Lions pull off URC upset by stunning Bulls in Pretoria
Lions produced a shock 29-25 derby victory over Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.
Sanele Nohamba scored 24 points – a try, five penalties and two conversions – as Lions, who started the weekend in 12th spot, upset the sixth-placed Bulls at Loftus Versfeld.
Lions led 20-3 after 25 minutes with tries from wing Edwill van der Merwe and scrum-half Nohamba.
Bulls fought back and Wandisile Simelane (2), Sbu Nkosi and Johan Grobbelaar crossed, with Morne Steyn kicking five points, to give them a 25-23 lead with 18 minutes remaining.
But Nohamba landed two penalties in the final quarter and fierce defence on their own line saw them hold out for victory.
The win ended a run of 10 successive defeats for Lions against South African teams.
