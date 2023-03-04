Select Edition

Edinburgh's play-off bid dented after loss to Leinster

By PA
Jason Jenkins of Leinster during the United Rugby Championship match between Edinburgh and Leinster at The Dam Health Stadium in Edinburgh, Scotland. (Photo By Harry Murphy/Sportsfile via Getty Images)

Edinburgh’s hopes of reaching the United Rugby Championship play-offs were dealt a blow as they were overpowered 47-27 by leaders Leinster – their seventh defeat in their last eight games in the tournament.

The Irish side had won all 14 of their previous games in the competition and, although the first half was relatively even, in the end had little difficulty in adding a 15th victory, running in seven tries, six of them converted by Harry Byrne.

That first half featured five tries, the first of which saw Edinburgh take the lead through Emiliano Boffelli after good work in midfield from Stuart McInally and Marshall Sykes.

But the Argentina international was wide with his conversion attempt and that allowed Leinster to go ahead minutes later when Max Deegan shrugged off a Ben Vellacott tackle all too easily to touch down before Harry Byrne converted.

However, that lead did not last long either.

An Edinburgh move up the right quickly gained ground and when the ball came back infield Boan Venter finished off from a couple of metres out. Boffelli was on target this time and added a penalty minutes later.

Again, though, Leinster soon hit back. Steady pressure in front of the posts ended with them being awarded a penalty and some slick inter-passing from the tap saw Scott Penny plunge over.

Byrne’s conversion reduced the Irish side’s deficit to a single point and they went on to regain the lead late in the half with their third try, finished off by Michael Milne after Dave Kearney and Liam Turner had done the initial damage. Another Byrne conversion made it 21-15 at the break.

Minutes after the restart, the lead extended into double figures.

Ardie Savea cited for cut-throat gesture

Hurricanes rugby star Ardie Savea has been cited for alleged foul play over his controversial cut-throat gesture against the Rebels in the Super Round in Melbourne.

Read Now

A Leinster attack down the right wing sucked in the home defence and when Jamie Osborne saw Kearney unmarked on the far left, he delivered a cross-kick which the winger just secured and downed. The conversion attempt was missed.

Edinburgh replied with an unconverted score by Boffelli but Leinster restored their double-figures advantage when Milne notched his second from close range.

Michael Ala’alatoa got his team’s sixth try and when Penny added his second there was still more than a full quarter to go.

Edinburgh had the last word minutes from time when Sam Skinner scored the bonus-point try and Charlie Savala converted. Leinster replacement Brian Deeny was yellow-carded for an offence in the build-up.

Search