USA suffer double prop blow ahead of Georgia Test

USA’s bid to bounce back from their 85-0 hammering at the hands of Scotland with a good showing against Georgia in Batumi has been hit by two of their best players now being made unavailable.

Top 14 props, David Ainu’u and Jack Iscaro, who were in direct opposition to one another in the Top 14 at the weekend, had been set to joined the beleagured Eagles squad for the remaining two Tests of their November tour, against the Lelos this weekend and Romania a week later.

However, Ainu’u was injured playing tight-head for Toulouse against Iscaro’s Stade Français. Loose-head Iscaro has now chosen to remain with his club, rather than play for the Eagles.

Eagles head coach Scott Lawrence does have one premier overseas prop available to him for the Georgia match, Leicester Tigers’ Tonga Kofe, who starts on the bench.

The starting front-row is the same as at Murrayfield, but the make up of the rest of the pack has been freshened up, including moving Marno Redelinghuys from lock to blindside and Paddy Ryan from No.8 to openside.

Tevita Naqali steps into the second-row, while Makeen Alikhan is promoted from the bench and starts at the back of the pack.

Head-to-Head Last 4 Meetings 4 Wins 0 Draws 0 Wins Average Points scored 27 19 First try wins 75% Home team wins 75%

Jack Carty replaces Chris Hilsenbeck at fly-half, joining Ruben de Haas in the half-backs, while Dominic Besag has a new midfield partner in Tavite Lopeti, who brought some much-needed energy from the bench last weekend.

Toby Fricker moves from the left wing to full-back, with Rufus McLean and Mark O’Keefe the two new wingers.

Prop Payton Telea-Ilalio is the only player to retain his place on the bench, which includes uncapped back-rowers, Brandon Harvey and Nafi Mu’afu.

USA v Georgia:

1. Ezekiel Lindenmuth (Unattached)

2. Kaleb Geiger (New England Free Jacks)

3. Pono Davis (Unattached)

4. Tevita Naqali (Old Glory DC)

5. Jason Damm (CA Legion)

6. Marno Redelinghuys (Unattached)

7. Paddy Ryan (Unattached)

8. Makeen Alikhan (Anthem Rugby Carolina)

9. Ruben de Haas (Unattached)

10. Luke Carty (Anthem Rugby Carolina)

11. Rufus McLean (Unattached)

12. Tavite Lopeti (Chicago Hounds)

13. Dominic Besag (Saint Mary’s College)

14. Mark O’Keefe (Chicago Hounds)

15. Toby Fricker (Bristol Bears)

Replacements:

16. Mikey Sosene-Feagai (CA Legion)

17. Payton Telea-Ilalio (CA Legion)

18. Tonga Kofe (Leicester Tigers)

19. Brandon Harvey (Unattached)

20. Nafi Ma’afu (Mountauban)

21. Viliami Helu (Unattached)

22. Christian Poidevin (CA Legion)

23. Michael Baska (Chicago Hounds)