Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

United Rugby Championship News

Lions pull off URC upset by stunning Bulls in Pretoria

Ospreys denied dramatic win against Benetton as last-gasp conversion hits post

Ulster stay on course for home URC quarter-final with bonus-point win

Connacht boost play-off bid after edging to victory over 14-man Dragons

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

How Kiwi teams are copying the Northern Hemisphere | The Breakdown

All Blacks and Chiefs halfback Brad Weber admits that the Northern Hemisphere's innovations are influencing the way New Zealand Super Rugby teams are playing, specifically with the resurgence of the quick tap.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 44 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby ChampionshipUlster

Ulster stay on course for home URC quarter-final with bonus-point win

By PA
(Photo by Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ulster remained on course for a home quarter-final in the United Rugby Championship with a bonus-point win but Cardiff’s hopes of finishing in the top eight are virtually over.

ADVERTISEMENT

The visitors ran in six tries in total, replacement hooker Tom Stewart collecting two of them, as they claimed a 42-20 victory in the Welsh capital.

Dan McFarland’s men got off to a dream start when centre Stewart Moore sliced clean through the fragile home defence in only the second minute and they finally reached their goal of four tries in the 52nd minute when Billy Burns raced between two defenders on the home line to score after constant pressure from the forwards.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

In between those two scores the Irish side had flexed their muscles to such good effect that barring a moment of magic from Samoan centre Rey Lee-Lo, playing his 150th game for Cardiff, they were under little or no threat.

That Lee-Lo moment came after eight minutes when he bounced off two would-be tacklers and somehow released a one-handed pass out of the back of his hand. That fed Owen Lane who ran in unopposed.

Moments later Jarrod Evans landed a penalty and somehow Cardiff led 8-7. Not for long, though.

Some magic up to the left touchline from Jacob Stockdale, with a trademark chip and chase, saw him crash over in the corner.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ulster scrum-half Nathan Doak, who managed to convert all six tries, sniped over for one of his own to make it three tries in 25 minutes.

The only surprise was they did not get a fourth just before the break after ignoring an attempt at goal to kick to the corner.

Cardiff became increasingly passive in contact and the heavy carries from the Ulsterman eventually battered the home team into submission.

Once Burns had bagged the bonus there was time for replacement Stewart to enjoy himself with two tries – the first only a minute after he had taken to the field.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cardiff rallied late on with a second try for Lane, set-up once again by Lee-Lo and then replacement wing Aled Summerfield went on a solo run to score after his fellow wing Jason Harries had intercepted in his own 22 and created a rare attacking chance for the Blue and Blacks.

Evans converted the latter, but it was much too little too late.

Recommended

Lions pull off URC upset by stunning Bulls in Pretoria

The support acts driving Ireland to the top of the world

RUGBYPASS+

Ospreys denied dramatic win against Benetton as last-gasp conversion hits post

Edinburgh's play-off bid dented after loss to Leinster

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Expectations for Razor as All Blacks coach should be dampened Expectations for Razor should be dampened
Search