warner, Kane Koteka, and Ollie Callan.

Lance played for the Force from 2016-17, and rejoined the club this year following a stint in the UK.

The 30-year-old is looking forward to settling down in Perth after being in a hub with the Force all season.

“I’m loving being back, as it’s an exciting time to be a part of rugby in WA,” Lance said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Getting the chance to have a full pre-season and have that preparation time before the competition begins next year will be massive for us.”

Back and ready for more! ? The Force backline has been further strengthened with Jono Lance, Henry Taefu and Jake Strachan all signing new contracts ?? Read the full announcement here ?? https://t.co/PAOYOxtWjh#ForceForever pic.twitter.com/4XQiXSplsr — Western Force (@westernforce) October 12, 2020

Taefu was part of Samoa’s 2019 World Cup squad, and his fearless approach and tough tackling was a weapon for the Force this year.

“We have a lot of unfinished business. We want more and we’re looking forward to getting those wins next year,” Taefu said.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I’ve really enjoyed my time here in Perth, my family love it here, and I think it’s a really exciting time to be a part of the club.

“I’m pumped to get to know the new faces in the squad and learning from them. I can’t wait to see what the likes of Kuridrani, Kearney and the Argentinians bring to the team.”