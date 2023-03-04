Select Edition

Northern Northern
Southern Southern
World World
NZ NZ
Back

Trending on RugbyPass

1

Kiwi-born Wales international shares emotional contract situation

2

All has gone quiet on Worcester front but intervention is needed fast

3

Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh

4

The 'seething' reply Mike Brown gave when asked about Marcus Smith

5

Marcus Smith named in latest 36-strong England squad

More News More News

RugbyPass+

+

Bristol Bears bare their teeth as renaissance gathers momentum

Pat Lam's side have been in the doldrums but a sense of rejuvenation is in the air at Ashton Gate

RugbyPass+ Home

United Rugby Championship News

Lions pull off URC upset by stunning Bulls in Pretoria

Ospreys denied dramatic win against Benetton as last-gasp conversion hits post

Ulster stay on course for home URC quarter-final with bonus-point win

Connacht boost play-off bid after edging to victory over 14-man Dragons

More United Rugby Championship More News

Trending Video

Mike Brown and Ollie Lawrence | RugbyPass Offload | Episode 66

Mike Brown and Ollie Lawrence join the team on RugbyPass Offload this week as they talk Prem rugby, the Six Nations and much more.

More Videos More News

Latest Comments

What if Darcy Swain made a throat-slash gesture to a New Zealand player?
j
jb 41 minutes ago

Wow, so making an idle threat is now the same as almost breaking a players leg and destroying his hopes of going to the World Cup. Get a grip Bidwell

Go to comments More News
Tomas Lavanini may be leaving Clermont
C
Coach 1 hours ago

Probably the most consistent player in world rugby. He can guarantee a card every time he plays.

Go to comments More News
United Rugby ChampionshipBenettonOspreys

Ospreys denied dramatic win against Benetton as last-gasp conversion hits post

By PA
(Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Ospreys replacement fly-half Jack Walsh saw his conversion attempt to clinch a dramatic comeback win agonisingly hit the post as Benetton held on to claim the narrowest of victories.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Ospreys scored two tries in the last seven minutes as they nearly staged a remarkable recovery from 21-8 down, scrum-half Reuben Morgan-Williams scoring the second when he touched down a Walsh kick in the in-goal area after the clock had ticked past 80 minutes.

That brought the Ospreys within a point at 21-20, but the score was to stay that way as Walsh’s conversion was a few inches out and the Italians celebrated only their second away win in their last 12 United Rugby Championship matches.

Video Spacer

Video Spacer

The Ospreys, looking to bounce back from their heavy defeat to Munster, showed their aggressive intent early on by firstly kicking to the corner from a kickable penalty and then using the backs instead of the forwards.

Midfield creativity allowed right wing Luke Morgan to stroll over unopposed for the game’s opening score.

Benetton had a try by right wing Ignacio Mendy disallowed for a forward pass, but were not to be denied when, in the 22nd minute, centre Joaquin Riera regathered the ball after it went loose from a fly kick forward to cross.

Then it was a story of the kickers for the rest of the half as the penalties which had gone the Ospreys way early on started to go in favour of the Italians.

ADVERTISEMENT

Jacob Umaga converted the try and then added two more penalty kicks to ease Benetton into the lead, despite a 40-yard reply from Ospreys number 10 Stephen Myler.

It meant the visitors led 13-8 at half-time, and they were clearly determined to extend that in the second half.

Related

Lions pull off URC upset by stunning Bulls in Pretoria

Lions produced a shock 29-25 derby victory over Bulls in the United Rugby Championship.

Read Now

They started well with another Umaga penalty, before a series of fingertip catches from offloads after the restart took Benetton up to the Ospreys try line once again.

ADVERTISEMENT

At first they were denied by the TMO, but from the drop out they were able to work left wing Marcus Watson clear on the outside and he went 40 yards for the try while the Ospreys were down to 14 with replacement flanker Harri Deaves in the bin.

The Ospreys needed a response and it was two of their young backs who provided it, centre Williams and debutant full-back Iestyn Hopkins, however they struggled to nail the final pass and opportunities went begging.

Centre Owen Watkin put a long raking kick to the line which brought a penalty and could have seen a yellow card.

A kick to the corner and the backs joined the lineout drive, with hooker Sam Parry going over for a try converted by Walsh.

That set up a thrilling finale and although Morgan-Williams got Ospreys within touching distance of victory, they fell just short in the end.

Recommended

Marcus Smith sends England message as Harlequins trounce Exeter

Edinburgh's play-off bid dented after loss to Leinster

Puma and Bok lead Leicester Tigers to big win over Bath

Lions pull off URC upset by stunning Bulls in Pretoria

 

Comments

Join free and tell us what you really think!

Join Free
ADVERTISEMENT
TRENDING
TRENDING Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh Steve Diamond on shortlist to replace Mike Blair at Edinburgh
Search